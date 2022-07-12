Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Airlines have cancelled a further 15,000 flights in Europe this August as they continue to struggle with staff shortages and strikes, new data shows.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:02 CEST
Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August
Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

The latest data from the global flight airline analysis firm Citrium shows that airlines have cancelled 25,378 flights from their August schedules, of which 15,788 are in Europe.

Airlines across Europe have been struggling with staff shortages, with passengers reporting chaotic scenes and long queues at airports.

Many other airlines and airports have been hit by strikes from staff demanding higher wages to help them deal with the cost of living, compounding the misery for airline passengers.

According to Cirium, Turkish Airlines is the company responsible for the largest number of cancellations in Europe with 4,408 cancelled flights, then comes British Airways with 3,600 cancellations, easyJet with 2,045, Lufthansa with 1,888 and Wizz Air with 1,256.

The 15,000 cancelled flights, however, represent just two percent of the August 2022 flight schedule for Europe.

If you are flying from an EU country, or with an EU-based airline, you must be offered a choice of either a refund or an exchange if your flight is cancelled.

READ ALSO Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled or delayed?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe agree to ticket cooperation

Norwegian and Widerøe have entered an agreement that will allow travellers to use both operators as part of a single journey and without ordering separate tickets, the airlines announced Tuesday.  

Published: 12 July 2022 13:03 CEST
Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe agree to ticket cooperation

Widerøe and Norwegian have announced they will work together on tickets and passenger interlining and offer travellers who book with them the opportunity to fly with both airlines on a single trip.

“The combination of Wideroe’s network along the coast and in northern Norway and Norwegian’s large European route network will create many new travel opportunities for our common customers,” Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen said in a statement. 

Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said that the firms had been working on an agreement since last year.

The agreement will allow passengers to combine a domestic flight and international journey as part of the same trip when booked through one of the companies. The deal also includes passenger interlining, which allows passengers to change from one flight on one airline to another trip with a different carrier without having to collect their bags or check-in again. 

“The big advantage for customers is that you get help from the airlines if irregularities occur and that the companies will take responsibility for completing the entire journey,” Nilsen told public broadcaster NRK

CEO of Widerøe, Nilsen, said that there was still technical work to be done on joint tickets but that passengers will be able to take trips that take advantage of the agreement from the end of autumn or the beginning of winter. 

Additionally, tickets that take advantage of the agreement will first be launched on Widerøe as they are the closest to implementing the technical solution required for the joint ticketing agreement. Widerøe currently has ticket cooperation deals with 65 other airlines, such as British Airways, KLM and Air France.

SHOW COMMENTS