RESIDENCY PERMITS

What are the key advantages of becoming a permanent resident in Norway? 

While it comes with a few requirements, permanent residence in Norway also comes with several perks.

Published: 13 July 2022 13:54 CEST
Pictured are houses on Trondheim.
Permanent residency in Norway comes with a few advantages. Pictured is Trondheim. Photo by Prometheus Design on Unsplash

In Norway, residency comes in two forms, permanent and temporary. When people first move to Norway, they will be granted a temporary resident’s permit or register their move with the authorities, depending on where they come from. Eventually, they will be eligible to apply for permanent residence. 

Permanent residence comes with a few requirements, such as language proficiency, not spending too long out of Norway in previous years, and meeting income requirements. You can find out what requirements apply to you when applying for permanent residence here

Despite the rigorous requirements, permanent residence is a fantastic option for most and has several advantages.

You can stay indefinitely 

The clue may be in the name, but permanent residence allows you to stay in Norway indefinitely. The obvious perk to this is it means no more applying for and renewing visas. This also means, apart from a potential citizenship application and the cost of obtaining permanent residence, no more application fees. 

Permanent residence also grants you extra protection against expulsion from Norway, and those with family from the EEA who have gained permanent residence retain the right to stay in Norway indefinitely in the event the residence holder dies or the parties break up or divorce.

Less hassle if you want to switch jobs

A resident who previously held work permits will have much more career flexibility with permanent residence. If they choose to change occupations or take a break to study, they can do so freely without applying for a different type of residency permit. 

Meanwhile, those with temporary work permits need to reapply if when moving into a job that’s a different position to the one you were granted a permit for, even if it’s with the same employer.

This can make a career change on a skilled worker permit difficult as the permit is awarded for a job that requires your specific qualifications or education as a skilled worker. For example, you wouldn’t be able to move from accounting to graphic design on a skilled worker permit, whereas you could with permanent residence. 

However, this is less of a perk for EEA citizens as they can stay in Norway without re-registering with the police as their reason for living in the country. 

You can spend longer out of the country without losing your residence rights

When granted a temporary residence permit, you are typically told how long you can spend outside the country without losing your residence rights. 

Typically, this would be a continuous absence of around six months, however, it may be longer or shorter depending on your own situation. 

If you are granted permanent residence, you can spend a continuous period of two or two out of four years outside of Norway without losing your status as a permanent resident. 

You can apply to become exempt from losing your permanent residence if you spend longer than this outside of Norway

It can help you along your way to obtaining citizenship

Norwegian citizenship has become a popular choice for many long-term residents after the country relaxed its rules to allow dual citizenship in 2020. 

To qualify for citizenship, you will need to either hold permanent residence or qualify for a permanent residence permit by the time the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) decides on your case. 

Already holding permanent residence will mean you’ll pass this requirement. If you apply in time, you’ll also meet some or all of the language requirements for citizenship.

However, this won’t be the case for long, as from autumn 2022, at the earliest, the language requirement for citizenship will be raised from A2 to B1. A2 refers to an elementary level of Norwegian, and B1 is considered semi-fluent.  

Additionally, the process of gathering all the paperwork required to apply for permanent residence will also prepare you for the citizenship application. 

RESIDENCY PERMITS

What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residence in Norway? 

In Norway, residency comes in two forms, permanent and temporary. Here we explain the difference between the two, whose eligible and what rights they come with. 

Published: 7 July 2022 16:47 CEST
What's the difference between temporary and permanent residence in Norway? 

When people first move to Norway, they will be granted a resident’s permit or register their move with the authorities, depending on where they come from. Eventually, they will be eligible to apply for permanent residence. 

Whether you are granted permanent residence or not will depend on whether you have met the requirements while holding temporary permits and your own personal circumstances. 

Temporary residency – EU/EEA/Swiss citizens

EU/EEA and Swiss nationals have the right to live, work and study in Norway, as do job seekers, those with their own funds and some family members of EU/EEA nationals. 

Furthermore, they do not need a permit. Instead, they must register with the police if they intend to live in Norway for longer than three months. 

When registering with the police, they must be employed, self-employed, a posted worker, a student, or have enough funds to support themselves.

The family members of those from the EEA who are also EEA citizens can register as moving to be with family in Norway. 

Meanwhile, the family members of EEA nationals who are not from within the EEA themselves will need to apply for a residence card.

Once registered with the police, they will receive a document confirming that they are registered as living in Norway. EEA citizens do not have to re-register if the reason they are living in Norway changes. 

Temporary residence- Non-EEA citizens

The process is more complicated for non-EEA nationals, and there are, generally, two reasons you can be granted a temporary residence permit. These are for work or to be with family. However, permits are also available for au pairs and studying

For those looking to work in Norway, you can apply for a skilled or seasonal worker permit. However, seasonal workers usually are only granted permits for very short stints.  

To qualify for the skilled worker permit, you’ll need to have completed higher education or obtained vocational training that took at least three years at upper secondary school level or higher—for example, electricians or carpenters. In addition, you will need to have received a full-time job offer that meets Norwegian pay and working condition requirements. 

The job you are offered must also require your qualifications as a skilled worker. These work permits run for between one and three years. Those with degrees are normally given three-year-long permits, while those with vocational education are typically given year-long permits. You may also need to reapply if you move into a job that’s a different position to the one you applied for, even if it’s with the same employer.

READ ALSO: Why your Norwegian work permit application might be rejected and how to avoid it

Those with partners, spouses, and children in Norway can also apply to work in the country. Other family members can apply, but it is typically rare that they are granted residence. The rules can vary greatly depending on the applicant’s nationality, the nationality of the person they are applying to be with, and their relationship with the person. Generally speaking, the person they are applying to be with will need to be a legal resident, meet income requirements and be of a certain age. 

READ ALSO: Why your Norwegian family immigration application may be rejected and how to avoid it 

Family immigration permits are generally valid for a year, and people must apply for a renewal three months before their current one expires. 

Those with family immigration permits are allowed to work and may be entitled to healthcare through the National Insurance Scheme.

Additionally, some people granted residence for family immigration can receive free Norwegian language lessons

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) can revoke permits for several reasons, such as people providing wrong or misleading information, having spent too long outside of Norway, or breaching their visa conditions. 

Permanent residence

Permanent residency enables foreign nationals to live and work in Norway indefinitely. It also gives extra protection against expulsion from Norway. 

The rules for permanent residency have a lot to do with individual situations.

You can apply for permanent residence after living legally in Norway for at least three years.

Before the application, you will need to be considered a “continuous” resident of Norway. This means you must not have spent more than six months outside the country per year during the previous three years. You will also need to meet language requirements, fulfil an income requirement and not have received financial assistance from NAV in the last year. You can read the complete set of requirements based on the applicant being a citizen of the United Kingdom here

A foreign worker with permanent residence has a little more flexibility. If they choose to change occupations or take a break to study, they can do so freely without applying for a different type of residency permit. 

You can also spend longer outside Norway without losing your residence rights with permanent residence; however, if you plan on spending a continuous period of two years, or two years in four years, you will need to apply to be exempt from losing your permanent residence

EEA citizens are issued a certificate of permanent residence rather than a card

Those with a family from the EEA who have gained permanent residence retain the right to stay in Norway indefinitely in the event the residence holder dies or the parties break up or divorce. 

