Norwegian airline Norse enters agreement with three other carriers on connecting flights

Norse has signed an agreement with EasyJet, Norwegian and Spirit, making it easier for passengers to book transatlantic flights across the airlines.

Specifically, the agreement between Norwegian and Norse will make it possible to book flights that connect Norway and the other Nordics with Norse’s American destinations.

Customers can book connecting flights when using the airlines that have entered into the agreement.

“For the customers, this is good news because it links our flights in Europe together with Norse’s destinations to and from the USA. The platform finds good onward connections and secures the itinerary. At the same time, the aim is to get more customers who fly long-haul into our network,” Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, told broadcaster TV2.

“Customers can now explore further and connect to the services of our partner airlines across Europe and the US. These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel, which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO at Norse Atlantic Airways, said.

The partnership will be powered by the DoHop platform. The ability to book connecting flights is available immediately but will only work on journeys from September.

Norse has said that the deal won’t mean connecting flights are held for passengers if they are delayed. Instead, they will be put onto the next available flight.

The link between Norse and Norwegian will make long-haul flights from Oslo and Gatwick more accessible for passengers in Scandinavia. Connections with Easy jet will connect Norse services with Europe, while the deal with spirit will give passengers access to connections across the USA.

The agreement between Norse and Norwegian comes after Norwegian announced it was partnering with Widerøe on a ticketing agreement earlier in July.