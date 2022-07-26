Everything that changes about Norway in August 2022

The number of trains between Oslo and Bergen could be cut

The number of daily train departures between Norway’s two biggest cities, Oslo and Bergen, will be cut towards the end of the summer, Vy has said.

It plans to cut the number of daily trains between Norway’s two biggest cities from six to four. Vy is cutting the number of daily trains as it believes its passenger base will shrink following the summer. The government-owned company added that the pandemic had changed travel habits, with the number of those who use trains yet to stabilise.

However, the cuts are yet to be finalised as Vy needs to negotiate the number of daily departures it will offer with the Norwegian Railway Directorate. This will happen in August and September.

The Bergen Line (Bergensbannen) is featured on our list of five fantastic train journeys to take in Norway this year.

Interest rate to go up

Norway’s key interest rates will go up from 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank.

The anticipated rate hike follows Norges Bank’s double interest rate rise in June.

By next summer, Norges Bank expects the key policy rate to be raised to around 3 percent.

A key interest rate of 1.5 percent means yearly repayments of 12,500 kroner per million of debt.

However, banks typically lend at above the key interest rate, meaning payments will be higher than the anticipated 1.5 percent.

Electricity support to increase

From August, the government will pick up 90 percent of consumers’ energy bills which cost over 70 øre/kWh in a month. This will appear on the bill for August automatically, which will arrive in September.

The government currently covers 80 percent of the bill above 70 øre/kWh in a month, having raised the initial portion from 55 percent when the scheme was first introduced last year.

Fellesferie and Sommerferie end

Norway’s collective holiday period, Fellesfeire, when most companies in Norway grant their entire workforce holiday and shut up shop, will end during August.

Sommerferie, the kids’ school holiday ends on August 22nd, and the new term will begin.

Dog leash ban ends

From August 20th, dog owners can walk their pets off the lead. Dogs will be allowed to be off the lead until April 1st 2023.

Animals are kept leashed from April until August, and the rule is to protect local wildlife during the birthing, nesting and mating seasons.

Some municipalities have rules about keeping dogs on a lead in housing areas, and others have regulations about animals being leashed while cross-country skiing in areas with prepped tracks.

Norway cup

Technically beginning at the end of July but running into the start of August is the Norway Cup. The Norway Cup is an international youth football tournament which will see around 1,500 teams from around the world compete.

The tournament is one of the biggest of its kind in the world.