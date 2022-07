Police find weapons and explosives at an address in Trøndelag

A man has been arrested after several weapons, and possible explosives were found during an operation involving armed police in Glåmos in Trøndelag, public broadcaster NRK reports.

On Friday morning, the bomb squad was still present, and several homes in the area had been searched. Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a threatening man who may be armed on Thursday afternoon.

A suspect in his 20s was arrested just before 4pm. He has been charged with the improper storage of weapons and possible explosives charges.

147 SAS flights on Friday cancelled

So far, 147 flights with airline SAS have been cancelled due to an ongoing pilots strike in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Some 900 pilots from the airline have been on strike since July 5th, which has led to the cancellation of 752 flights in Norway. Of the 147 flights grounded today, 84 are domestic, while the rest are international. ¨’

Yesterday, pilots said they were willing to break their strike to fly empty planes out to pick up tourists who have been left stranded as the SAS flight they arrived on was chartered directly.

Deadline for hospital consultations

The consultation deadline for developing new hospitals at Aker and Gaustad expires today. On April 1st, the government decided that the hospitals could go ahead after expanding a state zoning plan.

The consultation has been carried out by the Ministry of Health and Care Services.

Norway’s Euro campaign off to a flying start

Norway eased to a 4-1 win over out-classed Northern Ireland in their Women’s Euro 2022 opener on Thursday.

Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum gave Norway the perfect start with goals inside the first 13 minutes at Southampton.

Caroline Graham Hansen’s penalty put the two-time European champions on course to ruin Northern Ireland’s major women’s tournament debut.

Julie Nelson, Northern Ireland’s most-capped female player, gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback just after the interval.

But Guro Reiten’s free-kick sealed a convincing success for Martin Sjogren’s side, who moved level on three points with hosts England at the top of Group A.