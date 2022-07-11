Read news from:
READER QUESTIONS

READER QUESTION: Can my employer make me take holiday during ‘fellesferie’? 

Many opt to take holiday during Norway’s collective holiday period, ‘fellesferie’, but some prefer to wait until after the summer is over for cheaper airline tickets. But, can your employer force you to take time off?

Published: 11 July 2022 13:53 CEST
Pictured are people at a beach in north Norway.
Here's what you need to know about whether or not your employer can make you take fellesferie in Norway. Pictured is a group of people at a beach in Norway. Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

Question: My employer is making me take time off during fellesfeire, but I’d rather wait until tickets are cheaper to take holiday, is this allowed? 

Fellesferie is the collective leave period or general staff holiday period that many Norwegian companies have adopted, which takes place during July. 

In the interwar years, employers and employees in the Norwegian metal smelting industry agreed on a collective holiday period of three weeks. 

For the companies, it was more practical and profitable to let the workers all take holidays simultaneously and close their operations down completely than it was to let workers take holidays at different times and disrupt production levels. 

Eventually, the scheme caught on and is a cornerstone of Norwegian working life today. 

During fellesferie, Many companies will shut down entirely or operate vastly reduced opening hours. The reason why it takes place in July is pretty simple. Kids are on Sommerferie, or summer holiday and the days are still long and warm. 

But what are your rights when it comes to fellesferie? Fellesferie isn’t an official public holiday, nor can employers be legally forced to let staff take a holiday during fellesferie

In contrast, employers can make employees take a holiday during fellesferie if the business stops operating wholly or partly throughout this period. 

Essentially this means that your employer can indeed force you to take time off, even If you don’t want to, if they will be closing down or reducing operations due to a holiday period. 

Employees can refuse to take holiday if the holiday pay they have earned does not cover the loss of income during the holiday. 

On the flip side, employers aren’t obligated to give you fellesferie off, however, under the Holiday Act, employees can demand to take up to three consecutive weeks off during the main holiday period – between June 1st and the last day of September, though. 

This means that employees can still take an extended summer vacation that employers will have to grant. However, that doesn’t mean they have to give you vacation during fellesferie

One perk of the aforementioned Holiday Act, or Ferieloven, is that if you fall sick during your leave, you can request to have the time you were ill back as more holiday. You will need to provide your employers with a medical certificate, though. 

READER QUESTIONS

Reader Question: Are foreigners in Norway allowed to vote? 

Voting is a crucial part of the democratic process. But can foreigners in Norway have their say at the ballot box, and which elections are they allowed to vote in? 

Published: 21 June 2022 12:58 CEST
Question: Are foreign residents allowed to vote in Norwegian elections? 

Taking part in elections is one of the main ways that the electorate can have their political voices heard. 

On the other hand, being unable to cast your vote in a country where you pay taxes and make national insurance contributions can leave foreign residents feeling marginalised and disenfranchised. 

So, can foreign residents in Norway have their say and vote in local and general elections? 

Do you have a burning question about Norway you want answered, or maybe there’s something you are just curious about? You can get in touch here, and The Local will do its best to answer your question for you! 

Who can vote in Norway? 

There are four types of election in Norway, parliamentary (stortingsvalg), municipal (kommunestyrevalg), county council elections (fylkestingsvalg), and to choose representatives for the Sami Parliament (Sametinget). 

In parliamentary elections, only Norwegian citizens who turn 18 by the end of the year can vote. 

Norwegian citizens who have been abroad for more than ten years also need to apply to be able to vote. 

Dual citizens are allowed to vote in parliamentary elections. 

Only those who are part of the Sami population and on the Sami electoral register are allowed to vote in those elections. However, Sami from other Nordic countries can cast their ballot if they are registered as living in Norway on June 30th of the election year. 

However, foreigners can vote in local elections. To vote in a municipal or county council election, you will need to either be a Nordic citizen registered as living in Norway or a foreign citizen who has been living in Norway for at least three consecutive years before the date of the election. 

Voters will receive an election card in the post. It is sent to the address listed in the National Population Register. 

Until recently, foreign residents without ties to the Norwegian mainland could vote in local elections, sit on the council, and serve as elected representatives under the Svalbard Treaty. 

However, the current government will apply the same rules for the mainland to Svalbard ahead of the next set of local elections in 2023. 

READ MORE: Norwegian islands lose quarter of voters as foreigners frozen out of local elections

