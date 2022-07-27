For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
The most common reason Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected
Permanent residence comes with the benefit of living and working in Norway for as long as you wish. The UDI has revealed to The Local the most common reason why people have their permanent residence applications turned down.
Published: 27 July 2022 12:21 CEST
These are the most common reasons why Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected. Pictured is Ålesund. Photo by Mike Benna on Unsplash
RESIDENCY PERMITS
How do the language rules for Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence differ?
With Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence, you can stay in Norway indefinitely, but both come with language requirements? So, what are the rules, and how do they differ between applications?
Published: 21 July 2022 16:16 CEST
