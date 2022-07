SAS talks continue

Negations between SAS and the representatives of 900 striking pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark will resume on Friday.

Yesterday, the parties were locked in negotiations for over 17 hours. On Friday, 167 SAS departures were cancelled due to the strike. 85 of these were domestic trips, while the rest were international flights.

Over 270,000 passengers have been affected by the strike so far. The strike has cost the airline between 1.1-1.3 billion in Swedish kroner.

SAS: Still a great distance between the parties

There is still a gulf between SAS, and striking pilots, SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hænes said while leaving Thursday’s negotiations.

“There is still a great distance, but now we have sat for almost 17 hours and negotiated, so now we need to sleep a little,” she told reporters.

Hænes emphasised that the negotiation process was complex.

“It has been a bit back and forth, but there are complex things that it is difficult to find agreement on the important points for both parties,” she said.

Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions finds over 200 breaches in Oslo inspections

More than 55 percent of the businesses the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) has inspected this summer in Oslo violated the Working Environment Act, according to the trade union group.

“In recent years, we have seen a steady increase in the number of violations. Last year we uncovered breaches in 52 per cent of the workplaces we visited, this year, it has risen to 55 per cent. For employees under the age of 18, the breach rate was 67 percent,” Snorre Rein told Avisa Oslo.

“Something could probably be due to the pandemic. Many young people lack experience in working life and do not know their rights. In addition, there is also less experience on the part of employers and a lack of knowledge about the Working Environment Act,” he added.

Norway in must-win game at the European Championships

Norway will play Austria in the European Championships and must win to reach the competition’s quarterfinals. A damaging 8-0 loss at the hands of England earlier in the week left the Scandinavian country with it all to do against their Austrian opponents.

A draw or loss will see the Norwegian team sent home. The game is being played in Brighton, England