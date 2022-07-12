Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Negotiations between SAS and striking pilots to resume

A meeting between SAS pilots’ representatives and the company will take place on Wednesday. Yesterday, the company and the parties said that they were willing to return to the negotiating table.

Pilots from Norway, Sweden and Denmark have been on strike since last Monday over wages and hiring pilots to two subsidiaries.

“Now, this strike has lasted for seven days. It has had major consequences for our customers. We want to take the initiative to try to enter into dialogue, with the intention of resolving this conflict,” Kjetil Håbjørg, head of SAS in Norway, told public broadcaster NRK.

Aircraft analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs from Winair AS told Dagbladet Børsen that it was an indicator that the strike might end soon.

“I am very positive about what is happening now, and I think there is reasonable reason to assume that the parties will agree on an agreement that ends the strike,” he told the publication.

Would take two days for SAS services to return to normal after the strike

It would take two to three days between the strike ending and SAS services returning to normal, aviation analyst Espen Andersen has estimated.

“The pilots and planes are currently at their bases. They have to go to the destinations before it is normal again, but everything is in place for them to start as soon as the strike is over,” Andersen, an associate professor at BI Norwegian Business School, told newswire NTB.

“It is in everyone’s interest to get started quickly as soon as the strike is over. The company loses a lot of money on this. It is this season, with people going on holiday, that SAS makes a lot of money with its crowded planes,” he added.

