Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

No contact between SAS and striking pilots as staff say they'll no longer fly charter passengers home, highest electricity prices of the year, and steep inflation are among the headlines from Norway on Monday.
Published: 11 July 2022 09:27 CEST
Read about inflation and the latest on the SAS pilot strike in Monday's roundup of important news. Pictured is the inner Oslo fjord. Photo by Manuel Keller on Unsplash
