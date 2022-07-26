Read news from:
Banking giant Barclays to close accounts of Brits living in Norway 

UK nationals living in Norway have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent closed post-Brexit change. 

Published: 26 July 2022 11:00 CEST
Barclays has confirmed it will close the accounts of those in the EEA. Pictured: a pedestrian walks past a row of ATMs outside a branch of British bank Barclays in central London. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP

Customers of Barclays Bank who are living in EU and EEA countries have been receiving letters telling them that their UK accounts will be closed by the end of the year. There appears not to be an option to register for a different account.

Numerous readers of The Local have contacted us to report receiving either letters or messages in their online banking telling them that their accounts would be closed because of their residency.

A Barclays spokesperson told The Local: “As a ring-fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK.

“We will no longer be offering services to personal, current account or savings customers (excluding ISAs) within the European Economic Area. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”  

Customers are being given six months to make alternative arrangements. The changes affect all personal current accounts or savings accounts but do not affect ISAs, loans or mortgages.

During the Brexit transition period, Barclays closed Barclaycard accounts of customers in the EU but did not indicate any changes to standard bank accounts.

Around the same time, several other British high street banks began closing accounts of British customers who live in the EU.

UK nationals who live in Norway sometimes maintain at least one UK bank account in addition to a Norwegian account. This is sometimes just for savings, while others use their accounts regularly to receive income such as pensions or income from rental property or – for remote workers – to receive income for work done in the UK.

Not having a UK bank account can make financial transactions in the UK more complicated or incur extra banking fees.

Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the ‘passporting’ system, which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country.

And it seems that many UK high street banks are deciding that the extra paperwork is not worth the hassle and are withdrawing completely from certain EU markets. 

When British banks began withdrawing services from customers in the EU in 2020, a UK government spokesman told British newspaper The Times that “the provision of banking services is a commercial decision for firms based on a number of factors”, so Brits in Norway probably shouldn’t hold their breath for any help from that direction.

ENERGY

How to beat high energy prices in Norway and save money on your electricity bill

Consumers in Norway are paying more money than ever for electricity. The Local has spoken to experts for their tips on saving money on your energy bills.

Published: 15 July 2022 12:14 CEST
Updated: 23 July 2022 07:09 CEST
Residents in Norway are paying more and more money for electricity.

According to data from Statistics Norway (SSB), Norwegian households paid an average of 117.2 øre/kWh for electricity (without fees and grid rent) in the year’s first quarter.

The average electricity price for the whole country in the first quarter of 2022 was 75 øre/kWh higher than the average for the same period in the last five years – and there are currently no indications that the increasing trend will reverse. 

However, there are significant regional differences, and those in the south typically pay more than in the north. 

“As you know, there are five electricity price zones in Norway, and there are extreme price differences between the north and the south. The electricity price in Northern Norway is pretty low, but the transmission capacity isn’t large enough, so all the excess hydropower can’t be sent to the south. 

“Therefore, the prices are a lot higher in the Oslo area, the Bergen area, and the southern market zones. These are connected to the UK and Germany by cables, so we see the influence of European prices feeding into Norwegian prices there,” Nathalie Gerl, the lead power analyst at Refinitiv, told The Local.

At the end of May, state-owned Statnett announced that the supply situation in Norway might be under strain – in some scenarios – all the way up to and through the winter, especially if Southern Norway experiences drier than usual weather in the second part of the year.

High prices have left consumers struggling despite government support. 

High prices led to the government introducing a temporary scheme that covered 55 percent of a consumer’s energy bill that surpassed 70 øre/kWh. Following pressure, the percentage of the bill the state picked up was raised to 80 percent. 

Despite the subsidy scheme, consumers in Norway are still feeling the pinch of high energy prices. 

“We have some people (in the group) who are now forced to choose between paying for electricity bills and medicines – that’s horrible. 

“Furthermore, many people who live in Norway don’t read or speak Norwegian. Many foreigners don’t know much about the electricity market in Norway, so they get higher prices and bad deals with companies. For example, their landlord tells them to call a certain company and get electricity, and they follow the advice because they don’t know better. 

“In the group, a lot of international citizens ask for help, and we try to help them save money on electricity,” Power expert and founder of Facebook group Prismatch Strøm, Mathias Nilsson, told The Local. 

Lawyer Olav Sylte manages the Facebook group Vi som krever billigere strøm (we who demand cheaper electricity), has said the current scheme isn’t working. 

“Today, the subsidy covers 80% of expenses over 70 øre/kWh in a month. From August, it will be 90%. However, that doesn’t help at all if the remaining 10% of the price turns out to be ten times more expensive than what people were paying before… We’re talking about extreme increases in prices,” Sylte said. 

How to save money on your electricity bills

Both Slyte and Nilsson shared some tips on how to save money on electricity in Norway, and we compiled a list of their advice – along with additional suggestions from power companies operating in the Norwegian market.

You can find these tips below:

1. Get to know your electricity invoice – and different offers on the market

According to Nilsson, many people in Norway get their electricity invoices sent to them automatically and electronically, and they don’t even bother to read them. The first step in formulating a plan is going through the invoice. After that, get informed on the options, prices, fees, and types of contracts available on the market.

2. Find contracts with no additional fees

Companies in Norway are now dropping fixed-price contracts because they’re too risky. In the last week, multiple companies have cut their fixed-price contract offer or priced these agreements well above market price. However, you can still find companies that don’t impose additional fees on you, so be sure to look for them. 

3. Find non-binding contracts, use apps to plan electricity use

There are electricity companies in Norway that offer non-binding contracts, Nilsson points out, such as Tibber, Elekt, and Nordkraft. Some of them also have apps that allow you to see electricity prices and daily price overviews. You can use this information to avoid high-priced periods of the day and, for example, do your laundry on days or hours in the day with lower prices. 

4. Price matching

If you get an offer from another electricity company, try contacting your company first and see if you can get the same price there. That way, you won’t need to change energy suppliers often. Several companies in Norway are willing to match prices (e.g., Fjordkraft, NorgesEnergi). 

5. Don’t commit to offers on the spot

Don’t get into contracts that are sold in person or over the phone. You will likely find cheaper options online. 

6. Consider using heat pumps

Nilsson states that heat pumps are very efficient. By using heat pumps, people can often obtain a noticeable reduction in energy expenditure compared to a heating system based on electricity or other types of heating. 

7. Changing personal habits 

You can save a lot of money by, for example, cutting your shower time. According to Sylte, indoor heating can also often be lowered (e.g., floor heating, guest rooms, and similar), especially during the summer months. 

8. Install a thermostat

Install a thermostat to control the heating of rooms and set up times when the temperature is lowered.

