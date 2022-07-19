Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

SAS and pilots agree to end strike

After Scandinavian Airlines representatives quashed reports last night that a deal had been struck, the negotiators crossed the finish line in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Agence France-Presse. It marks the end of a 15-day strike that the ailing airline said cost it between $94 million and $123 million a day.

Levi Skogvang, chair of the Norwegian pilots union, told Dagbladet newspaper that he was not pleased with the five-year agreement that had been made, but that it was good enough to bring the strike to an end.

“It’s a tragedy for the pilots, looked at solely on the basis of their contracts, but it’s good that we’re done and that we can get the planes up in the air again,” he told the newspaper.

Disruption still expected despite the strike ending

SAS representatives say that “normal operation [will be] resumed as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days.

“There may be further traffic disruptions and as a result cancelled flights in the next few days, as we return to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning.

Rockslide over national road

There has been a large rockslide over national road 13 Vikafjellet just before it turns towards Vik at Tyssedal. The road has been closed as a result of the rockslide.

The police and fire brigade are on the scene, according to public broadcaster NRK. However, no one is believed to have been caught up in the rockslide.

“There must be a larger rock slide and a good number of trees that have fallen. The whole road must be covered, and it has reached down to the sea,” Jørgen Ommedal, operations manager in the West Police District, said to NRK.

It currently isn’t clear how long the road will be closed.

Warm weather is on the way

It will be over 30 degrees in several places in southern Norway on Wednesday. However, it is unlikely that heat records from the 70s will be broken.

So far, only Vossevangen, in Voss, has experienced temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. The warmest weather will be found in Stavanger, Sauda, and Nesbyen. Oslo and Kristiansand will have temperatures in the high 20s, while Bergen will experience much milder weather, reaching around 23 degrees.