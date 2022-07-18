For members
READER INSIGHTS
READERS REVEAL: The best tips to help you settle in Norway
Norway has recently been ranked as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle in. The Local's readers have shared their favourite tips and tricks to help you feel more at home in the Scandinavian country.
Published: 18 July 2022 16:54 CEST
This is what you can do to feel more settled into life in Norway. Pictured is somebody enjoying the Norwegian scenery. Photo by Nick Scheerbart on Unsplash
For members
READER INSIGHTS
READERS REVEAL: Is it easy to settle in Norway?
Norway was recently ranked as one of the toughest countries for foreigners to adapt to. But is this the case? The Local's readers had their say.
Published: 14 July 2022 15:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments