For members
SAS
SAS pilots’ strike: What’s the latest?
Some 900 pilots from airline SAS in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike for over a week, but are the airline or its staff any closer to an agreement to end strike action?
Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
SAS and pilots' unions appear no closer to returning to the negotiating table as the strike enters its second week. File photo: An SAS plane takes off at dusk from Tegel airport in Berlin. Photo by AFP / Odd Andersen.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments