Norway to tighten the rules for being caught on public transport without a ticket

Figures from transport companies have indicated that more and more people are dodging fines due to a loophole that lets them leave busses, trams and trains before a penalty notice is issued.

The reason for this is that only employees of the transport company have the powers to keep those without a ticket aboard when issuing a fine. Typically ticket inspectors are contracted in from another firm, meaning that people can leave when caught without a ticket.

“Therefore, it is natural to have a proposal for a change in the law. We can’t get away from the fact that taking public transport costs money, and everyone has to pay for themselves. In any case, it is mostly only hired security guards who carry out ticket checks today. The transport companies are dependent on them,” Transport Minister, Jon-Ivar Nygård, said in a press release.

The right to detain passengers without a ticket was introduced in 2003, but a 2020 ruling from the Supreme Court outlined that ticket inspectors from other firms don’t have the right to keep those without a ticker aboard.

Nygård added that it would be important that inspectors have the proper training and guidelines when exercising the right to keep passengers on board.

“At the same time, I must emphasise that security guards have strict requirements for control and compulsory education. They are well equipped for such jobs,” he said.

There is a deadline of October 21st in place for the consultation process before the law is put to the vote in parliament.