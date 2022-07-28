Read news from:
Norwegian airline Norse enters agreement with three other carriers on connecting flights

Budget long-haul carrier Norse has partnered with three airlines to try and make transatlantic travel from Norway and Europe easier for passengers. 

Published: 28 July 2022 15:05 CEST
Pictured is an airport. Norse have entered into an agreement with three other airlines. Photo by L.Filipe C.Sousa on Unsplash

Norse has signed an agreement with EasyJet, Norwegian and Spirit, making it easier for passengers to book transatlantic flights across the airlines. 

Specifically, the agreement between Norwegian and Norse will make it possible to book flights that connect Norway and the other Nordics with Norse’s American destinations. 

Customers can book connecting flights when using the airlines that have entered into the agreement. 

“For the customers, this is good news because it links our flights in Europe together with Norse’s destinations to and from the USA. The platform finds good onward connections and secures the itinerary. At the same time, the aim is to get more customers who fly long-haul into our network,” Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, told broadcaster TV2

“Customers can now explore further and connect to the services of our partner airlines across Europe and the US. These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel, which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO at Norse Atlantic Airways, said. 

The partnership will be powered by the DoHop platform. The ability to book connecting flights is available immediately but will only work on journeys from September. 

Norse has said that the deal won’t mean connecting flights are held for passengers if they are delayed. Instead, they will be put onto the next available flight.

The link between Norse and Norwegian will make long-haul flights from Oslo and Gatwick more accessible for passengers in Scandinavia. Connections with Easy jet will connect Norse services with Europe, while the deal with spirit will give passengers access to connections across the USA. 

The agreement between Norse and Norwegian comes after Norwegian announced it was partnering with Widerøe on a ticketing agreement earlier in July. 

The number of trains between Oslo and Bergen set to be slashed 

The number of daily train departures between Norway's two biggest cities, Oslo and Bergen, will be cut towards the end of the summer, Vy has said.

Published: 21 July 2022 11:12 CEST
Departures on the Bergen Line will be cut by a third, from six daily departures to four, operator Vy has announced. 

Vy is cutting the number of daily trains as it believes its passenger base will shrink following the summer. The government-owned company added that the pandemic has changed travel habits, with the number of those who use trains yet to stabilise. 

“We envision that we will gradually increase to the level we had before the pandemic, but the foundation is not there yet,” Åge-Christoffer Lundeby, communications manager for Vy, told public broadcaster NRK

However, the cuts are yet to be finalised as Vy needs to negotiate the number of daily departures it will offer with the Norwegian Railway Directorate. This will happen in August and September. 

The Norwegian Nature Conservancy has reacted strongly to the news and said that more train departures are needed rather than less. 

READ ALSO: Five stunning train trips to take in Norway this summer

“It is the opposite of what I need. Now there is a need to cut air traffic to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Holger Schlaupitz from the Norwegian Nature Conservancy told NRK. 

He added that now was the time for the company to invest rather than strip back services. 

“It is actually time for Vy to invest, and try to get those passengers who may be on their way back to the plane onto the train,” he said. 

Flights between Oslo and Bergen is one of the busiest air routes in Europe, with around 18 daily departures. 

Lundeby argues that running more services with fewer passengers would be more harmful to the environment.

“It is less environmentally friendly to run many departures with few passengers than to run a few departures with more passengers,” Lundeby said.

