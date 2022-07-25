Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Pressure on the government to increase support for households struggling with energy bills, Norwegians' appetite for summer spending returns, plus other headlines from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 25 July 2022 09:29 CEST
Found out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Oslo Operahouse.
Found out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Oslo Opera House. Photo by Nan Wisanmongkol on Unsplash

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen takes home gold in men’s 5,000m

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of 1,500m silver by winning gold in the world 5,000m on Sunday.

“I didn’t want a sprint finish,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I wanted to prove that I’m a better runner than the rest of the guys.

“It was a great race. I ran it, I needed it. I felt really good today, but 5km is really tough.”

Ingebrigtsen timed 13min 09.24sec for victory at Eugene’s Hayward Field, Kenya’s Jacob Krop claiming silver in 13:09.98 while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo took bronze (13:10.20).

Homeowners group lobby government for better energy bill subsidy scheme

The government should begin covering up to 100 percent of the electricity bill when the price rises above 50 øre per kWh, the National Association of Homeowners (Huseiernes Landsforbund) has said. 

Currently, the government 80 percent of the bill, rising to 90 percent in the autumn, when the price is above 70 øre per kWh. 

“Today’s electricity support scheme is actually quite well designed, but it kicks in at too high a price level. We believe it should cover 100 per cent when spot prices are above 50 øre,” Morten Andreas Meyer from the association told public broadcaster NRK. 

Norway must be prepared for new waves of Covid infection

The summer’s Covid wave has most likely passed its peak, but the assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Rostrup Nakstad, has warned that the country should be prepared for more waves further down the line. 

“Even though the pandemic has lasted for two and a half years, we have to prepare for new waves of infection in Norway already in the autumn and winter,” he told the newspaper VG

Nakstad added that people returning to school and work after the summer holidays last year led to an uptick in infections. 

Preben Aavitsland, a senior physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), said that he is somewhat uncertain of what will happen after the summer holidays. 

“We believe that the epidemic will decrease in the coming weeks, but then we are unsure of what will happen when society returns to normal at the end of August. It is possible that we will then get a small late summer wave. Otherwise, it is difficult to predict what will happen over the autumn and winter,” he told VG. 

Spending skyrockets

In the first summer without pandemic restrictions since 2019, Norwegians have had a healthy appetite for spending, business and financial site E24 reports.  

Norwegians have spent around 1.25 billion this summer, a seven percent increase on figures from 2019, according to data from bank DNB. 

“This summer, we (Norwegians) probably put more blinders on, we don’t want to think too much about what will come in the autumn,” Ine Oftedahl, director of data at DNB, told E24. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Norway’s government considers a cap on energy prices, the 11th anniversary of the July 22nd attacks and new rules for if you get caught without a ticket on public transport make up the headlines from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 22 July 2022 09:30 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Norwegian government mulls cap on energy prices

Norway’s government has said it is considering a maximum cap on electricity prices this winter but that it would be unlikely that the policy would be brought in. 

High energy exports in the last 12 months, low filling levels in Norwegian reservoirs and an uncertain energy situation around Europe have led to soaring electricity prices in southern Norway. 

State secretary Elisabeth Sæther has said the government was doing what it could and considering a cap on prices. She added the cap could have unwanted negative consequences. 

“We are afraid that a maximum price means more water is drawn into the reservoirs, which we need for the winter. It is a serious situation. We must prevent ourselves from getting into a situation where we lack enough power this winter,” she told public broadcaster NRK

She added that the government could also limit foreign energy exports. 

11th anniversary of the July 22nd terror attacks 

Today marks 11 years since the July 22nd terror attacks in Oslo and the island of Utøya. Eight people were killed by a bomb in the government quarter of Oslo, and 69 were killed at a summer camp for left-wing youth on Utøya in 2011. 

The day will be marked by a ceremony outside Høyblokka at 9am, candle lighting in Oslo Cathedral at 11am, and a memorial service on Utøya at 4pm. 

Those caught on public transport without a ticket could be detained by inspectors

The government has proposed giving ticket inspectors the power to detain passengers on public transport who do not have a valid ticket. 

Typically inspectors need to be accompanied by an employee of the transport company to keep those without a ticket aboard. 

“Today, hired inspectors can hold back passengers who do not have a valid ticket only if they are accompanied by an employee of the transport company. Now we want hired inspectors to have the same right to detain passengers as the employees,” Jon-Ivar Nygård, Transport Minister, announced in a press release

Figures from transport companies indicate that some seem to ignore fines issued for being caught without a ticket as they know hired inspectors have very few powers.

