TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Health authorities say monkeypox epidemic is unlikely, a highway closure and a product recall are among the headlines from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 09:42 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is Sommarøy in Norway. Photo by Stock Birken on Unsplash
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Pressure on the government to increase support for households struggling with energy bills, Norwegians' appetite for summer spending returns, plus other headlines from Norway on Monday.
Published: 25 July 2022 09:29 CEST
