Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Negotiations over the SAS strike to continue today

SAS will meet with pilots’ unions for a second day in Stockholm in the hopes of finding an agreement that will end a strike which has affected around 30,000 passengers a day since July 4th.

Yesterday was the first time the parties discussed a solution since pilots in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden decided to head on strike. Talks today began at 9am.

“We enter into this negotiation with a desire to find a solution, and at some point, there must be a solution. But these are complex things we sit and discuss, so it just has to take the time it takes,” SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs told Dagens Næringsliv on Wednesday.

Solution to the SAS strike could be found today

Following nine and a half hours of talks yesterday, SAS and unions representing pilots could not agree on a deal.

Despite failing to find an agreement, leaders of two Norwegian unions representing striking pilots remain optimistic and said that an agreement could even be reached today.

Roger Klokset, leader of the Norwegian SAS Pilot’s Association (NSF), told broadcaster TV2, “It can (be a solution today), but it does not have to” when asked by reporters whether an agreement could be found in a fresh round of talks.

Meanwhile, Levi Skogvang, leader of SAS Norway’s pilot association in Parat, told VG, “I hope ( we can reach agreement) so. We all do” when asked about the chances of striking a deal today.

Ombudsman Mats Ruland said the parties were working hard but tempered expectations somewhat.

“I can not comment on that, but everyone works as hard as they can. There is no guarantee that we will be able to find a solution today,” he said.

Government asks power producers to provide them with weekly updates

The government has asked power producers to provide them with weekly updates on how they are managing water sources.

“I have today asked NVE to immediately make a decision to order the producers to report how they use the reservoirs,” Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a press release Wednesday.

Due to low reservoir levels in the southeast, with Norway producing most of its energy through hydroelectric production, Statnett has warned that prices this winter could be high, and power rationing may be required.

“We need a better overview of the production of controllable power so that we can continuously consider further measures to ensure the security of supply in southern Norway in the coming winter and spring,” Aasland said.