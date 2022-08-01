The key changes in August that parents in Norway need to know about 

Sommerferie ends

We’re starting with one that all parents will know about, whether they dread seeing their little ones off to school or are counting down the days.

Most kids’ first day of school will be Monday, August 16th. However, the term itself will bring in one big change parents will want to be aware of…

The absence limit to be reintroduced

After the summer holidays, the absence rules for students will be reintroduced for middle and high school pupils.

If high school students in Norway miss more than 10 percent of lessons in a subject, then the student will fail the subject and not receive a grade. Students can have an authorised absence with valid documentation, such as a doctor’s note. Documentation from another expert, such as a physiotherapist, dentist, psychologist or health nurse, can also be used.

During the pandemic, the government introduced rules which meant there were exemptions from the documentation required for a health-related absence.

Free SFO for first graders

On the topic of schools, all children in Norway are eligible for up to 12 hours of free afterschool activities a week from August.

Families on low incomes in 60 municipalities will be given free full-time spaces in after schools programs. Around 5,500 children will benefit from the policy. You can find a list of the municipalities offering free full-time SFO places here.

Glasses support for kids introduced

A new support scheme for kids needing glasses will be brought at the beginning of August. The new scheme gives children who were excluded from support during a rejig in 2020 (those who needed glasses for the prevention or treatment of amblyopia) a right to financial support to purchase spectacles.

The scheme will apply to around 140,000 children and those already eligible for support. Financial support is only available for children under 18.

Under the scheme, families could be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the cost of a pair of prescription lenses for a child. There will be five different rates, with the support depending on the glasses’ strength.

Those who apply for the support will have the money then paid into their account to help pay for the costs before purchase or as a reimbursement after the spectacles have been bought. Parents will need to apply to NAV for support.

Paternity rules change

The fathers of children born after August 2nd will be independently entitled to eight weeks of parental allowance. This means that the father can use parental allowance for eight weeks without it coming out of the general allowance.

Mothers can apply for parental leave in Norway during the 22nd week of pregnancy, and fathers/partners can apply just after the baby is born. Parental allowance is paid out by NAV.

A right to children’s coordinator

The beginning of August also sees a statutory right to a children’s coordinator introduced.

The new right will see “families with children or who are expecting children with serious illness, injury or impaired functioning, and who will need long-term and complex or coordinated health and care services and other welfare services,” given access to a coordinator.

The coordinator will ensure that all the services the family needs to access are on the same page and that local authorities make the necessary arrangements for families.