Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

READER INSIGHTS

READERS REVEAL: The best tips to help you settle in Norway 

Norway has recently been ranked as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle in. The Local's readers have shared their favourite tips and tricks to help you feel more at home in the Scandinavian country. 

Published: 18 July 2022 16:54 CEST
This is what you can do to feel more settled into life in Norway.
This is what you can do to feel more settled into life in Norway. Pictured is somebody enjoying the Norwegian scenery. Photo by Nick Scheerbart on Unsplash

One of the biggest challenges when moving to another country involves settling in and adapting to your new surroundings. 

For some foreign residents, Norway can be a tough cookie to crack as it has been ranked as one of the most challenging countries for foreigners to settle in by the Expat Insider 2022 survey published by InterNations

Thankfully, The Local’s readers have been in touch in their hundreds and provided us with their favourite tips, tricks and advice for feeling at home in Norway. 

 Getting to grips with Norwegian is a must

There’s no way of getting around it, according to our readers, you will have to roll up your sleeves and get good and stuck in with the language. 

Learning the language was the most common suggestion from those who shared their advice on settling into Norway. 

“Learn Norwegian and keep on learning every day. It will be easier to find friends, understand the culture and feel integrated in the society,” Dianna, from Romania but who has lived in Norway for six and a half years, said in response to our survey. 

Learning Norwegian by going to language classes also comes with other perks, such as meeting potential friends. This is especially beneficial as in an earlier survey, having trouble making friends was a common reason our readers thought it difficult to settle in Norway. 

Norskkurs (Norwegian language class) is a good place to make friends,” Marie, who lives in Trøndaleg but comes from England, said. 

Given that Norwegian courses can be costly, one reader shared a piece of advice on getting around splashing out for tuition.

“If you have a job, make them pay for a government-approved Norskkurs if you can,” one reader who moved to Norway from the USA five years ago said. 

Staying active and joining clubs

As well as learning Norwegian, many of The Local’s readers suggested joining clubs or volunteer groups to help you meet others and feel at home. 

“Find organisations with specific interests and volunteer there. It will still be as hard to befriend locals, but you’ll start building a network (mostly foreigners),” Raf from Mexico suggested. 

“Learn the local language as quickly as possible and try to be a part of social groups where you can help people that need help. This way you make professional connections and friends,” Gaganmeet from India said. 

Some, unlike Raf, felt that being part of a club helped them connect with locals. 

“Look for local groups, for example, I subscribed to a dance class where there were only Norwegians, and I made friends with them,” Timea, who lives in Bergen but hails from Hungary, said. 

Some said taking up Norwegian pass times and getting stuck in could help you form lifelong friendships with the locals. 

“Take up common local activities like hiking, cycling, skiing, swimming etc., enjoying nature. Attend various activities around the city- get involved in dugnad. Most importantly, show up, and once they get to know you, they are really good friends that you will have for life,” Taiyeba, who has lived in Norway for seven years, said. 

Have kids? 

This may not be the best way for everyone to feel settled, but for our readers from the UK, it seemed like having children was the answer. 

“Have children,” A British national from Oslo said. 

“Learn the language. Learn the language. Learn the language. Get a job. Have kids. Get involved with fritidsklubber,” one Brit living in Halden responded to our survey. 

Meanwhile, another reader, not from the UK (we think), stopped short of saying that you should have kids to feel at home but said finding a smaller community and activities for your kids could help you feel content with life in Norway. 

“Don’t settle in Oslo or Bergen. Choose a smaller town where you or your children can join a local sports club and do volunteer work,” Toke from Telemark said. 

Fix the practical stuff as soon as you can 

Many readers suggested that getting practical affairs in order, in addition to other things, was a key part of bedding in. 

“Get a job first, don’t job hunt after coming here, then work on other aspects like language etc,” Sanjeev, who has lived in Norway for four years, said. 

“Get a BankID and Vipps asap and invest into a language course, make friends at work, go to interest clubs and organised social events, explore hiking and winter sports,” Alexy, who moved to Oslo from Russia, said. 

“Whatever you can organise visa-wise in advance, do it. It takes six months minimum for a family visa to be approved in order to work. Have a good chunk of change available in case you can’t get a job,” Annora from Kløfta, suggested. 

Don’t be afraid of relying on other foreign residents

Many made a point of getting yourself out there and doing your best to mingle with the locals and adapt to the culture the best you can. 

But that doesn’t mean you should be put off from leaning on your fellow foreigners now and again. 

“Join a group even if it is a group of predominately your own nationals,” Elizabeth from Stavanger said. 

