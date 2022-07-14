Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Negotiations to end the SAS strike continue, whether a solution to the strike could be found soon, plus what the government are doing to avoid an energy crisis this winter are among the main headlines from Norway on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:38 CEST
A roundup of the latest important news from Norway in English.
SAS negotiations to continue, and power producers will need to provide the governemnt with weekly updates. Pictured is a dam in Norway. Photo by Bjørn Kamfjord on Unsplash

Negotiations over the SAS strike to continue today

SAS will meet with pilots’ unions for a second day in Stockholm in the hopes of finding an agreement that will end a strike which has affected around 30,000 passengers a day since July 4th. 

Yesterday was the first time the parties discussed a solution since pilots in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden decided to head on strike. Talks today began at 9am. 

“We enter into this negotiation with a desire to find a solution, and at some point, there must be a solution. But these are complex things we sit and discuss, so it just has to take the time it takes,” SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs told Dagens Næringsliv on Wednesday. 

Solution to the SAS strike could be found today

Following nine and a half hours of talks yesterday, SAS and unions representing pilots could not agree on a deal. 

Despite failing to find an agreement, leaders of two Norwegian unions representing striking pilots remain optimistic and said that an agreement could even be reached today. 

Roger Klokset, leader of the Norwegian SAS Pilot’s Association (NSF), told broadcaster TV2, “It can (be a solution today), but it does not have to” when asked by reporters whether an agreement could be found in a fresh round of talks. 

Meanwhile, Levi Skogvang, leader of SAS Norway’s pilot association in Parat, told VG, “I hope ( we can reach agreement) so. We all do” when asked about the chances of striking a deal today. 

Ombudsman Mats Ruland said the parties were working hard but tempered expectations somewhat. 

“I can not comment on that, but everyone works as hard as they can. There is no guarantee that we will be able to find a solution today,” he said. 

Government asks power producers to provide them with weekly updates

The government has asked power producers to provide them with weekly updates on how they are managing water sources. 

“I have today asked NVE to immediately make a decision to order the producers to report how they use the reservoirs,” Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a press release Wednesday. 

Due to low reservoir levels in the southeast, with Norway producing most of its energy through hydroelectric production, Statnett has warned that prices this winter could be high, and power rationing may be required. 

“We need a better overview of the production of controllable power so that we can continuously consider further measures to ensure the security of supply in southern Norway in the coming winter and spring,” Aasland said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Negotiations in the SAS pilot strike, what foreign residents think of life in Norway, plus other headlines on Wednesday. 

Published: 13 July 2022 08:54 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Negotiations over SAS strike 

SAS will meet with mediators and the representatives of striking pilots in Stockholm on Wednesday. SAS pilots from Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike since July 4th. 

Ombudsman Mats Ruland said he hopes both parties come to the negotiating table with a focus on finding a solution. 

“The brokers are motivated, and we hope the parties are solution-oriented. They are the ones who hold the key to a solution,” Ruland told Norwegian newswire NTB on Tuesday evening.  

Pilots are striking over wages, working conditions and the airline hiring pilots to two subsidiaries on cheaper terms. 

READ MORE: SAS and pilot unions agree to resume talks on Wednesday

Norwegian Board of Health says SAS strike poses no immediate risk to health

The pilot strike has not led to the endangerment of life or health being in danger, the Norwegian Board of Health has told newspaper VG

“The Norwegian Board of Health considers today that the health service can take care of life and health- the consequences of the legal labour dispute in SAS do not constitute an immediate danger to life and health,” Jan Fredrik Andersen, director of the board, told VG. 

On Monday, health leaders in the north said that the strike had led to staffing issues in hospitals. 

READ ALSO: Hospital in north Norway postpones operations due to SAS pilots’ strike

What do foreign residents think of life in Norway? 

Foreigners who relocate to Norway are happy with their work-life balance and job security but have a tough time settling in, according to the InterNation’s Expat Insider Survey for 2022

Norway ranked 34th out of 52 in the survey, measuring foreign residents’ happiness across several indexes. Norway performed strongly in the working abroad and Expat Essentials indexes. But it was ranked in the bottom three regarding the ease of settling in. 

Overall, 68 percent of foreign residents are happy with their life in Norway, compared to 71 percent globally. 

Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan were the best destinations for foreigners, while Kuwait, New Zealand and Hong Kong were the worst, according to the survey’s results. 

Last supermoon of the year

A supermoon will be visible above Norway for the final time this year tonight. A supermoon is a full moon that comes unusually close to the earth and appears much larger to those who see it. 

During a supermoon, the moon takes up about seven percent more space in the sky than normal and shines much brighter. 

The supermoon will be visible from around 8:30pm in parts of the country. The next supermoon in Norway will be visible on August 1st, 2023. 

SHOW COMMENTS