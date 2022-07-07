Read news from:
Austria
RESIDENCY PERMITS

What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residence in Norway? 

In Norway, residency comes in two forms, permanent and temporary. Here we explain the difference between the two, whose eligible and what rights they come with. 

Published: 7 July 2022 16:47 CEST
Pictured is a Norwegian flag and a mountain background.
This is what you need to know about temporary and permanent residence. Pictured is a Norwegian flag. Photo by Herbert Grambihler on Unsplash

When people first move to Norway, they will be granted a resident’s permit or register their move with the authorities, depending on where they come from. Eventually, they will be eligible to apply for permanent residence. 

Whether you are granted permanent residence or not will depend on whether you have met the requirements while holding temporary permits and your own personal circumstances. 

Temporary residency – EU/EEA/Swiss citizens

EU/EEA and Swiss nationals have the right to live, work and study in Norway, as do job seekers, those with their own funds and some family members of EU/EEA nationals. 

Furthermore, they do not need a permit. Instead, they must register with the police if they intend to live in Norway for longer than three months. 

When registering with the police, they must be employed, self-employed, a posted worker, a student, or have enough funds to support themselves.

The family members of those from the EEA who are also EEA citizens can register as moving to be with family in Norway. 

Meanwhile, the family members of EEA nationals who are not from within the EEA themselves will need to apply for a residence card.

Once registered with the police, they will receive a document confirming that they are registered as living in Norway. EEA citizens do not have to re-register if the reason they are living in Norway changes. 

Temporary residence- Non-EEA citizens

The process is more complicated for non-EEA nationals, and there are, generally, two reasons you can be granted a temporary residence permit. These are for work or to be with family. However, permits are also available for au pairs and studying

For those looking to work in Norway, you can apply for a skilled or seasonal worker permit. However, seasonal workers usually are only granted permits for very short stints.  

To qualify for the skilled worker permit, you’ll need to have completed higher education or obtained vocational training that took at least three years at upper secondary school level or higher—for example, electricians or carpenters. In addition, you will need to have received a full-time job offer that meets Norwegian pay and working condition requirements. 

The job you are offered must also require your qualifications as a skilled worker. These work permits run for between one and three years. Those with degrees are normally given three-year-long permits, while those with vocational education are typically given year-long permits. You may also need to reapply if you move into a job that’s a different position to the one you applied for, even if it’s with the same employer.

Those with partners, spouses, and children in Norway can also apply to work in the country. Other family members can apply, but it is typically rare that they are granted residence. The rules can vary greatly depending on the applicant’s nationality, the nationality of the person they are applying to be with, and their relationship with the person. Generally speaking, the person they are applying to be with will need to be a legal resident, meet income requirements and be of a certain age. 

Family immigration permits are generally valid for a year, and people must apply for a renewal three months before their current one expires. 

Those with family immigration permits are allowed to work and may be entitled to healthcare through the National Insurance Scheme.

Additionally, some people granted residence for family immigration can receive free Norwegian language lessons

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) can revoke permits for several reasons, such as people providing wrong or misleading information, having spent too long outside of Norway, or breaching their visa conditions. 

Permanent residence

Permanent residency enables foreign nationals to live and work in Norway indefinitely. It also gives extra protection against expulsion from Norway. 

The rules for permanent residency have a lot to do with individual situations.

You can apply for permanent residence after living legally in Norway for at least three years.

Before the application, you will need to be considered a “continuous” resident of Norway. This means you must not have spent more than six months outside the country per year during the previous three years. You will also need to meet language requirements, fulfil an income requirement and not have received financial assistance from NAV in the last year. You can read the complete set of requirements based on the applicant being a citizen of the United Kingdom here

Permanent residency card holders in Norway are entitled to automatic membership in the Norwegian National Insurance Scheme, giving them access to benefits such as welfare options, health care, and other valuable advantages. To keep this membership, a permanent residence card holder must not leave the country for a longer period than 12 months. 

A foreign worker with permanent residence has a little more flexibility. If they choose to change occupations or take a break to study, they can do so freely without applying for a different type of residency permit. 

Voting rights are also a feature of permanent residence. Those with permanent residency can vote in local elections. 

You can also spend longer outside Norway without losing your residence rights with permanent residence; however, if you plan on spending a continuous period of two years, or two years in four years, you will need to apply to be exempt from losing your permanent residence

EEA citizens are issued a certificate of permanent residence rather than a card

Those with a family from the EEA who have gained permanent residence retain the right to stay in Norway indefinitely in the event the residence holder dies or the parties break up or divorce. 

