Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Negotiations to end the SAS strike continue, whether a solution to the strike could be found soon, plus what the government are doing to avoid an energy crisis this winter are among the main headlines from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 14 July 2022 09:38 CEST
SAS negotiations to continue, and power producers will need to provide the governemnt with weekly updates. Pictured is a dam in Norway. Photo by Bjørn Kamfjord on Unsplash
