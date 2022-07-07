For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residence in Norway?
In Norway, residency comes in two forms, permanent and temporary. Here we explain the difference between the two, whose eligible and what rights they come with.
Published: 7 July 2022 16:47 CEST
This is what you need to know about temporary and permanent residence. Pictured is a Norwegian flag. Photo by Herbert Grambihler on Unsplash
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