IMMIGRATION

EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?

Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.

Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?

According to new data released by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, the knowledge of the national language and the recognition of professional qualifications are the two most common obstacles experienced by foreign-born people in finding a ‘suitable’ job in countries of the European Union.

Overall, about a quarter of people born outside the EU who had experience in working or looking for work in the bloc reported some difficulties getting a ‘suitable’ job for level of education (without considering the field of expertise or previous experience).

The Eurostat analysis shows that the situation is better for EU citizens moving within the bloc. But there are major differences depending on countries and gender.

Life can be more difficult for women

In 2021, 13.2 percent of men and 20.3 percent of women born in another European Union country reported obstacles in getting a suitable job in the EU place of residence.

These proportions however increase to 20.9 percent for men and 27.3 percent for women born in a non-EU country with a high level of development (based on the United Nations’ Human Development Index) and 31.1 percent for men and 35.7 percent for women from non-EU countries with a low or medium level of development.

Finland (42.9 percent), Sweden (41.7 percent), Luxembourg (34.6 percent) and France (32.1 percent) are the countries with the highest shares of people born outside the EU reporting problems. Norway, which is not part of the bloc, has an even higher percentage, 45.2, and Switzerland 34.3 percent.

In contrast, Cyprus (11.2 percent), Malta (10.9 percent), Slovenia (10.2 percent), Latvia (10 percent) and Lithuania (6.7 percent) have the lowest proportion of people born outside the EU reporting difficulties.

Lack of language skills

The lack of skills in the national language is most commonly cited as a hurdle, and it is even more problematic for women.

This issue was reported by 4.2 percent of men born in another EU country, 5.3 percent of those born in a developed country outside the EU and 9.7 percent of those from a non-EU country with a middle or low level of development. The corresponding shares for women, however, were 5.6, 6.7 and 10.5 percent respectively.

The countries where language skills were more likely to be reported by non-EU citizens as an obstacle in getting a relevant job were Finland (22.8 percent), Luxembourg (14.7 percent) and Sweden (13.1 percent).

As regards other countries covered by The Local, the percentage of non-EU citizens citing the language as a problem was 12.4 percent in Austria, 10.2 percent in Denmark, 7.8 percent in France, 5.1 percent in Italy, 2.7 percent in Spain, 11.1 percent on Norway and 10.1 percent in Switzerland. Data is not available for Germany.

Portugal (77.4 percent), Croatia (68.8 percent), Hungary (58.8 percent) and Spain (58.4 percent) have the highest share of people from outside the EU already speaking the language as a mother tongue before arriving, while more than 70 percent of non-EU citizens residing in Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg and Norway said they had participated in language courses after arrival.

Lisbon Portugal

Portugal has the highest share of people from outside the EU already speaking the language as a mother tongue before arriving. (Photo by Aayush Gupta on Unsplash)

Recognition of qualifications

Another hurdle on the way to a relevant job in EU countries is the lack of recognition of a formal qualification obtained abroad. This issue was reported by 2 percent of men and 3.8 percent of women born in another EU country. It was also mentioned by 3.3 percent of men and 5.9 percent of women born in a developed country outside the EU, and 4.8 percent of men and 4.6 percent of women born in a less developed non-EU country.

Eurostat says this reflects an “unofficial distrust” among employers of qualification obtained abroad and the “low official validation of foreign education”.

The lack of availability of a suitable job was another factor mentioned in the survey. In Croatia, Portugal and Hungary, this was the main obstacle to getting an adequate position.

This issue concerned 3.3 percent of men and 4.5 percent of women born in another EU country, 4.2 percent of men and 5 percent of women born in a developed non-EU country It also worried 3.9 percent of men and 5.1 percent of women born in a less developed non-EU country.

Restricted right to work due to citizenship or residence permits, as well as plain discrimination on the grounds of origin were also cited as problems.

Discrimination was mostly reported by people born in a less developed non-EU country (3.1 percent for men and 3.3 percent for women) compared to people born in highly developed non-EU countries (1.9 percent for men and 2.2 percent for women).

Citizenship and residence permits issues are unusual for people from within the EU. For people from outside the EU, this is the only area where women seem to have fewer problems than men: 1.6 percent of women from developed non-EU countries reported this issue, against 2.1 percent of men, with the share increasing to 2.8 and 3.3 percent respectively for women and men from less developed non-EU states.

The article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

