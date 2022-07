SAS talks to continue

Following 33 hours of talks this weekend, negotiations over a solution to the SAS strike resumed Monday at 9am.

The strike began 14 days ago, on July 4th and has affected well over 270,000 passengers so far. Pilots are striking over the airline’s practice of hiring new pilots to two subsidiaries.

Clæs Stråth, one of the mediators, said there had been progress with talks.

“We have made a list of around 25 areas to be treated, and many of them have now been completed,” he said to Swedish newswire TT.

PM defends foreign power exports

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has ruled out shutting Norway out from the European power market.

“When we have a profit, we can sell abroad. But at regular intervals, there are dry periods or whole dry years. Then we need power from abroad to cover our own shortcomings. This trade is good for us,” the PM told Aftenposten and E24.

“It is a dangerous thought and will not serve us well. It could give us more expensive power and lack of power in given situations. We will hardly be able to import power when we need it without contributing to other countries when they need it. There is a reciprocity in this,” he added.

High prices on the continent mean that Norway has exported power in record amounts over the past year. However, critics of power exporting argue that this is massively driving up prices in southern Norway.

BankID on mobile to be phased out

Digital payments through BankID on mobile will be phased out in favour of a new app starting from September.

The head of the digital identification service said that the BankID app would be easier, more accessible and save users time.

“BankID on the app supports more use cases than BankID on mobile. The service also has no costs for the users and only requires data traffic to work. This also makes the service more stable and reliable for users,” he told newswire NTB.

Large drop in drug fines

Over the last four years, the number of fines the police have issued for drug use and possession has fallen by around 80 percent, public broadcaster NRK reports.

In 2018, 2,245 drug-related fines were imposed. Meanwhile, this spring, 451 fines were handed out, according to figures from the Attorney General.