Loganair to launch Oslo to Aberdeen route in September 

Scottish airline Loganair will begin flying passengers between Oslo and Aberdeen six times a week from September 5th.

Tickets for flights are already on sale, and the airline will typically fly direct from Oslo to Aberdeen every day apart from Saturday.

Flights take around one hour and 40 minutes, and prices begin from 1,055 kroner for a single, which includes 15kg of luggage and refreshments as standard. Fares also included the airline’s GreenSkies levy, which fully offsets the carbon emissions from every flight through an accredited environmental programme.

The route was announced earlier this year, and at the time, the airline said it would use its 49-seat Embraer 145 jet aircraft.

On weekdays, flights from Oslo depart at 11:40am and arrive in Aberdeen at 12:20pm. On Sundays, services leaving Norway will take off at 4:30pm and arrive at 5:10pm in Scotland.

Departures from Aberdeen leave at 8:30am and land in Oslo at 11:05am on weekdays. Sunday flights take off at 1:20pm and touch down in the Norwegian capital at 3:55pm.

In the spring, the airline resumed its routes from Newcastle to Bergen and Stavanger. During the pandemic, the airline suspended all services to Norway.

