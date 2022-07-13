For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What are the key advantages of becoming a permanent resident in Norway?
While it comes with a few requirements, permanent residence in Norway also comes with several perks.
Published: 13 July 2022 13:54 CEST
Permanent residency in Norway comes with a few advantages. Pictured is Trondheim. Photo by Prometheus Design on Unsplash
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residence in Norway?
In Norway, residency comes in two forms, permanent and temporary. Here we explain the difference between the two, whose eligible and what rights they come with.
Published: 7 July 2022 16:47 CEST
