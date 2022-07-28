What will the weather in Norway be like in August? 

Much of Europe has experienced record heat already this summer. While Norway has certainly had some decent weather at times, much of the heatwave that blanketed the continent has avoided the Nordic country.

“This (summer) will probably be experienced as a wetter and cooler summer than is normal,” meteorologist Beathe Tveita from Storm Geo told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 when asked to sum up the weather so far this summer.

So, will August be any better, or will it be more of the same? Unfortunately, it looks to be the latter, according to the meteorologist.

“There may be a period of slightly nicer weather in August, but how many days there will be, how nice and in which parts of the country, it is difficult to say now,” she said. However, she predicted the best weather might come when the summer holidays end in mid-August.

Generally speaking, southern Norway is expected to get the best weather, while it will be wetter on the west coast and in the north.

Currently, forecasters are having difficulty determining how the month will start, given the small amounts of low-pressure present.

“In the forecasts, no high pressure builds up. Right now, there is some small low-pressure present, but it is too early to say how much will come of it,” State meteorologist Aslaug Skålevik Valved at the Meteorological Institute told newswire NTB.

There is some good news for those who have had a wet summer so far, as Erik Kolstad, a climate researcher at the Norce and Bjerknes centres, has forecasted areas with a lot of recent rain will get warmer.

“It looks like it will get a little warmer in the places where it has been wet in the country. The temperature rises a little there in August,” he told tabloid paper Dagbladet.

And overall, it may be a warmer month than typical altogether when comparing monthly averages across the country.

“It is hard to say. When we warn far in advance, we look at the average for the month. But compared to a normal August, it is likely to be warmer than normal,” Kolstad said.

However, he added that this might mean more rain too.