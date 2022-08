Prime Minister: High electricity prices could continue for years

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned that high energy prices are unlikely to end anytime soon.

“We know that we are entering a year where a lot will be required of us,” he told Norwegian newswire NTB.

His comments come after record electricity prices in southern Norway throughout the summer, the period in which low prices are typically expected.

“We have our own hydropower, which we must use in the very best way. But we have Europe in an energy crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine, gas not being supplied, and nuclear power being shut down. Although coal-fired power is now being started, coal is also on its way out of the mix. And there has been little wind.” Støre said.

“So, I think we have to worry about the fact that this is not over any time soon. It can take one, two or three years,” he warned.

Fewer Norwegians shopping in Sweden

Far fewer Norwegians are choosing to head to Sweden on shopping trips than before the pandemic, with the number of day trips down more than a quarter compared to 2019, data from bank DNB have revealed.

The figures, reported by Oslo newspaper Avisa Oslo, include the number of those who use their card on a day trip. Those who used their card for more than one day in a row in Sweden were not included.

Ine Oftedahl, director of data at DNB, said that cross-border shopping in Sweden had a slower start than the bank expected after borders reopened and restrictions in both countries were lifted.

“After the reopening, we thought that trade would quickly bounce back to 2019 levels, but it has taken a while. If we look at April, May and June 2022, the number of day trips has been 28 per cent below what we saw in 2019,” she said.

New financial support for glasses

A new support scheme for kids needing glasses will be brought in today. The new scheme gives children who were excluded from support during a rejig in 2020 (glasses for the prevention or treatment of amblyopia) a right to spectacle support.

The scheme will cover around 140,000 new children, in addition to those already covered by existing schemes.

Free afterschool clubs for first graders

All first graders in Norway will receive up to 12 hours per week of free afterschool activities. At the same time, 60 municipalities will provide free full-time afterschool places for first graders who come from low-income backgrounds.