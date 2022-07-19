TELL US: What is it like to cycle in Norway? 

Cyclists in Norway often have trouble with drivers not paying attention to their surroundings, with a high level of animosity between those on bikes and motorists reported as an issue in a survey by Trygg Trafikk and Tryg Forsikring.

Almost half said they felt that motorists aren’t paying enough attention to the road, and over a quarter has said they had come into conflict with drivers within the previous five years.

Is cycling in Norway really that bad, or is it a relatively easy place to get around on a bike? Whether you use a bike to get around town, work, or have fun at weekends, we want to hear your thoughts.

Please take a couple of minutes to fill out the survey below, and we’ll try and use the best answers in a future article.