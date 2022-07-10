Read news from:
15 charter flights back to Scandinavia cancelled this weekend due to SAS pilot strike

Fifteen Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flights, which were due to fly charter tourism operator Apollo's guests back from a charter holiday this weekend have been cancelled, while others have had their holiday plans axed, as a result of the SAS pilots' strike.

Published: 10 July 2022 12:24 CEST
SAS planes
SAS planes are pictured at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, on March 16, 2020. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

However, there are indications that Apollo will be able to bring home up to 10,000 Scandinavian guests from Albania, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia and Turkey over the weekend, Check-in.dk reported.

This is due to the striking SAS pilots agreeing to break their strike to fly stranded tourists back to Scandinavia on the proviso that no more new guests were sent abroad.

Several holidaymakers should therefore be able to return home over the weekend with SAS operating 26 flights to 11 Norwegian airports, 14 flights to Stockholm and Gothenburg and six flights to Copenhagen.

But there are still as many as 2,500 Apollo guests who are potentially stuck abroad as their SAS flights have been cancelled.

Specifically, eight flights to Copenhagen have been cancelled from Chania (Western Crete), Gazipasa-Alanya, Karphatos, Larnaca, Lesbos, Samos and Santorini as well as a single flight to Aalborg from Chania.

SAS has also cancelled two flights from Chania and Santorini to Gothenburg, while passengers on two charter flights from Corfu and Samos to Oslo and from Chania and Split to Trondheim will also need to find other flights.

There will therefore be many Danish, Swedish and Norwegian charter tourists on holiday in Greece, Turkey or Cyprus who will be affected by the strike this weekend.

Holidays cancelled for many
Although they have managed to arrange the return of many of their customers to Scandinavia this weekend, there is still a lot of frustration directed at Apollo.

Over 10,000 passengers have had to give up their planned summer holidays after a total of 61 charter flights with SAS from Scandinavia were cancelled this weekend. 

Specifically, 30 flights from 11 airports in Norway, Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Haugesund, Bergen, Aalesund, Molde, Trondheim, Bodø, Evenes and Tromsø, respectively. 

From Sweden, nine flights have been cancelled from Stockholm-Arlanda and seven from Gothenburg, while from Denmark, 14 Apollo flights have been cancelled from Copenhagen and one from Aalborg.

Writing on LinkedIn, Leif Vase Larsen, CEO of Apollo Rejser in the Nordics, has once again called on the parties to find a solution. “Enough is enough,” the Danish CEO said.

In March this year, SAS and Apollo signed an agreement on charter flights for the summer of 2022 to a value of around DKK 700 million. 

According to the plan, there were to be flights from more than 20 airports in Scandinavia to over 30 destinations on the Mediterranean. The flights were scheduled to include some 150,000 passengers throughout the summer programme.

Around 1,000 SAS pilots from Denmark, Norway and Sweden went on strike on Monday after negotiations between them and SAS on wages and working conditions broke down. They have offered to break the strike to fly stranded passengers home.

The airline has said that each day that the strike continues, 30,000 passengers will be affected

Striking SAS pilots agree to fly back stranded charter passengers

Striking SAS pilots have agreed with the airline that they can fly over the weekend to bring back the thousands of charter flight passengers who would otherwise be left stranded.

Published: 7 July 2022 17:08 CEST
Striking SAS pilots agree to fly back stranded charter passengers

In a press release published on Thursday, the SAS Pilot Group, an umbrella group for Danish, Norwegian and Swedish pilot unions, said that it had proposed to SAS’s management that some of the 900 pilots on strike would go back to work over the weekend to bring back the charter flight passengers. 

According to the unions, the proposal would require SAS to “withdraw the lockout it has imposed on the pilots”. 

“We assume that SAS will be willing to take its responsibility by not, with the help of other airlines or strike breakers, flying down new passengers to these destinations,” the union wrote.

SAS agreed to the proposal on Friday evening. 

Thousands of charter passengers from Sweden, Denmark, and Norway risk being stranded this weekend, after pilots went on strike on Monday after delivering them to their destinations last weekend. 

Karin Nyman, SAS’s head of communications, said that the pilots had made their offer after the airline had once again asked pilots not to include pilots flying charter flights in the strike. 

“We have requested an exception for charters right from the start, which is a reasonable request to make,” she said. “Charter passengers find it very difficult to rebook their journeys if they become stranded, and that is something the pilots are still refusing. Now it’s reached the point where they want us to fly down with empty planes and fly back with the passengers.” 

The pilots say they will refuse to fly out new passengers to charter destinations as then there is a risk they, too, will be stranded. 

Last night, 200 Danish airline mechanics, who are members of the Dansk Metal union, launched their own strike in sympathy with the Danish pilots. SAS’s jets need to be serviced every third day, meaning SAS’s remaining jets could be grounded if an agreement is not reached. 

