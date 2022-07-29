For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
An increase in LGBT hate crime being reported following shootings in Oslo, the busiest June ever for overnight stays in Norway and an airline agreement to make transatlantic travel to and from Norway easier are among the headlines on Friday.
Published: 29 July 2022 09:33 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is tourist hotspot Lofoten in north Norway.
