Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

NIPH: Very low probability of monkeypox epidemic

The Norwegian Institute of Health (NIPH) has said there is very little probability of a monkeypox epidemic in Norway.

“NIPH assesses that there is very little probability of an epidemic of monkeypox in Norway, but a greater probability of further spread among groups of men who have sex with men,” the health institute wrote in a report.

As of July 25th, there have been 46 cases of monkeypox in Norway, 28 of those in Oslo.

“NIPH assesses that there is a moderate probability that individuals in the general population in Norway will be infected, but that there is a very small probability of an epidemic of monkeypox in the general population, Elisabeth Astrup, a doctor at the NIPH, said in the report.

On Saturday, July 23rd, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the international outbreak of monkeypox a global public health crisis.

Debate over what should happen to Freya the walrus.

Despite officials ruling that a walrus which has received national attention since being spotted lounging about in Oslo, shouldn’t be moved or shot, a debate around the animal continues.

Biologist Per Espen Fjeld told NRK that the animal should be euthanised as the Oslo fjord isn’t its natural habitat and will not find a mate there.

However, Siri Martinsen of the animal protection organisation disagrees.

“It is wrong to take the life of a wild animal just because you are annoyed by it,” she told NRK.

After considering moving or even euthanising Freya if she were to pose a danger to the public, Norwegian authorities have decided to leave her in peace.

“She is doing well, feeding, resting and seems to be in good condition,” Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said on Monday.

Highway closed due to landslides

Highway 13 between Odda and Hardangerbrua will be closed until Wednesday due to two landslides in the same place in the space of a week.

The road is the main road along the Hardangerfjord and connects, among other things, Hardangerbrua with Odda.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has suggested three possible ferry detours. These are Kinsarvik – Utne, Tørvikbygd – Jondal and Gjermundshamn – Årsnes.

Tortilla chips recalled

Manufacturer Paulig is recalling Santa Maria brand tortilla chips due to a chemical substance. Santa Maria organic tortilla chips with a best before date of March 30th 2023, or earlier are being recalled.

Atropine and scopolamine, two substances found in plants in maise fields, were found in the product.

The manufacturer states that excessive consumption of the product may cause the recommended dose of these substances to be exceeded.