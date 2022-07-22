Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Norwegian government mulls cap on energy prices

Norway’s government has said it is considering a maximum cap on electricity prices this winter but that it would be unlikely that the policy would be brought in.

High energy exports in the last 12 months, low filling levels in Norwegian reservoirs and an uncertain energy situation around Europe have led to soaring electricity prices in southern Norway.

State secretary Elisabeth Sæther has said the government was doing what it could and considering a cap on prices. She added the cap could have unwanted negative consequences.

“We are afraid that a maximum price means more water is drawn into the reservoirs, which we need for the winter. It is a serious situation. We must prevent ourselves from getting into a situation where we lack enough power this winter,” she told public broadcaster NRK.

She added that the government could also limit foreign energy exports.

11th anniversary of the July 22nd terror attacks

Today marks 11 years since the July 22nd terror attacks in Oslo and the island of Utøya. Eight people were killed by a bomb in the government quarter of Oslo, and 69 were killed at a summer camp for left-wing youth on Utøya in 2011.

The day will be marked by a ceremony outside Høyblokka at 9am, candle lighting in Oslo Cathedral at 11am, and a memorial service on Utøya at 4pm.

Those caught on public transport without a ticket could be detained by inspectors

The government has proposed giving ticket inspectors the power to detain passengers on public transport who do not have a valid ticket.

Typically inspectors need to be accompanied by an employee of the transport company to keep those without a ticket aboard.

“Today, hired inspectors can hold back passengers who do not have a valid ticket only if they are accompanied by an employee of the transport company. Now we want hired inspectors to have the same right to detain passengers as the employees,” Jon-Ivar Nygård, Transport Minister, announced in a press release.

Figures from transport companies indicate that some seem to ignore fines issued for being caught without a ticket as they know hired inspectors have very few powers.