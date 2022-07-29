Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

QUALITY OF LIFE

Settling in Norway: Five places to meet new people and make friends 

Making new friends can sometimes be easier said than done in the socially reserved country of Norway. Here are our picks of the places where you can meet new people in Norway. 

Published: 29 July 2022 14:35 CEST
Pictured are hikers in Norway.
These are our picks for finding places to meet friends and new people. Pictured are hikers in Norway. Photo by Mathias Jensen on Unsplash

Friends can improve everything, whether it’s having someone to enjoy a hobby or interest with, grab a bite to eat with or lean on for support when times feel tough. 

Unfortunately, making friends in Norway can sometimes be challenging. This can be for a few reasons, whether it’s not knowing anyone when you move, the reserved nature of the locals (with Norwegians sometimes closed-off nature being more a sign of them respecting your privacy, rather than being antisocial), or simply being a bit shy. 

However, while it’s unlikely you’ll make a friend for life in Norway (or most places for that matter) trying to strike up a conversation at a bus stop, there are still plenty of places where you can make friends and meet new people.

READ ALSO: The best tips to help you settle in Norway 

Clubs/activities

Finding and joining a club of any kind, whether it’s a lifelong hobby or something you’ve always wanted to try, can be a great way to meet new people. 

“Look for local groups, for example, I subscribed to a dance class where there were only Norwegians, and I made friends with them,” Timea, who lives in Bergen but hails from Hungary, told The Local previously. 

Sharing a mutual interest or passion will give you and the other members something to bond over and discuss. 

While it may take a while to become friends with other members, you may have a friend for life when you do make a breakthrough. 

“Take up common local activities like hiking, cycling, skiing, swimming etc., enjoying nature. Attend various activities around the city- get involved in dugnad. Most importantly, show up, and once they get to know you, they are really good friends that you will have for life,” Taiyeba, who has lived in Norway for seven years, said to The Local in an earlier survey.

There are plenty of groups and activities comprised of both other foreigners and Norwegians. In Oslo, for example, there are several groups for international residents looking to find others to play football with. 

Norwegian courses 

Learning the language comes with many benefits, from being able to help you land a job to helping you qualify for permanent residence or citizenship later down the line. 

However, one often overlooked benefit is being able to make friends with your fellow coursemates if you attend one in person. 

Additionally, it’ll help newer arrivals meet one another and set up support networks to help with the bedding in process. 

However, even for those who have been here a while and are just now learning the lingo, the shared experience of picking up Norwegian will give you something to chat about with your coursemates.

Språkkafe

This is great for somebody who speaks a language in addition to English and will give you more chance of mingling with the locals than a language course. 

There are several språkkafe, or language cafes, in Norway’s big cities. For those who don’t know, a language café is where a group of people who speak different languages meet up to teach one another. However, as so many people in Norway are highly proficient in English, other languages are in much higher demand. 

Sharing your language with somebody and teaching them about your culture could help spark a friendship based on cultural exchange. 

To find language cafes across Norway, click here

Expat groups 

A go-to for anyone new to Norway should be to join a social media group of other foreign residents. The group could be open to all foreign residents or just those from a specific country. 

These groups will regularly hold meet-ups, allowing you to meet people in real life. Foreign resident groups have a number of purposes, too, whether you have a burning question, want to vent about something, or need help tracking down food that reminds you of home. 

Making friends with people in these groups can be a big hand if you’re feeling homesick and want to socialise or talk to your fellow nationals.

Volunteering

Spending your free time helping others can be rewarding in more ways than one, beyond knowing that you’ve done something to help someone else. 

You could be networking with others and establishing friendships. 

“Learn the local language as quickly as possible and try to be a part of social groups where you can help people that need help. This way, you make professional connections and friends,” Gaganmeet from India told The Local in a survey when they were asked about the best tips for settling in. 

With more than 100,000 different volunteer organisations, there’s plenty for you to get stuck into. You can look for volunteer groups here

Making a serious time commitment isn’t a must either, for example, taking part in a local dugnad may only take a couple of hours a few times a year, but it will help you to connect to people in your local community. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER INSIGHTS

READERS REVEAL: The best tips to help you settle in Norway 

Norway has recently been ranked as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle in. The Local's readers have shared their favourite tips and tricks to help you feel more at home in the Scandinavian country. 

Published: 18 July 2022 16:54 CEST
READERS REVEAL: The best tips to help you settle in Norway 

One of the biggest challenges when moving to another country involves settling in and adapting to your new surroundings. 

For some foreign residents, Norway can be a tough cookie to crack as it has been ranked as one of the most challenging countries for foreigners to settle in by the Expat Insider 2022 survey published by InterNations

Thankfully, The Local’s readers have been in touch in their hundreds and provided us with their favourite tips, tricks and advice for feeling at home in Norway. 

 Getting to grips with Norwegian is a must

There’s no way of getting around it, according to our readers, you will have to roll up your sleeves and get good and stuck in with the language. 

Learning the language was the most common suggestion from those who shared their advice on settling into Norway. 

“Learn Norwegian and keep on learning every day. It will be easier to find friends, understand the culture and feel integrated in the society,” Dianna, from Romania but who has lived in Norway for six and a half years, said in response to our survey. 

Learning Norwegian by going to language classes also comes with other perks, such as meeting potential friends. This is especially beneficial as in an earlier survey, having trouble making friends was a common reason our readers thought it difficult to settle in Norway. 

Norskkurs (Norwegian language class) is a good place to make friends,” Marie, who lives in Trøndaleg but comes from England, said. 

Given that Norwegian courses can be costly, one reader shared a piece of advice on getting around splashing out for tuition.

“If you have a job, make them pay for a government-approved Norskkurs if you can,” one reader who moved to Norway from the USA five years ago said. 

Staying active and joining clubs

As well as learning Norwegian, many of The Local’s readers suggested joining clubs or volunteer groups to help you meet others and feel at home. 

“Find organisations with specific interests and volunteer there. It will still be as hard to befriend locals, but you’ll start building a network (mostly foreigners),” Raf from Mexico suggested. 

“Learn the local language as quickly as possible and try to be a part of social groups where you can help people that need help. This way you make professional connections and friends,” Gaganmeet from India said. 

Some, unlike Raf, felt that being part of a club helped them connect with locals. 

“Look for local groups, for example, I subscribed to a dance class where there were only Norwegians, and I made friends with them,” Timea, who lives in Bergen but hails from Hungary, said. 

Some said taking up Norwegian pass times and getting stuck in could help you form lifelong friendships with the locals. 

“Take up common local activities like hiking, cycling, skiing, swimming etc., enjoying nature. Attend various activities around the city- get involved in dugnad. Most importantly, show up, and once they get to know you, they are really good friends that you will have for life,” Taiyeba, who has lived in Norway for seven years, said. 

Have kids? 

This may not be the best way for everyone to feel settled, but for our readers from the UK, it seemed like having children was the answer. 

“Have children,” A British national from Oslo said. 

“Learn the language. Learn the language. Learn the language. Get a job. Have kids. Get involved with fritidsklubber,” one Brit living in Halden responded to our survey. 

Meanwhile, another reader, not from the UK (we think), stopped short of saying that you should have kids to feel at home but said finding a smaller community and activities for your kids could help you feel content with life in Norway. 

“Don’t settle in Oslo or Bergen. Choose a smaller town where you or your children can join a local sports club and do volunteer work,” Toke from Telemark said. 

Fix the practical stuff as soon as you can 

Many readers suggested that getting practical affairs in order, in addition to other things, was a key part of bedding in. 

“Get a job first, don’t job hunt after coming here, then work on other aspects like language etc,” Sanjeev, who has lived in Norway for four years, said. 

“Get a BankID and Vipps asap and invest into a language course, make friends at work, go to interest clubs and organised social events, explore hiking and winter sports,” Alexy, who moved to Oslo from Russia, said. 

“Whatever you can organise visa-wise in advance, do it. It takes six months minimum for a family visa to be approved in order to work. Have a good chunk of change available in case you can’t get a job,” Annora from Kløfta, suggested. 

Don’t be afraid of relying on other foreign residents

Many made a point of getting yourself out there and doing your best to mingle with the locals and adapt to the culture the best you can. 

But that doesn’t mean you should be put off from leaning on your fellow foreigners now and again. 

“Join a group even if it is a group of predominately your own nationals,” Elizabeth from Stavanger said. 

“Try to find potential friends among ex-pat group members,” Sandro from Croatia advised. 

SHOW COMMENTS