Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
The government scraps a controversial scheme, the national team coach shown the door after disappointing Euros, the public urged to stay away from a walrus causing a stir in Oslo, plus other news from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 20 July 2022 09:27 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's roundup of news in English. Pictured: Norway's head coach Martin Sjogren looks on during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A football match between Norway and Northern Ireland. Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP.
