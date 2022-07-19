Read news from:
Loganair to launch Oslo to Aberdeen route in September 

Airline Loganair will launch a flight which connects the Norwegian capital of Oslo with the Scottish city of Aberdeen in the autumn.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:26 CEST
Loganair will launch its Oslo Aberdeen route in September. Pictured are travellers at an airport. Photo by L.Filipe C.Sousa on Unsplash

Scottish airline Loganair will begin flying passengers between Oslo and Aberdeen six times a week from September 5th.  

Tickets for flights are already on sale, and the airline will typically fly direct from Oslo to Aberdeen every day apart from Saturday. 

Flights take around one hour and 40 minutes, and prices begin from 1,055 kroner for a single, which includes 15kg of luggage and refreshments as standard. Fares also included the airline’s GreenSkies levy, which fully offsets the carbon emissions from every flight through an accredited environmental programme.

The route was announced earlier this year, and at the time, the airline said it would use its 49-seat Embraer 145 jet aircraft. 

On weekdays, flights from Oslo depart at 11:40am and arrive in Aberdeen at 12:20pm. On Sundays, services leaving Norway will take off at 4:30pm and arrive at 5:10pm in Scotland. 

Departures from Aberdeen leave at 8:30am and land in Oslo at 11:05am on weekdays. Sunday flights take off at 1:20pm and touch down in the Norwegian capital at 3:55pm. 

In the spring, the airline resumed its routes from Newcastle to Bergen and Stavanger. During the pandemic, the airline suspended all services to Norway. 

READ MORE: Loganair’s Edinburgh and Newcastle flights to Stavanger and Bergen take off

SAS

How long will SAS flights take to get back to normal service?

Scandinavian airline SAS and the unions representing their pilots said early on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement which will bring to an end a two-week strike. But services will not immediately return to normal.

Published: 19 July 2022 10:46 CEST
How long will SAS flights take to get back to normal service?

The agreement ending the strike after 15 days was confirmed by both the company and the unions after a negotiation session ran through Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Despite the end of the strike having been agreed, passengers scheduled to fly with SAS in the coming days may still be affected by strike-related disruptions.

READ ALSO: SAS and pilots’ unions confirm end of strike

SAS said that “regular operations will resume as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days. 

“There might be additional traffic disruptions, and consequently, cancelled flights in the next few days as we are working on getting back to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning. 

Flights already cancelled due to the strike will remain cancelled, SAS also stated.

The airline advises passengers to check their flight status via the relevant page on the SAS website before travelling to the airport.

The website of Danish broadcaster DR shows a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. Users on the website can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights. 

Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and the company’s partners Air Baltic, CityJet and XFLY are not affected by the strike, SAS noted.

For passengers whose flights are cancelled, rebooking options within the same time frame as existing bookings are limited, SAS said.

However, passengers who can be rebooked to alternative flights will receive an SMS with information about the new itinerary. Passengers who cannot be rebooked will also receive an SMS. If your flight is cancelled you are entitled to full refund of your ticket, which can be requested on the My Bookings section of the SAS website.

SAS has meanwhile offered passengers booked on SAS operated flights between July 17th-21st the option of rebooking the ticket free of charge to a SAS operated flight on another date within the next 360 days and to the same destination.

More general information for passengers affected by the strike can be found here.

