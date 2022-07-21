For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Which countries in Europe impose language tests for residency permits?
Certain countries across Europe demand foreign citizens pass a language test to qualify for certain residency permits. But how does each country compare and what level of language do they require?
Published: 21 July 2022 15:28 CEST
More and more countries in Europe are talking about making language tests compulsory for residency permit applicants. Photo by Alexis Brown on Unsplash
RESIDENCY PERMITS
How do the language rules for Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence differ?
With Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence, you can stay in Norway indefinitely, but both come with language requirements? So, what are the rules, and how do they differ between applications?
Published: 21 July 2022 16:16 CEST
