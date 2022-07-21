For members
How do the language rules for Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence differ?
With Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence, you can stay in Norway indefinitely, but both come with language requirements? So, what are the rules, and how do they differ between applications?
Published: 21 July 2022 16:16 CEST
These are how the language rules for permanent residency and citizenship in Norway differ. Pictured is a person atop a mountain. Photo by Ole Jørgen on Unsplash
Which countries in Europe impose language tests for residency permits?
Certain countries across Europe demand foreign citizens pass a language test to qualify for certain residency permits. But how does each country compare and what level of language do they require?
Published: 21 July 2022 15:28 CEST
