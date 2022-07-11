Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Prices rose 6.1 percent over the last year

Between June 2021 and 2022, inflation was 6.1 percent, according to figures from Statistics Norway.

“In June, it was first and foremost increased prices for fuel and food that meant that we saw a further increase in the twelve-month growth,” section manager at national stats agency Statistics Norway, Espen Kristiansen, said.

Food was one of the most significant contributors to price hikes, rising 2 percent between May and June.

“Such a large increase in food prices from May to June is unusual. We usually see the largest movements in food prices in February and July, which are the time windows where suppliers can adjust prices towards food chains,” Kristiansen said.

Inflation in Norway has been at its highest level since 1988.

READ ALSO: How high will inflation in Norway rise and how can you save money?

176 SAS flights out of Norway cancelled with no contact between striking pilots and airline

Some 176 SAS flights out of Norway on Monday have already been cancelled due to the pilots’ strike.

Last week 900 pilots from the airline in Norway, Sweden and Denmark went out on strike. 90 of the cancelled flights were domestic, while 86 were international.

Oslo was the most affected airport, 16 cancellations for Tuesday have already been announced.

Following a week of the strike, neither party has returned to the negotiating table to discuss an end to the strike.

However, Swedish mediators met in Stockholm over the weekend, but this was just a meeting rather than negotiations.

SAS to stop fling charter passengers home

Pilots from SAS will stop flying thousands of charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement as there are alternative travel options available.

The pilots say SAS has not complied with the agreement they entered into.

According to the agreement, the SAS Pilot Group (SPG), which represents the pilots, had said on Thursday they would break their strike so that SAS could operate a limited number of flights to destinations where there were few or no options for return.

“We find it regrettable that SAS is once again unable to comply with the agreement as intended, and SPG, therefore, finds itself forced to end the charter departures after the last flight today, 10 July 2022,” SPG stated in the press release.

READ MORE: SAS pilots stop flying stranded Scandinavian travellers home

Record electricity price for summer on Monday

The price of electricity in parts of Norway will pass 3 kroner per kilowatt-hour for the first time this summer.

The exact price will be 3.01 kroner for the electricity area that includes Hardangervidda, Rogaland, Agder, Telemark and old Vestfold. The price is before grid rent, fees and electricity support are included.

Today’s price is the highest of the year so far, and only the two days before Christmas have had higher prices.