How to prove you are a resident of Norway without a residence card

You may need to document your legal right to reside in Norway while waiting for your residence card to arrive. Here's how. 

Published: 15 July 2022 16:28 CEST
Here's how you can prove your right of residence in Norway without a card. Pictured is the Atlantic Road in Møre og Romsdal.
Photo by Secret Travel Guide on Unsplash

After being granted residence in Norway, you will receive a card that documents and confirms to the authorities that you have the legal right to live and work in Norway. 

However, it may take some time before your residence card reaches you in the mail. Some applicants may also be required to meet with the police to order a residence card. Some police districts in Norway may have long waiting times, which means it may be a while before you secure your card. 

Once the police appointment is sorted, it can take 20 days to have the card produced and sent to you. 

In the meantime, you’ll need a way to prove that you are a legal resident of Norway. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) advises that while a residence card itself is the best way for those with the right to live in Norway to document their rights, you can use the decision letter they received from immigration authorities or the police to prove their residence. 

The decision letter will either be emailed to you or you can find a copy in your digital mailbox if you have one set up. The letter will outline your rights. Those who apply from Norway can also prove for how long they’ve been a legal resident in Norway. 

Those whose employers want to know whether they have the right to work in Norway can contact the UDI. Those who have applied for a permit outside Norway will have the right to work after receiving a decision and booking an appointment with the police. 

No way of documenting residence when travelling 

Unfortunately for those from outside the EU/EEA who do not have the right to freedom of movement across the bloc, there isn’t a way of documenting legal residence in Norway without a residence card. 

“If you travel abroad without a valid residence card, you do so at your own risk. You may then experience problems at the border control into Schengen/Norway or at an ID check in another Schengen country. In other words, you may have difficulties travelling back to Norway after your stay abroad, “the UDI advises on its website

This means that you won’t be able to use a job or rental contract or your decision letter to prove your right to live in Norway while travelling. 

It added that the UDI wouldn’t be able to give any confirmation of legal residence that can be used when travelling abroad without a card. 

For those wanting to travel to Norway after being granted a resident’s permit, the embassy in the country they applied to will typically grant them an entry visa to head to Norway.

What are the key advantages of becoming a permanent resident in Norway? 

While it comes with a few requirements, permanent residence in Norway also comes with several perks.

Published: 13 July 2022 13:54 CEST
In Norway, residency comes in two forms, permanent and temporary. When people first move to Norway, they will be granted a temporary resident’s permit or register their move with the authorities, depending on where they come from. Eventually, they will be eligible to apply for permanent residence. 

Permanent residence comes with a few requirements, such as language proficiency, not spending too long out of Norway in previous years, and meeting income requirements. You can find out what requirements apply to you when applying for permanent residence here

Despite the rigorous requirements, permanent residence is a fantastic option for most and has several advantages.

You can stay indefinitely 

The clue may be in the name, but permanent residence allows you to stay in Norway indefinitely. The obvious perk to this is it means no more applying for and renewing visas. This also means, apart from a potential citizenship application and the cost of obtaining permanent residence, no more application fees. 

Permanent residence also grants you extra protection against expulsion from Norway, and those with family from the EEA who have gained permanent residence retain the right to stay in Norway indefinitely in the event the residence holder dies or the parties break up or divorce.

Less hassle if you want to switch jobs

A resident who previously held work permits will have much more career flexibility with permanent residence. If they choose to change occupations or take a break to study, they can do so freely without applying for a different type of residency permit. 

Meanwhile, those with temporary work permits need to reapply if when moving into a job that’s a different position to the one you were granted a permit for, even if it’s with the same employer.

This can make a career change on a skilled worker permit difficult as the permit is awarded for a job that requires your specific qualifications or education as a skilled worker. For example, you wouldn’t be able to move from accounting to graphic design on a skilled worker permit, whereas you could with permanent residence. 

However, this is less of a perk for EEA citizens as they can stay in Norway without re-registering with the police as their reason for living in the country. 

You can spend longer out of the country without losing your residence rights

When granted a temporary residence permit, you are typically told how long you can spend outside the country without losing your residence rights. 

Typically, this would be a continuous absence of around six months, however, it may be longer or shorter depending on your own situation. 

If you are granted permanent residence, you can spend a continuous period of two or two out of four years outside of Norway without losing your status as a permanent resident. 

You can apply to become exempt from losing your permanent residence if you spend longer than this outside of Norway

It can help you along your way to obtaining citizenship

Norwegian citizenship has become a popular choice for many long-term residents after the country relaxed its rules to allow dual citizenship in 2020. 

To qualify for citizenship, you will need to either hold permanent residence or qualify for a permanent residence permit by the time the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) decides on your case. 

Already holding permanent residence will mean you’ll pass this requirement. If you apply in time, you’ll also meet some or all of the language requirements for citizenship.

However, this won’t be the case for long, as from autumn 2022, at the earliest, the language requirement for citizenship will be raised from A2 to B1. A2 refers to an elementary level of Norwegian, and B1 is considered semi-fluent.  

Additionally, the process of gathering all the paperwork required to apply for permanent residence will also prepare you for the citizenship application. 

