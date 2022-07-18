For members
Why energy prices in Norway will continue to rise this winter
Despite government support, Norwegians have been paying more than ever for energy and steep electricity bills will likely be a mainstay in Norway this winter.
Published: 18 July 2022 12:04 CEST
Energy bills in Norway are likely to continue rising in Norway this year. Pictured are powerlines. Photo by Pok Rie: https://www.pexels.com/photo/electric-posts-409020/
How to beat high energy prices in Norway and save money on your electricity bill
Consumers in Norway are paying more money than ever for electricity. The Local has spoken to experts for their tips on saving money on your energy bills.
Published: 15 July 2022 12:14 CEST
