TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Health authorities say monkeypox epidemic is unlikely, a highway closure and a product recall are among the headlines from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 26 July 2022 09:42 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is Sommarøy in Norway.
Photo by Stock Birken on Unsplash

NIPH: Very low probability of monkeypox epidemic

The Norwegian Institute of Health (NIPH) has said there is very little probability of a monkeypox epidemic in Norway. 

“NIPH assesses that there is very little probability of an epidemic of monkeypox in Norway, but a greater probability of further spread among groups of men who have sex with men,” the health institute wrote in a report

As of July 25th, there have been 46 cases of monkeypox in Norway, 28 of those in Oslo. 

“NIPH assesses that there is a moderate probability that individuals in the general population in Norway will be infected, but that there is a very small probability of an epidemic of monkeypox in the general population, Elisabeth Astrup, a doctor at the NIPH, said in the report. 

On Saturday, July 23rd, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the international outbreak of monkeypox a global public health crisis.

Debate over what should happen to Freya the walrus. 

Despite officials ruling that a walrus which has received national attention since being spotted lounging about in Oslo, shouldn’t be moved or shot, a debate around the animal continues. 

Biologist Per Espen Fjeld told NRK that the animal should be euthanised as the Oslo fjord isn’t its natural habitat and will not find a mate there. 

However, Siri Martinsen of the animal protection organisation disagrees. 

“It is wrong to take the life of a wild animal just because you are annoyed by it,” she told NRK. 

After considering moving or even euthanising Freya if she were to pose a danger to the public, Norwegian authorities have decided to leave her in peace.

“She is doing well, feeding, resting and seems to be in good condition,” Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said on Monday.

Highway closed due to landslides 

Highway 13 between Odda and Hardangerbrua will be closed until Wednesday due to two landslides in the same place in the space of a week. 

The road is the main road along the Hardangerfjord and connects, among other things, Hardangerbrua with Odda. 

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has suggested three possible ferry detours. These are Kinsarvik – Utne, Tørvikbygd – Jondal and Gjermundshamn – Årsnes. 

Tortilla chips recalled

Manufacturer Paulig is recalling Santa Maria brand tortilla chips due to a chemical substance. Santa Maria organic tortilla chips with a best before date of March 30th 2023, or earlier are being recalled. 

Atropine and scopolamine, two substances found in plants in maise fields, were found in the product.

The manufacturer states that excessive consumption of the product may cause the recommended dose of these substances to be exceeded.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Pressure on the government to increase support for households struggling with energy bills, Norwegians' appetite for summer spending returns, plus other headlines from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 25 July 2022 09:29 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen takes home gold in men’s 5,000m

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of 1,500m silver by winning gold in the world 5,000m on Sunday.

“I didn’t want a sprint finish,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I wanted to prove that I’m a better runner than the rest of the guys.

“It was a great race. I ran it, I needed it. I felt really good today, but 5km is really tough.”

Ingebrigtsen timed 13min 09.24sec for victory at Eugene’s Hayward Field, Kenya’s Jacob Krop claiming silver in 13:09.98 while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo took bronze (13:10.20).

Homeowners group lobby government for better energy bill subsidy scheme

The government should begin covering up to 100 percent of the electricity bill when the price rises above 50 øre per kWh, the National Association of Homeowners (Huseiernes Landsforbund) has said. 

Currently, the government 80 percent of the bill, rising to 90 percent in the autumn, when the price is above 70 øre per kWh. 

“Today’s electricity support scheme is actually quite well designed, but it kicks in at too high a price level. We believe it should cover 100 per cent when spot prices are above 50 øre,” Morten Andreas Meyer from the association told public broadcaster NRK. 

Norway must be prepared for new waves of Covid infection

The summer’s Covid wave has most likely passed its peak, but the assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Rostrup Nakstad, has warned that the country should be prepared for more waves further down the line. 

“Even though the pandemic has lasted for two and a half years, we have to prepare for new waves of infection in Norway already in the autumn and winter,” he told the newspaper VG

Nakstad added that people returning to school and work after the summer holidays last year led to an uptick in infections. 

Preben Aavitsland, a senior physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), said that he is somewhat uncertain of what will happen after the summer holidays. 

“We believe that the epidemic will decrease in the coming weeks, but then we are unsure of what will happen when society returns to normal at the end of August. It is possible that we will then get a small late summer wave. Otherwise, it is difficult to predict what will happen over the autumn and winter,” he told VG. 

Spending skyrockets

In the first summer without pandemic restrictions since 2019, Norwegians have had a healthy appetite for spending, business and financial site E24 reports.  

Norwegians have spent around 1.25 billion this summer, a seven percent increase on figures from 2019, according to data from bank DNB. 

“This summer, we (Norwegians) probably put more blinders on, we don’t want to think too much about what will come in the autumn,” Ine Oftedahl, director of data at DNB, told E24. 

