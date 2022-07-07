What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residence in Norway? 

When people first move to Norway, they will be granted a resident’s permit or register their move with the authorities, depending on where they come from. Eventually, they will be eligible to apply for permanent residence.

Whether you are granted permanent residence or not will depend on whether you have met the requirements while holding temporary permits and your own personal circumstances.

Temporary residency – EU/EEA/Swiss citizens

EU/EEA and Swiss nationals have the right to live, work and study in Norway, as do job seekers, those with their own funds and some family members of EU/EEA nationals.

Furthermore, they do not need a permit. Instead, they must register with the police if they intend to live in Norway for longer than three months.

When registering with the police, they must be employed, self-employed, a posted worker, a student, or have enough funds to support themselves.

The family members of those from the EEA who are also EEA citizens can register as moving to be with family in Norway.

Meanwhile, the family members of EEA nationals who are not from within the EEA themselves will need to apply for a residence card.

Once registered with the police, they will receive a document confirming that they are registered as living in Norway. EEA citizens do not have to re-register if the reason they are living in Norway changes.

Temporary residence- Non-EEA citizens

The process is more complicated for non-EEA nationals, and there are, generally, two reasons you can be granted a temporary residence permit. These are for work or to be with family. However, permits are also available for au pairs and studying.

For those looking to work in Norway, you can apply for a skilled or seasonal worker permit. However, seasonal workers usually are only granted permits for very short stints.

To qualify for the skilled worker permit, you’ll need to have completed higher education or obtained vocational training that took at least three years at upper secondary school level or higher—for example, electricians or carpenters. In addition, you will need to have received a full-time job offer that meets Norwegian pay and working condition requirements.

The job you are offered must also require your qualifications as a skilled worker. These work permits run for between one and three years. Those with degrees are normally given three-year-long permits, while those with vocational education are typically given year-long permits. You may also need to reapply if you move into a job that’s a different position to the one you applied for, even if it’s with the same employer.

Those with partners, spouses, and children in Norway can also apply to work in the country. Other family members can apply, but it is typically rare that they are granted residence. The rules can vary greatly depending on the applicant’s nationality, the nationality of the person they are applying to be with, and their relationship with the person. Generally speaking, the person they are applying to be with will need to be a legal resident, meet income requirements and be of a certain age.

Family immigration permits are generally valid for a year, and people must apply for a renewal three months before their current one expires.

Those with family immigration permits are allowed to work and may be entitled to healthcare through the National Insurance Scheme.

Additionally, some people granted residence for family immigration can receive free Norwegian language lessons.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) can revoke permits for several reasons, such as people providing wrong or misleading information, having spent too long outside of Norway, or breaching their visa conditions.

Permanent residence

Permanent residency enables foreign nationals to live and work in Norway indefinitely. It also gives extra protection against expulsion from Norway.

The rules for permanent residency have a lot to do with individual situations.

You can apply for permanent residence after living legally in Norway for at least three years.

Before the application, you will need to be considered a “continuous” resident of Norway. This means you must not have spent more than six months outside the country per year during the previous three years. You will also need to meet language requirements, fulfil an income requirement and not have received financial assistance from NAV in the last year. You can read the complete set of requirements based on the applicant being a citizen of the United Kingdom here.

Permanent residency card holders in Norway are entitled to automatic membership in the Norwegian National Insurance Scheme, giving them access to benefits such as welfare options, health care, and other valuable advantages. To keep this membership, a permanent residence card holder must not leave the country for a longer period than 12 months.

A foreign worker with permanent residence has a little more flexibility. If they choose to change occupations or take a break to study, they can do so freely without applying for a different type of residency permit.

Voting rights are also a feature of permanent residence. Those with permanent residency can vote in local elections.

You can also spend longer outside Norway without losing your residence rights with permanent residence; however, if you plan on spending a continuous period of two years, or two years in four years, you will need to apply to be exempt from losing your permanent residence.

EEA citizens are issued a certificate of permanent residence rather than a card.

Those with a family from the EEA who have gained permanent residence retain the right to stay in Norway indefinitely in the event the residence holder dies or the parties break up or divorce.