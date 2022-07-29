Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Uptick in hate crimes following Oslo shootings in June

The number of reported hate crimes has risen following shootings outside a gay pub and other locations in Oslo last month.

LGBT hate crimes accounted for around half of all hate crimes since the shootings, according to figures from the National Centre for Hate Crime and reported by Norwegian newswire NTB.

Between June 26th and July 26th, there were 61 reports of hate crimes on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Between the beginning of the year and June 24th, there were 68 such reports.

Police had also seen an uptick in tip-offs about hate speech in that time, which has led to eight criminal cases being initiated.

Norse enters cooperation agreement with other airlines

Norse has signed a deal with EasyJet, Norwegian and Spirit, making it easier for passengers to book transatlantic flights across the airlines.

Specifically, the agreement between Norwegian and Norse will make it possible to book flights that connect Norway and the other Nordics with Norse’s American destinations.

Customers can book connecting flights when using the airlines that have entered into the agreement.

The link between Norse and Norwegian will make long-haul flights from Oslo and Gatwick more accessible for passengers in Scandinavia. In addition, connections with Easy jet will connect Norse services with Europe, while the deal with spirit will give passengers access to connections across the USA.

READ MORE: Norwegian airline Norse enters agreement with three other carriers on connecting flights

Busiest June ever for overnight hotel stays in Norway

More than 4.5 million people were booked to stay at Norwegian hotels, campsites and hostels in June, more than 1.7 million more than the year before, figures from national stats agency Statistics Norway show.

Norwegians made up just under 70 percent of the guests, while foreigners made up the remaining 31.7 percent.

Accommodation booked through foreign countries such as Airbnb didn’t count towards the figures.

Airport traffic approached pre-pandemic levels last month

There were 5.1 million passengers at Norwegian airports in June, figures from Statistics Norway show.

This equates to around 3.3 million more passengers than the same month last year and a 328 percent increase in June 2020.

The number of passengers on international flights saw the greatest increase. There were 2 million flying in and out of the country via Norwegian airports last year.