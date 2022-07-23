Read news from:
WHO says risk of monkeypox in Europe is high as it triggers most serious alert

The World Health Organisation on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound.

Published: 23 July 2022 17:44 CEST
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he assessed the risk of monkeypox in the European region as high. Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He said a committee of experts who met on Thursday was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell on him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert possible.

“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he added.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on
July 20.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the UN health agency’s highest alert level.

But a majority advised Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.

The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Tedros said he was worried.

“I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications,” Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.

A US health expert sounded a grim warning late on Friday.

“Since the last #monkeypox EC just weeks ago, we’ve seen an exponential rise in cases. It’s inevitable that cases will dramatically rise in the coming weeks & months. That’s why @DrTedros must sound the global alarm,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said on Twitter.

“A failure to act will have grave consequences for global health.”

And, on Saturday, he called for “a global action plan with ample funding”, saying there was “no time to lose”.

Warning against discrimination
A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine — the largest research to date.

Overall, 98 percent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues, such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.

“This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination,”
Tedros said earlier, citing concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.

The European Union’s drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imvanex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.

Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.

It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus. 

The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.

Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.

SAS

Hospital in north Norway postpones operations due to SAS pilots’ strike

Some elective procedures at Nordland Hospital in north Norway have been cancelled due to the SAS pilots' strike causing staffing issues for hospitals in the north.

Published: 11 July 2022 15:31 CEST
Hospital in north Norway postpones operations due to SAS pilots' strike

Due to an ongoing SAS pilot strike in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Nordland Hospital in north Norway has had push back some elective operations. 

“The ongoing strike has led to further challenges, and we have therefore had to reduce some elective operations, both surgeries and outpatient clinics,” the acting HR manager at Nordland Hospital, Kari Brumoen Råstad, told public broadcaster NRK on Monday. 

An elective operation is a planned non-urgent procedure, as opposed to emergency and acute operations. 

The state administrator in Troms og Finnmark, Helse Nord, the county doctor and the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision held a meeting on Monday to discuss the consequences of the SAS strike on the health service in the region. 

READ ALSO: What’s the latest with the SAS pilots’ strike

The strike has led to staffing problems for health services in the north as visiting doctors cannot get to work, and employees on vacation have been left stranded, meaning other staff are not allowed to holiday until staff numbers are replenished. 

Nordland hospital is on “yellow alert” due to a staffing situation concerning holiday cancellations, vacancies, a persistently increased sickness absence and hospitalisations due to Covid.

Similarly, the University Hospital of North Norway has told the state administrator for Troms og Finnmark that they may be forced to reduce intensive care capacity due to the strike.

The Norwegian Board of Health said it would report to the government on the effects of the strike. 

“We follow the situation with regard to the health service’s ability to ensure life and health as we always do in connection with legal labour disputes. We have planned to report to the Ministry of Health and Care Services tomorrow before the end of the working day,” the health board told NRK on Monday. 

The government recently ended an air technician strike over public health concerns and forced parties to a wage mediation board when the strike action threatened to ground air ambulances in the north. 

It currently isn’t clear whether the Norwegian government would be willing to end the ongoing SAS strike. 

