WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY

The key changes in August that parents in Norway need to know about 

From changes to the paternity allowance to more financial support and free afterschool places for first graders, here are the key changes happening in August that parents in Norway should know about. 

Published: 1 August 2022 14:16 CEST
Pictured is a mother and child in Ålesund, west Norway.
Sommerferie ends

We’re starting with one that all parents will know about, whether they dread seeing their little ones off to school or are counting down the days. 

Most kids’ first day of school will be Monday, August 16th. However, the term itself will bring in one big change parents will want to be aware of… 

For members

Everything that changes about Norway in August 2022

From cuts to one of Norway's most popular travel routes to new paternity allowance rules and more financial support for parents and households, here's what changes in August. 

Published: 26 July 2022 15:14 CEST
Updated: 1 August 2022 11:33 CEST
The number of trains between Oslo and Bergen could be cut

The number of daily train departures between Norway’s two biggest cities, Oslo and Bergen, will be cut towards the end of the summer, Vy has said.

It plans to cut the number of daily trains between Norway’s two biggest cities from six to four. Vy is cutting the number of daily trains as it believes its passenger base will shrink following the summer. The government-owned company added that the pandemic had changed travel habits, with the number of those who use trains yet to stabilise. 

However, the cuts are yet to be finalised as Vy needs to negotiate the number of daily departures it will offer with the Norwegian Railway Directorate. This will happen in August and September.

The Bergen Line (Bergensbannen) is featured on our list of five fantastic train journeys to take in Norway this year. 

READ MORE: Five stunning train trips to take in Norway this summer 

Interest rates to go up

Norway’s key interest rates will go up from 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank. 

The anticipated rate hike follows Norges Bank’s double interest rate rise in June. 

By next summer, Norges Bank expects the key policy rate to be raised to around 3 percent. 

A key interest rate of 1.5 percent means yearly repayments of 12,500 kroner per million of debt.

However, banks typically lend at above the key interest rate, meaning payments will be higher than the anticipated 1.5 percent.  

Electricity support to increase

From August, the government will pick up 90 percent of consumers’ energy bills which cost over 70 øre/kWh in a month. This will appear on the bill for August automatically, which will arrive in September. 

The government currently covers 80 percent of the bill above 70 øre/kWh in a month, having raised the initial portion from 55 percent when the scheme was first introduced last year. 

Free SFO for first graders

All children in Norway are eligible for up to 12 hours of free after-school activities a week from August. 

Families on low incomes in 60 municipalities will be given free full-time spaces in after schools programs. Around 5,500 children will benefit from the policy. You can find a list of the municipalities offering free full-time SFO places here.

Fellesferie and Sommerferie end 

Norway’s collective holiday period, Fellesfeire, when most companies in Norway grant their entire workforce holiday and shut up shop, will end during August. 

Sommerferie, the kids’ school holiday ends on August 22nd, and the new term will begin. 

Absence limit to be reintroduced

After the summer holidays, the absence rules for students will be reintroduced for middle and high school pupils. 

If high school students in Norway miss more than 10 percent of lessons in a subject, then the student will fail the subject and not receive a grade. Students can have an authorised absence with valid documentation, such as a doctor’s note.

During the pandemic, the government introduced rules which meant there were exemptions from the documentation required for a health-related absence.

Dog leash ban ends

From August 20th, dog owners can walk their pets off the lead. Dogs will be allowed to be off the lead until April 1st 2023. 

Animals are kept leashed from April until August, and the rule is to protect local wildlife during the birthing, nesting and mating seasons. 

Some municipalities have rules about keeping dogs on a lead in housing areas, and others have regulations about animals being leashed while cross-country skiing in areas with prepped tracks. 

Glasses support for kids introduced

A new support scheme for kids needing glasses will be brought at the beginning of August. The new scheme gives children who were excluded from support during a rejig in 2020 ( those who needed glasses for the prevention or treatment of amblyopia) a right to financial support to purchase spectacles.

The scheme will apply to around 140,000 children and those already eligible for support. Financial support is only available for children under 18. 

Under the scheme, families could be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the cost of a pair of prescription lenses for a child. There will be five different rates, with the support depending on the glasses’ strength. 

Those who apply for the support will have the money then paid into their account to help pay for the costs before purchase or as a reimbursement after the spectacles have been bought. Parents will need to apply to NAV for support. 

Paternity rules change 

The fathers of children born after August 2nd will be independently entitled to eight weeks of parental allowance. This means that the father can use parental allowance for eight weeks without it coming out of the general allowance.  

Mothers can apply for parental leave in Norway during the 22nd week of pregnancy, and fathers/partners can apply just after the baby is born. 

Parental allowance is paid out by NAV. 

