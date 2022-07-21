Read news from:
The number of trains between Oslo and Bergen set to be slashed 

The number of daily train departures between Norway's two biggest cities, Oslo and Bergen, will be cut towards the end of the summer, Vy has said.

Published: 21 July 2022 11:12 CEST
The number of daily departures between Bergen and Oslo. Pictured is Bergen train station. Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

Departures on the Bergen Line will be cut by a third, from six daily departures to four, operator Vy has announced. 

Vy is cutting the number of daily trains as it believes its passenger base will shrink following the summer. The government-owned company added that the pandemic has changed travel habits, with the number of those who use trains yet to stabilise. 

“We envision that we will gradually increase to the level we had before the pandemic, but the foundation is not there yet,” Åge-Christoffer Lundeby, communications manager for Vy, told public broadcaster NRK

However, the cuts are yet to be finalised as Vy needs to negotiate the number of daily departures it will offer with the Norwegian Railway Directorate. This will happen in August and September. 

The Norwegian Nature Conservancy has reacted strongly to the news and said that more train departures are needed rather than less. 

“It is the opposite of what I need. Now there is a need to cut air traffic to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Holger Schlaupitz from the Norwegian Nature Conservancy told NRK. 

He added that now was the time for the company to invest rather than strip back services. 

“It is actually time for Vy to invest, and try to get those passengers who may be on their way back to the plane onto the train,” he said. 

Flights between Oslo and Bergen is one of the busiest air routes in Europe, with around 18 daily departures. 

Lundeby argues that running more services with fewer passengers would be more harmful to the environment.

“It is less environmentally friendly to run many departures with few passengers than to run a few departures with more passengers,” Lundeby said.

TELL US: What is it like to cycle in Norway? 

A survey from Trygg Trafikk has revealed that cyclists have a hard time with negligent drivers. So whether you cycle to work or for fun, we want to hear your views on what cycling in Norway is like. 

Published: 19 July 2022 15:49 CEST
Cyclists in Norway often have trouble with drivers not paying attention to their surroundings, with a high level of animosity between those on bikes and motorists reported as an issue in a survey by Trygg Trafikk and Tryg Forsikring.

Almost half said they felt that motorists aren’t paying enough attention to the road, and over a quarter has said they had come into conflict with drivers within the previous five years. 

Is cycling in Norway really that bad, or is it a relatively easy place to get around on a bike? Whether you use a bike to get around town, work, or have fun at weekends, we want to hear your thoughts. 

Please take a couple of minutes to fill out the survey below, and we’ll try and use the best answers in a future article. 

 

