TRANSPORT

TELL US: What is it like to cycle in Norway? 

A survey from Trygg Trafikk has revealed that cyclists have a hard time with negligent drivers. So whether you cycle to work or for fun, we want to hear your views on what cycling in Norway is like. 

Published: 19 July 2022 15:49 CEST
Cyclists in Norway often have trouble with drivers not paying attention to their surroundings, with a high level of animosity between those on bikes and motorists reported as an issue in a survey by Trygg Trafikk and Tryg Forsikring.

Almost half said they felt that motorists aren’t paying enough attention to the road, and over a quarter has said they had come into conflict with drivers within the previous five years. 

Is cycling in Norway really that bad, or is it a relatively easy place to get around on a bike? Whether you use a bike to get around town, work, or have fun at weekends, we want to hear your thoughts. 

Please take a couple of minutes to fill out the survey below, and we’ll try and use the best answers in a future article. 

 

TRAVEL NEWS

Direct ferry link between UK and Norway could be set for return

A ferry link between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle could return after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would begin raising the funds to bring the route back. 

Published: 7 July 2022 11:00 CEST
Since 2008 there has not been a ferry link between England and Norway after the old ferry between Bergen and Newcastle stopped operating. 

Now, however, the route could be set for a return from 2026 after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would raise capital to fund a new ferry between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle. 

“We will re-establish an all-year direct high quality, cost-efficient, low emission cruise-ferry route between Norway & England,” Bergen Cruise Line said in a press release

The company has said it would offer departures three times a week during peak season and twice-weekly trips throughout the low season. 

Beginning in Bergen, the ferry would stop in Stavanger before continuing to Newcastle in the northeast of England. 

According to Bergen Cruise Line, the ferry would be more than 200 metres long and have the capacity for 2,380 passengers. 

In the autumn, the firm would begin the process of raising 2.1 billion kroner for the project. 

Several companies have tried to bring the route back before. Both in 2013 and 2016, projects were launched to bring the ferry between Norway and England back, but to no avail.

