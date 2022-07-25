Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen takes home gold in men’s 5,000m

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of 1,500m silver by winning gold in the world 5,000m on Sunday.

“I didn’t want a sprint finish,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I wanted to prove that I’m a better runner than the rest of the guys.

“It was a great race. I ran it, I needed it. I felt really good today, but 5km is really tough.”

Ingebrigtsen timed 13min 09.24sec for victory at Eugene’s Hayward Field, Kenya’s Jacob Krop claiming silver in 13:09.98 while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo took bronze (13:10.20).

Homeowners group lobby government for better energy bill subsidy scheme

The government should begin covering up to 100 percent of the electricity bill when the price rises above 50 øre per kWh, the National Association of Homeowners (Huseiernes Landsforbund) has said.

Currently, the government 80 percent of the bill, rising to 90 percent in the autumn, when the price is above 70 øre per kWh.

“Today’s electricity support scheme is actually quite well designed, but it kicks in at too high a price level. We believe it should cover 100 per cent when spot prices are above 50 øre,” Morten Andreas Meyer from the association told public broadcaster NRK.

Norway must be prepared for new waves of Covid infection

The summer’s Covid wave has most likely passed its peak, but the assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Rostrup Nakstad, has warned that the country should be prepared for more waves further down the line.

“Even though the pandemic has lasted for two and a half years, we have to prepare for new waves of infection in Norway already in the autumn and winter,” he told the newspaper VG.

Nakstad added that people returning to school and work after the summer holidays last year led to an uptick in infections.

Preben Aavitsland, a senior physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), said that he is somewhat uncertain of what will happen after the summer holidays.

“We believe that the epidemic will decrease in the coming weeks, but then we are unsure of what will happen when society returns to normal at the end of August. It is possible that we will then get a small late summer wave. Otherwise, it is difficult to predict what will happen over the autumn and winter,” he told VG.

Spending skyrockets

In the first summer without pandemic restrictions since 2019, Norwegians have had a healthy appetite for spending, business and financial site E24 reports.

Norwegians have spent around 1.25 billion this summer, a seven percent increase on figures from 2019, according to data from bank DNB.

“This summer, we (Norwegians) probably put more blinders on, we don’t want to think too much about what will come in the autumn,” Ine Oftedahl, director of data at DNB, told E24.