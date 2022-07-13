Read news from:
TELL US: Is it hard to settle into life in Norway? 

A recent survey ranked Norway as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle in. Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts and tips for adapting to Norwegian life in our short questionnaire. 

Published: 13 July 2022 11:33 CEST
Pictured is one of Norway's many fjords.
Do you think its hard to settle in as a foreigner in Norway? Let us know below. Pictured is a fjord. Photo by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash

Norway was among the three worst countries when it came to how easy it was for foreigners to settle in, the recent InternNations Expat Insider survey for 2022 found. 

Did you find it tricky to settle in, or have you found life in Norway a breeze? Below, you can share your thoughts and any tips you might have for adapting to life in Norway. 

The questionnaire below should only take a few moments, and we'll try and include the best answers and advice in a future article. 

Thanks for taking part, 

Frazer from The Local Norway

 

MOVING TO NORWAY

Norway ranked as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle in

Norway has a great work-life balance but it can be very difficult for international residents to settle in, a survey of foreign nationals in the country has found.

Published: 13 July 2022 11:04 CEST
Norway ranked as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle in

Norway has ranked 34th out of 52 destinations in the Expat Insider 2022 survey published by InterNations

The country performed best in the areas where foreign residents were asked about their work-life and quality of life but scored below average for personal finance and in the bottom three for how easy it is to settle in. 

Overall, 68 percent of international residents in Norway were happy with their life in the country, compared to 71 percent globally. 

When it came to work-life balance, Norway was one of the best performing countries and ranked second, sandwiched by neighbours Denmark (1st) and Sweden (3rd). More than three-quarters of those surveyed said they were happy with their work-life balance, compared to 62 percent globally. 

“I love the work-life balance! It has a great impact on me having enough time for my family, social life, or any other type of activity,” one respondent said. 

Residents were also impressed with the local economy, job security, and business culture. Easy access to high-speed internet, cashless payment options and availability of government services online gave Norway an above-average score of 15th on the Expat Essentials index part of the survey. 

Housing was an area where the country ranked low, though, with 48 percent saying housing was hard to afford. The high cost of living was another issue for those who took part in the survey, with 55 percent of respondents giving this aspect of Norway a negative rating. 

A lack of nightlife and culinary variety meant that those in Norway were twice as unhappy with their options for bars and nearly three times as dissatisfied with the food. 

However, the biggest issue for those who took part was how difficult it was to settle in. Norway was among the three worst countries for settling in, with only Sweden and Kuwait performing worse. Foreign residents said it was hard adapting to the culture, they struggled to make friends and over a third described the locals as generally unfriendly. 

“I dislike the difficulty of building a personal network with the locals. It is hard to overcome feeling like a stranger,” one respondent said. 

Have your say

Is it hard to settle into life in Norway, and do you have any tips for making it easier? Let us know in the questionnaire below.

 

