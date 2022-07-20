Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Norwegian government axe psychological help for MPs who receive tax notices

MPs who have received tax notices will not be able to access psychological help from parliament after the scheme was pulled, the newspaper Aftenposten reports.

“There were very few inquiries about the need for such assistance,” a press officer for Norway’s parliament told the paper.

Psychological help had been offered to 28 current and former Storting (Norway’s parliament) members, who were notified that the Norwegian Tax Administration might ask them to pay tax on commuter housing they received.

The news that politicians who skirted tax rules while benefiting from public money being used to fund housing provoked a strong reaction from the public.

70 SAS flights cancelled

On Wednesday, 70 flights to and from Norway were cancelled due to the pilot’s strike, which ended on Tuesday.

Of the flights grounded, 50 were domestic, and the rest were international flights. Nine cancellations have been announced for Thursday already.

Public urged to stay away from walrus causing a stir in Oslo

An expert has warned that a walrus that has been spotted in Frognerkilen in Oslo should be left alone.

Freya, as the media and public have called the walrus, has caused a stir in Oslo after pictures of it relaxing on several boats were published and shared.

“She should relax for up to 20 hours. When she is constantly stressed out by the presence of people, it is not good for the animal,” Rune Aae, a walrus expert, told newswire NTB.

He also urged that the area surrounding the creature should be cordoned off so that it isn’t constantly bothered by the public.

Norway part ways with coach after disappointing Euros

Martin Sjogren has been relieved from his duties as national team coach after Norway’s disappointing exit from the Euros group stages.

“We’re all disappointed with the performances at the European Championship this summer,” federation president Lise Klaveness said in a statement.

Norway harboured ambitions to reach the latter stages of the tournament but suffered a humiliating 8-0 loss to England in the second game of the tournament.

Swede Sjogren, 45, and his assistant Anders Jacobson took charge in January 2017, but are leaving by mutual consent with one year left on their contracts, the federation said.