TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Norway’s government considers a cap on energy prices, the 11th anniversary of the July 22nd attacks and new rules for if you get caught without a ticket on public transport make up the headlines from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 22 July 2022 09:30 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is somebody in front of a tram.
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is somebody in front of a tram. Photo by Steven Lasry on Unsplash

Norwegian government mulls cap on energy prices

Norway’s government has said it is considering a maximum cap on electricity prices this winter but that it would be unlikely that the policy would be brought in. 

High energy exports in the last 12 months, low filling levels in Norwegian reservoirs and an uncertain energy situation around Europe have led to soaring electricity prices in southern Norway. 

State secretary Elisabeth Sæther has said the government was doing what it could and considering a cap on prices. She added the cap could have unwanted negative consequences. 

“We are afraid that a maximum price means more water is drawn into the reservoirs, which we need for the winter. It is a serious situation. We must prevent ourselves from getting into a situation where we lack enough power this winter,” she told public broadcaster NRK

She added that the government could also limit foreign energy exports. 

11th anniversary of the July 22nd terror attacks 

Today marks 11 years since the July 22nd terror attacks in Oslo and the island of Utøya. Eight people were killed by a bomb in the government quarter of Oslo, and 69 were killed at a summer camp for left-wing youth on Utøya in 2011. 

The day will be marked by a ceremony outside Høyblokka at 9am, candle lighting in Oslo Cathedral at 11am, and a memorial service on Utøya at 4pm. 

Those caught on public transport without a ticket could be detained by inspectors

The government has proposed giving ticket inspectors the power to detain passengers on public transport who do not have a valid ticket. 

Typically inspectors need to be accompanied by an employee of the transport company to keep those without a ticket aboard. 

“Today, hired inspectors can hold back passengers who do not have a valid ticket only if they are accompanied by an employee of the transport company. Now we want hired inspectors to have the same right to detain passengers as the employees,” Jon-Ivar Nygård, Transport Minister, announced in a press release

Figures from transport companies indicate that some seem to ignore fines issued for being caught without a ticket as they know hired inspectors have very few powers.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Cuts to one of Norway's most popular train routes, issues with Vipps and working rights violations found in 50 percent of workplaces, plus other news on Thursday. 

Published: 21 July 2022 09:27 CEST
Vy to cut trains between Bergen and Oslo 

Train operator Vy has proposed cutting the number of daily departures on the Bergen line from six to four. 

The change will occur after the summer when Vy expects the number of travellers to decrease. The operator said that the pandemic had changed people’s travel habits, and fewer people were using the service. 

“We envision that we will gradually increase to the level we had before the pandemic, but the foundation is not there yet,” communications manager at Vy, Åge-Christoffer Lundeby, told public broadcaster NRK.

Problems with Vipps 

Payment service Vipps was down on Thursday morning. The app is used to transfer money between users. 

“Houston, we have a problem,” a message on the app reads when users try and log in. 

The company also acknowledged problems with the service on Thursday morning. 

“Vipps is experiencing problems with logging in, and this affects all users. We are working to solve the problem and will send an update as soon as we know more,” the firm wrote on its website.

However, by 08:50am the service was operational again. 

50 percent of workplaces inspected this summer violate workers’ rights 

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions has said that during its yearly summer checks, 50 percent of the 4,395 workplaces it reviewed this year. 

“The violations particularly concern problems around camera surveillance, that one does not receive sufficient training, unpredictable duty lists, lack of information about safety representatives and violations of overtime rules,” Sindre Hornnes from LO said in a press release. 

This correlates to an increase in violations compared to 2021, when violations were found in 45.8 percent of the workplaces it checked. 

Norwegians shopping less after the pandemic

During the pandemic, Norwegians were shopping considerably more, but this trend has now reversed, and more money is being spent on festivals and restaurants than in stores, business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports. 

“There is a clear shift in shopping trends now that we are not sitting at home as much as during the pandemic,” Ine Oftedahl from the data department at DNB said. 

Spending on home and hobbies was the category of purchases which saw the biggest drop according to the bank. In addition, card use in these categories dropped by almost 20 percent compared to summer 2020. 

“During the pandemic, we saw a sharp increase in the consumption of goods and a sharp decrease in the consumption of services. After reopening, service consumption has naturally picked up again. People are at festivals and restaurants and prioritise nightlife,” Chief economist Marius Gonsholt Hov at Handelsbanken told DN. 

