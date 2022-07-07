Read news from:
Tourists: What to do if you catch Covid-19 in Norway 

All Covid travel rules for Norway have been completely lifted for a while now- but what happens if you test positive or start to develop Covid symptoms while you are here?

Published: 7 July 2022 14:03 CEST
Pictured is Bergen harbour
This is what you need to know if you catch Covid-19 in Norway this summer. Pictured is Bergen Harbour. Photo by Agent J on Unsplash

Covid travel rules in Norway have been lifted for a while, and all but a few recommendations remain domestically. This is a far cry from a similar time last year when Norway had very strict travel rules in place. 

Testing

Close contacts of Covid infected are not required to get a test, meaning if you have been in contact with somebody with Covid-19, you will not be required to get tested under the official rules. 

However, if you wish to take a test, you can buy self-tests at supermarkets and pharmacies. You can also order Covid-19 tests from Norwegian municipalities if you want a PCR test. You can find the contact information for every municipality in Norway here. Facemasks are also widely available in shops and pharmacies. 

Several private providers, such as Volvat and Dr Dropin, offer antigen and PCR tests with results within 24 hours. However, municipality tests can take longer to deliver results. If you need a test to travel home, you will not be able to get one from a local authority. These tests are only for those with symptoms of Covid-19.  

Home tests will not cost more than 60 kroner from supermarkets, while a municipality test will be free. However, private providers’ tests are pricier, costing between 1,000 and 1,500 kroner at most private clinics.

Isolation

There are also no specific rules in regards to isolation. 

“If you have respiratory symptoms, you should stay at home until you feel well. If you feel well, you can live as normal,” Helsenorge advises on its websiteMeaning that if you are asymptomatic, you aren’t advised to isolate. 

Other symptoms which you may need to isolate with include headache and blocked nose and influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and feeling unwell. 

The isolation information means you will need to liaise with the hotel or accommodation you are staying at. 

Travellers are advised to check what their insurance covers before taking out a policy to avoid being left out of pocket if they have to pay for new flights or an extended stay because they are isolating. 

If you test positive, you are also advised to steer clear of those in risk groups. 

Self-isolation advice applies regardless of vaccination status or previous infection. 

What else should I know? 

If your symptoms get worse, the best course of practice would be to contact a standard GP.

You can also contact the out-of-hours urgent care number on 116 117. This will put you through to the nearest urgent care centre to you. Visitors can also call for an ambulance on 113, but this is only advisable in life-threatening situations, such as a stroke or cardiac arrest.

In addition to checking your insurance policy, you also will need to check the rules of the country you are returning to or travelling through in case you may need a test to enter. 

If you have an EHIC card and receive medical care after testing positive for Covid-19, you will only be required to pay the same subsidised fees Norwegians do for healthcare. Despite this, European citizens are also advised to take out travel insurance. 

Non-European visitors are entitled to urgent medical care but will need to pay the full cost with no prospect of reimbursement if they don’t have health insurance. 

Direct ferry link between UK and Norway could be set for return

A ferry link between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle could return after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would begin raising the funds to bring the route back. 

Published: 7 July 2022 11:00 CEST
Since 2008 there has not been a ferry link between England and Norway after the old ferry between Bergen and Newcastle stopped operating. 

Now, however, the route could be set for a return from 2026 after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would raise capital to fund a new ferry between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle. 

“We will re-establish an all-year direct high quality, cost-efficient, low emission cruise-ferry route between Norway & England,” Bergen Cruise Line said in a press release

The company has said it would offer departures three times a week during peak season and twice-weekly trips throughout the low season. 

Beginning in Bergen, the ferry would stop in Stavanger before continuing to Newcastle in the northeast of England. 

According to Bergen Cruise Line, the ferry would be more than 200 metres long and have the capacity for 2,380 passengers. 

In the autumn, the firm would begin the process of raising 2.1 billion kroner for the project. 

Several companies have tried to bring the route back before. Both in 2013 and 2016, projects were launched to bring the ferry between Norway and England back, but to no avail.

