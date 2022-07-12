Read news from:
Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe agree to ticket cooperation

Norwegian and Widerøe have entered an agreement that will allow travellers to use both operators as part of a single journey and without ordering separate tickets, the airlines announced Tuesday.  

Published: 12 July 2022 13:03 CEST
A Norwegian aircraft
Norwegian and Widerøe have enteredinto a joint ticketing agreement. File photo: A grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger plane of the Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian is parked at the tarmac at Vantaa airport in Vantaa near Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP Finland.

Widerøe and Norwegian have announced they will work together on tickets and passenger interlining and offer travellers who book with them the opportunity to fly with both airlines on a single trip.

“The combination of Wideroe’s network along the coast and in northern Norway and Norwegian’s large European route network will create many new travel opportunities for our common customers,” Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen said in a statement. 

Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said that the firms had been working on an agreement since last year.

The agreement will allow passengers to combine a domestic flight and international journey as part of the same trip when booked through one of the companies. The deal also includes passenger interlining, which allows passengers to change from one flight on one airline to another trip with a different carrier without having to collect their bags or check-in again. 

“The big advantage for customers is that you get help from the airlines if irregularities occur and that the companies will take responsibility for completing the entire journey,” Nilsen told public broadcaster NRK

CEO of Widerøe, Nilsen, said that there was still technical work to be done on joint tickets but that passengers will be able to take trips that take advantage of the agreement from the end of autumn or the beginning of winter. 

Additionally, tickets that take advantage of the agreement will first be launched on Widerøe as they are the closest to implementing the technical solution required for the joint ticketing agreement. Widerøe currently has ticket cooperation deals with 65 other airlines, such as British Airways, KLM and Air France.

SAS

SAS pilots’ strike: What’s the latest? 

Pilot unions from Norway, Denmark and Sweden have agreed to resume talks with SAS. Does this mean we are close to an agreement to end strike action? 

Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
SAS pilots' strike: What's the latest? 

Recap: Why are pilots striking? 

Last Monday, unions representing Scandinavian Airline (SAS) pilots from Norway, Sweden and Denmark decided to go on strike, a move the company said would disrupt 30,000 passengers per day. 

Pilots have said they are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect. 

The airline has said that the subsidiaries are crucial to the company’s plans to cut costs to stay afloat. 

What is happening on Wednesday? 

Direct negotiations between the three countries’ pilot unions and the airline will restart at the offices of the Swedish National Mediation Office in Stockholm, unions confirmed on Tuesday. This came after the airline’s management issued a press release on Monday in which they offered to make further concessions. 

How long could the strike continue? 

Aviation experts seem to be more positive today, the two Danish analysts telling the Ritzau newswire that the conflict could be solved within days. 

On the day the strike began, aviation experts feared that it wouldn’t be short-lived due to the large gulf between what the pilots and airline wanted. 

The length of the current strike already surpassing the six-day strike pilots called in 2019. 

On Sunday, relations between the two parties deteriorated after SAS pilots decided to stop flying charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement.

Pilots had earlier agreed to break the strike to fly stranded charter passengers home if there were no or limited options available. 

Henning Jørgensen, Professor Emeritus in Labour market research at Aalborg University, told Danish newswire Ritzau that the latest decision to not fly stranded travellers home showed a lack of trust between both parties involved in the conflict.

“If you can’t work out how to trust each other, the parties are too far from entering negotiations again. That’s what I see as the main problem: When trust is broken down on both sides, it is difficult to find a solution.”

The professor said that he thought the strike might be forced to an end by politicians. For example, in Norway, the government recently ended an air technician strike as they feared it could affect public health by grounding air ambulances. 

Health leaders from the north of Norway met on Monday afternoon to discuss the consequences of the SAS strike pilot, which health trusts have said made it difficult to get key personnel to work, as flights are often used to cover large distances in the north, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Have there been any fresh talks? 

On Sunday, the Norwegian SAS pilots’ trade union held a status meeting with mediators in Stockholm, head of the union Roger Klokset confirmed to newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

The meeting was at the initiative of Swedish mediators, and both parties were present, Klokset said.

Swedish newswire TT reports that both sides are holding daily meetings with mediators but have so far not agreed to resume negotiations.

Jan Levi Skogvang, from union SAS Norge Flygerforening, told NRK on Monday that the parties were still where they were a week ago. 

Ritzau reports that Danish representatives wouldn’t be involved in any talks with the ombudsman or airline on Monday. 

What is SAS doing for affected passengers? 

The airline is offering passengers the opportunity to rebook tickets on SAS-operated flights between July 11th and July 16th 2022, without paying a fee. The ticket can be rebooked within the next 360 days. The offer applies to tickets bought before June 23rd 2022. 

Passengers whose tickets are cancelled will have some rights under EU legislation. These include the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date. 

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

READ MORE: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

