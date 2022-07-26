For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
Everything that changes about Norway in August 2022
From changes to one of Norway's most popular travel routes to the end of the summer holidays and tweaks to the electricity bill subsidy scheme, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Norway in August.
Published: 26 July 2022 15:14 CEST
Here's what changes about life in Norway in August. Pictured is Trolltunga. Photo by Kseniya Petukhova on Unsplash
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
Everything that changes about life in Norway in July 2022
Free ferries, a potential pilot strike, more expensive food and a change in the voting rules are among the biggest changes happening in Norway during July.
Published: 29 June 2022 14:47 CEST
Updated: 1 July 2022 09:53 CEST
