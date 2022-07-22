Read news from:
Norway to tighten the rules for being caught on public transport without a ticket

The Norwegian government has proposed giving more powers to ticket inspectors so fewer people avoid punishment for dodging fares, the Ministry of Transport announced. 

Published: 22 July 2022 12:23 CEST
Pictured is a bus in Oslo.
Norway is trying to tighten the rules for being caught without a ticket. Pictured is a bus in Oslo. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

Figures from transport companies have indicated that more and more people are dodging fines due to a loophole that lets them leave busses, trams and trains before a penalty notice is issued. 

The reason for this is that only employees of the transport company have the powers to keep those without a ticket aboard when issuing a fine. Typically ticket inspectors are contracted in from another firm, meaning that people can leave when caught without a ticket. 

“Therefore, it is natural to have a proposal for a change in the law. We can’t get away from the fact that taking public transport costs money, and everyone has to pay for themselves. In any case, it is mostly only hired security guards who carry out ticket checks today. The transport companies are dependent on them,” Transport Minister, Jon-Ivar Nygård, said in a press release

The right to detain passengers without a ticket was introduced in 2003, but a 2020 ruling from the Supreme Court outlined that ticket inspectors from other firms don’t have the right to keep those without a ticker aboard. 

Nygård added that it would be important that inspectors have the proper training and guidelines when exercising the right to keep passengers on board. 

“At the same time, I must emphasise that security guards have strict requirements for control and compulsory education. They are well equipped for such jobs,” he said. 

There is a deadline of October 21st in place for the consultation process before the law is put to the vote in parliament. 

The number of trains between Oslo and Bergen set to be slashed 

The number of daily train departures between Norway's two biggest cities, Oslo and Bergen, will be cut towards the end of the summer, Vy has said.

Published: 21 July 2022 11:12 CEST
Departures on the Bergen Line will be cut by a third, from six daily departures to four, operator Vy has announced. 

Vy is cutting the number of daily trains as it believes its passenger base will shrink following the summer. The government-owned company added that the pandemic has changed travel habits, with the number of those who use trains yet to stabilise. 

“We envision that we will gradually increase to the level we had before the pandemic, but the foundation is not there yet,” Åge-Christoffer Lundeby, communications manager for Vy, told public broadcaster NRK

However, the cuts are yet to be finalised as Vy needs to negotiate the number of daily departures it will offer with the Norwegian Railway Directorate. This will happen in August and September. 

The Norwegian Nature Conservancy has reacted strongly to the news and said that more train departures are needed rather than less. 

READ ALSO: Five stunning train trips to take in Norway this summer

“It is the opposite of what I need. Now there is a need to cut air traffic to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Holger Schlaupitz from the Norwegian Nature Conservancy told NRK. 

He added that now was the time for the company to invest rather than strip back services. 

“It is actually time for Vy to invest, and try to get those passengers who may be on their way back to the plane onto the train,” he said. 

Flights between Oslo and Bergen is one of the busiest air routes in Europe, with around 18 daily departures. 

Lundeby argues that running more services with fewer passengers would be more harmful to the environment.

“It is less environmentally friendly to run many departures with few passengers than to run a few departures with more passengers,” Lundeby said.