“Try to find potential friends among ex-pat group members,” Sandro from Croatia advised. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER INSIGHTS

READERS REVEAL: Is it easy to settle in Norway? 

Norway was recently ranked as one of the toughest countries for foreigners to adapt to. But is this the case? The Local's readers had their say. 

Published: 14 July 2022 15:06 CEST
READERS REVEAL: Is it easy to settle in Norway? 

One of the biggest challenges when moving to another country involves settling in and adapting to your new surroundings. 

Norway has been ranked as one of the most challenging countries for foreigners to settle in by the Expat Insider 2022 survey published by InterNations

The Scandinavian country finished in the bottom three when it came to the index that measured how easy it was to settle in, with only neighbouring Sweden and New Zealand performing worse. 

We asked The Local’s readers whether they had a tricky time bedding in or if they found life in Norway a breeze. 

Readers got in touch in their dozens to share their experiences (thank you to those who took part!), and overall more than 80 percent of those who responded to our survey said they thought it was hard to settle in Norway.

Keep your eyes peeled for a future article on tips for settling in, and click here for more insights from our readers. 

Hard to make friends and overcome the language barrier

Those who shared their experiences said there were several reasons foreigners may find it hard to adapt to Norwegian life. 

Peter, originally from the USA and who lives in Stavanger, said that while Norwegians were good-natured, there wasn’t as much of a culture of socialising in Norway. 

“Norwegians are nice, but don’t prioritise making new friends. There also isn’t as much of a culture of going out and hanging out in public spaces,” he said. 

Many others also wrote that Norwegians reserved nature also made it hard for them to gel with the locals and feel settled. 

“(The) Norwegian cultural value of respecting others’ privacy makes it difficult to establish bonds and create a network,” Elizabeth from Canada, who has lived in Norway for seven years, said. 

Another respondent to our survey said that not speaking the language made it difficult to adapt, and quipped Norwegians could be pretty shy unless they’ve had a few drinks. 

“Not speaking the language (can make it hard to settle), Norwegians are only really friendly when drunk,” Pedro from Guatemala but living in Skien wrote when responding to our survey. 

Sanjeev, who lives in Oslo, described learning the language as “a prerequisite” to feeling settled in Norway. 

It can be challenging to get set up 

Others said that the cost of establishing themselves in the country being so expensive made it difficult. 

“It’s expensive to get language lessons, and getting a driver’s license is very expensive. Language and cultural differences are also challenging,” Peter, who has lived in Norway for ten years, said. 

Alyse said the immigration process and cost of living also made it hard to get used to Norway.

“It’s hard to find friends. It’s hard to navigate the immigration process. It’s hard to enjoy the work-life balance when you can never afford to go out,” she said. 

Sara, from the USA but living in Adger County, had an easier time with immigration but said getting everything else in order took a while. 

“Family immigration was easy. Getting set up with all the little things like banking, driver’s license, and schooling took longer than I expected,” she said. 

A reader from Oslo who didn’t want to be named said that the difficulty in finding a place to call home made life in the country hard. 

“Finding accommodation is very difficult, and costs are too high as well. Alternate options are very few,” they wrote. 

Getting a job that meets work permit requirements was another frequently mentioned issue.

READ ALSO: What is it like to rent in Norway as a foreigner?

Not everyone thinks it’s tough to adapt though

However, not everyone found it difficult to settle in Norway and just under a fifth of those who moved to Norway and participated in our survey said they thought it was easy to fit in with their surroundings. 

Katriina, who lives in Bergen, but is originally from Finland, said that it was easier to bed in if they already had a job or place to study in place when they arrived. 

“If you have a job or a school place ready here when you move, it’s a lot easier to settle in. If you have neither and, for example, only move for a Norwegian partner, it can be much harder to make friends and (live) life of your own outside the relationship here,” she said. 

Unlike Katrina, who said moving just with a partner could make it difficult, one reader from Fredrikstad noted that having someone in Norway made it easier to integrate.

“As I followed my Norwegian boyfriend, it was easy for me to integrate. But, I understand (why) people who come here knowing no one can feel lonely,” they wrote. 

Dipankar, who has lived in Oslo since 2013, said having a job and being willing to put in the hours to pick up the local language could make it easy to settle in Norway. 

“I think it’s easy to get settled in Norway if one has a permanent job and (is) willing to learn the local language. If not, it’s gonna be difficult,” Dipankar, who has taken up Norwegian citizenship since moving from India, said. 

Additionally, Kimball who originally comes from the Netherlands, but lives in Møre og Romsdal, said that making an effort with the language helped make it easier to find friends. 

“If you make an effort to learn the language then I found people were very friendly and open. I had no issues with making new friends,” they said. 

SHOW COMMENTS