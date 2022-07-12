Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Whether the SAS strike could come to an end soon with both parties set to return to the negotiating table, Norway's Euros campaign derailed and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 12 July 2022 09:17 CEST
Pictured is a waterfall in Norway
Read the latest on the SAS strike, Norway's Euros campaign suffering and electricity firms cutting fixed price deals in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Vøringfossen. Photo by Bea Fladstad on Unsplash

Negotiations between SAS and striking pilots to resume

A meeting between SAS pilots’ representatives and the company will take place on Wednesday. Yesterday, the company and the parties said that they were willing to return to the negotiating table. 

Pilots from Norway, Sweden and Denmark have been on strike since last Monday over wages and hiring pilots to two subsidiaries. 

“Now, this strike has lasted for seven days. It has had major consequences for our customers. We want to take the initiative to try to enter into dialogue, with the intention of resolving this conflict,” Kjetil Håbjørg, head of SAS in Norway, told public broadcaster NRK

Aircraft analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs from Winair AS told Dagbladet Børsen that it was an indicator that the strike might end soon. 

“I am very positive about what is happening now, and I think there is reasonable reason to assume that the parties will agree on an agreement that ends the strike,” he told the publication. 

Would take two days for SAS services to return to normal after the strike

It would take two to three days between the strike ending and SAS services returning to normal, aviation analyst Espen Andersen has estimated.

“The pilots and planes are currently at their bases. They have to go to the destinations before it is normal again, but everything is in place for them to start as soon as the strike is over,” Andersen, an associate professor at BI Norwegian Business School, told newswire NTB. 

“It is in everyone’s interest to get started quickly as soon as the strike is over. The company loses a lot of money on this. It is this season, with people going on holiday, that SAS makes a lot of money with its crowded planes,” he added. 

Norway’s Euros campaign derailed by England thrashing

England recorded the biggest win in European Championship history as Beth Mead’s hat-trick inspired an 8-0 demolition of Norway that booked the hosts’ quarter-final place on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side scored six in the first half on route to smashing their own women’s Euro record margin of victory set when they beat Scotland 6-0 in 2017.

No team, either male or female, had ever scored eight at a European Championship until England’s incredible goal-spree against the overwhelmed Norwegians in Brighton.

Electricity firms dropping fixed price agreements

Several electricity companies have stopped offering fixed-price agreements to customers, while others have considerably put up their fixed rates.

The reason for this is rising energy prices in Norway and an uncertain energy picture as a result of the war in Ukraine. 

