Norway orders forced psychiatric assessment of Oslo shooting suspect

A Norwegian court on Wednesday decided that a suspect behind a shooting in Oslo that left two dead and 21 wounded would be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

Published: 13 July 2022 16:24 CEST
Courts have ordered a phycological assessment of the suspect accused of a shooting in Oslo.
A Norwegian court on Wednesday decided that a suspect behind a shooting in Oslo that left two dead and 21 wounded would be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation

“The court believes that an investigation in an institution is necessary to assess the accused’s state of mind,” the Oslo district court said in its
ruling.

Zaniar Matapour, who was arrested quickly after the shooting started around 1:00 am on June 25 in central Oslo, had not consented to a preliminary psychiatric evaluation, but the court order means experts will now evaluate the state of his mental health.

The 43-year-old is accused of killing two men, aged 54 and 60, and wounding 21 other people when he opened fire near a gay bar in central

Oslo in the early hours of Saturday morning, amid celebrations linked to the city’s Pride festival.

For up to eight weeks, experts will evaluate his mental health, at the Haukeland University Hospital in western Norway, but this time period can also be extended.

In its decision the court noted that the suspect “had previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.”

Norway’s domestic intelligence service has previously described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said Matapour had “difficulties with his mental health”.

He is being investigated for “terrorist acts”, murder and attempted murder. Matapour, a Norwegian of Iranian origin, had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

Matapour, who arrived in Norway as a child, is now a father living on social benefits according to Norwegian media. He has been convicted previously for relatively minor offences.

Norwegian police to remain armed with advice to postpone Pride events dropped 

Norwegian police will continue to be armed following a mass shooting in Oslo, but the advice for Pride events nationwide to be postponed has been scrapped, the Police Directorate announced Wednesday. 

Published: 30 June 2022 12:49 CEST
Police in Norway will continue to be armed for the foreseeable future, the Norwegian Police Directorate announced yesterday. 

It was announced that police in Norway be armed following a mass shooting in Oslo, which left two dead and 21 injured last week

Yesterday, Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service, PST, lowered the terrorist threat level from extraordinary to high- the second-highest level. 

“The threat level in Norway has changed from extraordinary, to high, according to PST. The danger of follow-up actions or inspired attacks means that the police will continue to be temporarily armed,” the Police Directorate wrote on its website

The police said that PST had widened the threat picture from LGBT groups to other broader targets. 

“PST maintains that LGBTQI + is still included in the target picture, but also people and events that are perceived to offend Islam, religious gatherings and uniformed personnel from the police and defence,” the police said on its website. 

Police also dropped the advice that Pride and LGBT events across the country be postponed. The recommendation was implemented due to a fear of copycat attacks from PST. 

Decisions on whether it was safe for events to go ahead would be made by local authorities going forward. 

“A national recommendation to postpone Pride events expires. The police districts will themselves make risk assessments related to individual events and handling of large crowds based on the overall threat picture and local conditions,” police director Benedicte Bjørnland said. 

