TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

The government scraps a controversial scheme, the national team coach shown the door after disappointing Euros, the public urged to stay away from a walrus causing a stir in Oslo, plus other news from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 20 July 2022 09:27 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's roundup of news in English.
Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP.

Norwegian government axe psychological help for MPs who receive tax notices

MPs who have received tax notices will not be able to access psychological help from parliament after the scheme was pulled, the newspaper Aftenposten reports. 

“There were very few inquiries about the need for such assistance,” a press officer for Norway’s parliament told the paper. 

Psychological help had been offered to 28 current and former Storting (Norway’s parliament) members, who were notified that the Norwegian Tax Administration might ask them to pay tax on commuter housing they received. 

The news that politicians who skirted tax rules while benefiting from public money being used to fund housing provoked a strong reaction from the public. 

70 SAS flights cancelled

On Wednesday, 70 flights to and from Norway were cancelled due to the pilot’s strike, which ended on Tuesday. 

Of the flights grounded, 50 were domestic, and the rest were international flights. Nine cancellations have been announced for Thursday already. 

Public urged to stay away from walrus causing a stir in Oslo

An expert has warned that a walrus that has been spotted in Frognerkilen in Oslo should be left alone. 

Freya, as the media and public have called the walrus, has caused a stir in Oslo after pictures of it relaxing on several boats were published and shared. 

“She should relax for up to 20 hours. When she is constantly stressed out by the presence of people, it is not good for the animal,” Rune Aae, a walrus expert, told newswire NTB. 

He also urged that the area surrounding the creature should be cordoned off so that it isn’t constantly bothered by the public. 

Norway part ways with coach after disappointing Euros

Martin Sjogren has been relieved from his duties as national team coach after Norway’s disappointing exit from the Euros group stages. 

“We’re all disappointed with the performances at the European Championship this summer,” federation president Lise Klaveness said in a statement.

Norway harboured ambitions to reach the latter stages of the tournament but suffered a humiliating 8-0 loss to England in the second game of the tournament. 

Swede Sjogren, 45, and his assistant Anders Jacobson took charge in January 2017, but are leaving by mutual consent with one year left on their contracts, the federation said.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Everything you need to know about the SAS strike ending, warm weather on the way, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 19 July 2022 09:31 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

SAS and pilots agree to end strike 

After Scandinavian Airlines representatives quashed reports last night that a deal had been struck, the negotiators crossed the finish line in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Agence France-Presse. It marks the end of a 15-day strike that the ailing airline said cost it between $94 million and $123 million a day.  

Levi Skogvang, chair of the Norwegian pilots union, told Dagbladet newspaper that he was not pleased with the five-year agreement that had been made, but that it was good enough to bring the strike to an end.

“It’s a tragedy for the pilots, looked at solely on the basis of their contracts, but it’s good that we’re done and that we can get the planes up in the air again,” he told the newspaper.

Read more about the details of the deal here.

Disruption still expected despite the strike ending

SAS representatives say that “normal operation [will be] resumed as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days. 

“There may be further traffic disruptions and as a result cancelled flights in the next few days, as we return to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning. 

Rockslide over national road

There has been a large rockslide over national road 13 Vikafjellet just before it turns towards Vik at Tyssedal. The road has been closed as a result of the rockslide. 

The police and fire brigade are on the scene, according to public broadcaster NRK. However, no one is believed to have been caught up in the rockslide. 

“There must be a larger rock slide and a good number of trees that have fallen. The whole road must be covered, and it has reached down to the sea,” Jørgen Ommedal, operations manager in the West Police District, said to NRK. 

It currently isn’t clear how long the road will be closed. 

Warm weather is on the way

It will be over 30 degrees in several places in southern Norway on Wednesday. However, it is unlikely that heat records from the 70s will be broken. 

So far, only Vossevangen, in Voss, has experienced temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. The warmest weather will be found in Stavanger, Sauda, and Nesbyen. Oslo and Kristiansand will have temperatures in the high 20s, while Bergen will experience much milder weather, reaching around 23 degrees. 

