Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Everything you need to know about the SAS strike ending, warm weather on the way, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 19 July 2022 09:31 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's roundup of important news.
Get the latest news from Norway in English with The Local's roundup of important news. Included today is everything you need to know about the SAS strike ending. Pictured is a grounded SAS flight. Photo by Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP.

SAS and pilots agree to end strike 

After Scandinavian Airlines representatives quashed reports last night that a deal had been struck, the negotiators crossed the finish line in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Agence France-Presse. It marks the end of a 15-day strike that the ailing airline said cost it between $94 million and $123 million a day.  

Levi Skogvang, chair of the Norwegian pilots union, told Dagbladet newspaper that he was not pleased with the five-year agreement that had been made, but that it was good enough to bring the strike to an end.

“It’s a tragedy for the pilots, looked at solely on the basis of their contracts, but it’s good that we’re done and that we can get the planes up in the air again,” he told the newspaper.

Read more about the details of the deal here.

Disruption still expected despite the strike ending

SAS representatives say that “normal operation [will be] resumed as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days. 

“There may be further traffic disruptions and as a result cancelled flights in the next few days, as we return to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning. 

Rockslide over national road

There has been a large rockslide over national road 13 Vikafjellet just before it turns towards Vik at Tyssedal. The road has been closed as a result of the rockslide. 

The police and fire brigade are on the scene, according to public broadcaster NRK. However, no one is believed to have been caught up in the rockslide. 

“There must be a larger rock slide and a good number of trees that have fallen. The whole road must be covered, and it has reached down to the sea,” Jørgen Ommedal, operations manager in the West Police District, said to NRK. 

It currently isn’t clear how long the road will be closed. 

Warm weather is on the way

It will be over 30 degrees in several places in southern Norway on Wednesday. However, it is unlikely that heat records from the 70s will be broken. 

So far, only Vossevangen, in Voss, has experienced temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. The warmest weather will be found in Stavanger, Sauda, and Nesbyen. Oslo and Kristiansand will have temperatures in the high 20s, while Bergen will experience much milder weather, reaching around 23 degrees. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Prime Minister defends controversial practice, marathon SAS talks continue, and a key digital service to be phased out, plus other news from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 18 July 2022 09:31 CEST
SAS talks to continue

Following 33 hours of talks this weekend, negotiations over a solution to the SAS strike resumed Monday at 9am. 

The strike began 14 days ago, on July 4th and has affected well over 270,000 passengers so far. Pilots are striking over the airline’s practice of hiring new pilots to two subsidiaries. 

Clæs Stråth, one of the mediators, said there had been progress with talks. 

“We have made a list of around 25 areas to be treated, and many of them have now been completed,” he said to Swedish newswire TT. 

PM defends foreign power exports

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has ruled out shutting Norway out from the European power market. 

“When we have a profit, we can sell abroad. But at regular intervals, there are dry periods or whole dry years. Then we need power from abroad to cover our own shortcomings. This trade is good for us,” the PM told Aftenposten and E24. 

“It is a dangerous thought and will not serve us well. It could give us more expensive power and lack of power in given situations. We will hardly be able to import power when we need it without contributing to other countries when they need it. There is a reciprocity in this,” he added. 

High prices on the continent mean that Norway has exported power in record amounts over the past year. However, critics of power exporting argue that this is massively driving up prices in southern Norway. 

READ ALSO: How to beat high energy prices in Norway and save money on your electricity bill

BankID on mobile to be phased out

Digital payments through BankID on mobile will be phased out in favour of a new app starting from September. 

The head of the digital identification service said that the BankID app would be easier, more accessible and save users time. 

“BankID on the app supports more use cases than BankID on mobile. The service also has no costs for the users and only requires data traffic to work. This also makes the service more stable and reliable for users,” he told newswire NTB. 

Large drop in drug fines 

Over the last four years, the number of fines the police have issued for drug use and possession has fallen by around 80 percent, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

In 2018, 2,245 drug-related fines were imposed. Meanwhile, this spring, 451 fines were handed out, according to figures from the Attorney General. 

