Ticks in Norway: Do I need to take a vaccine?
The summer months in Norway mark tick season, where thousands of people are bitten each year. Although most people are usually fine, tick bites come with the risk of Lyme disease. Here's what you need to know about the tick vaccine.
Published: 8 July 2022 16:35 CEST
Very few people in Norway are recommended to take a tick vaccine. Pictured is a tick. Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash
HEALTH: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Norway
Going to the doctor is a necessary part of living overseas, but there are a few things you should be aware of before going for a check-up in Norway.
Published: 4 July 2022 11:46 CEST
