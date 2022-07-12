Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe agree to ticket cooperation

Widerøe and Norwegian have announced they will work together on tickets and passenger interlining and offer travellers who book with them the opportunity to fly with both airlines on a single trip.
“The combination of Wideroe’s network along the coast and in northern Norway and Norwegian’s large European route network will create many new travel opportunities for our common customers,” Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen said in a statement.
Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said that the firms had been working on an agreement since last year.
The agreement will allow passengers to combine a domestic flight and international journey as part of the same trip when booked through one of the companies. The deal also includes passenger interlining, which allows passengers to change from one flight on one airline to another trip with a different carrier without having to collect their bags or check-in again.
“The big advantage for customers is that you get help from the airlines if irregularities occur and that the companies will take responsibility for completing the entire journey,” Nilsen told public broadcaster NRK.
CEO of Widerøe, Nilsen, said that there was still technical work to be done on joint tickets but that passengers will be able to take trips that take advantage of the agreement from the end of autumn or the beginning of winter.
Additionally, tickets that take advantage of the agreement will first be launched on Widerøe as they are the closest to implementing the technical solution required for the joint ticketing agreement. Widerøe currently has ticket cooperation deals with 65 other airlines, such as British Airways, KLM and Air France.
