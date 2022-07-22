For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Norway’s government considers a cap on energy prices, the 11th anniversary of the July 22nd attacks and new rules for if you get caught without a ticket on public transport make up the headlines from Norway on Friday.
Published: 22 July 2022 09:30 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is somebody in front of a tram. Photo by Steven Lasry on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments