TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Air travel chaos leads to increased interest in ferries, scooter firm pushes for curfew in Oslo to be lifted, health chief says school closures during the pandemic was a mistake, and other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 7 July 2022 09:31 CEST
Pictured is a ferry in Moss.
Read about a growing interest in ferry travel and a scooter firm pushing for a curfew in Oslo to be dropped. Pictured is a ferry in Moss. Photo by Franz Wender on Unsplash

NIPH chief physician: Closing schools during the pandemic was a mistake

Preben Aavitsland, chief physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that the closure of schools during the pandemic was a mistake.  

“Closing the schools was a mistake and should not have been done. It was not necessary,” Aavitsland told public broadcaster NRK

He explained that the closure of schools created the impression that Covid-19 was dangerous for children. 

“There are very few children who become seriously ill from the virus,” he said. 

Aavitsland added that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health was mostly against closing schools throughout much of the pandemic. 

Increase in ferry traffic following air travel chaos around Europe

Several ferry companies have said that they have seen an increase in traffic in the wake of the SAS pilot strike, which has seen around 50 percent of SAS departures from Norway, Sweden and Denmark. 

“What we have noticed is that there are more who are looking for alternatives. There is increased activity on our website,” Erik Brynhildsbakken, Executive Vice President of communications at Color Line, told public broadcaster NRK. 

CEO of Fjordline said that a mix of pandemic restrictions being lifted and chaos with air travel around Europe had contributed to a growing interest in ferry travel. 

Electric scooter rental firm wants Oslo curfew lifted

Voi wants to see the curfew which prohibits the rental of electric scooters in Oslo lifted, saying there is no good reason for it to continue. 

“Technology works, rules work, competition in cities works. There are no longer good reasons to ban the rental of electric scooters at night,” Christina Moe Gjerde, manager of Voi’s operations in the Nordics, said in a press release. 

Last year a curfew was introduced after emergency rooms in Oslo registered 436 scooter-related injuries in a single month. Most of these occurred between 10pm, and 7am, leading to a curfew being introduced. 

In June, new rules, including a blood alcohol limit, were introduced for scooter users nationwide.

Police change emergency passport rules for holidaymakers 

The police have updated their guidelines for applying for a Norwegian emergency passport as they have more capacity to offer travel documents. 

The police have recommended everyone with travel booked apply for an emergency passport. However, travellers cannot apply any earlier than seven days before their planned trip. 

The announcement was made on the Police Directorate’s website. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

The latest on the SAS strike, the government forces a different strike to end, and another step towards digital estate planning are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 6 July 2022 09:29 CEST
Norwegian government forces an end to the oil strike

An oil strike that threatened to half gas exports by Saturday has been referred to an independent wage board by the government, bringing it to an end. 

The move which ended the strike came after workers walked out of their jobs on Tuesday, with the potential for the strike to escalate on Wednesday and Saturday. 

“The announced escalation is critical in today’s situation, both with regards to the energy crisis and the geopolitical situation we are in with a war in Europe,” Labour Minister Marte Mjo Persen said in a statement.

Under Norwegian legislation, the government can force parties in a labour dispute to a wage board which will decide on the matter. Last week the government brought an air technician strike to its end. 

Expert doesn’t expect prolonged SAS strike

The SAS strike, which began on Monday and saw 900 pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark take strike action, could be over soon, according to an aviation expert. 

“I do not think there will be a long strike. I think the pilots and the SAS leadership want a halt to this,” Frode Steen, professor of economics at the Norwegian School of Management, said to public broadcaster NRK

“This strike is so stupid, to put it bluntly. It is so wrong for the company and the pilots. They lose so much in reputation and in the frustration around them. They can not really afford to continue in this way,” the professor added. 

Highest passenger numbers for Norwegian since the pandemic

Figures from the airline show that 1.9 million passengers flew with airline Norwegian in June. This is the highest number of travellers for the airline since before the pandemic. 

The high passenger numbers also come despite an air technician strike which led to several cancellations. 

During the same month last year, only 225,000 passengers flew with the airline. 

Norway takes a step towards digital estates

At the turn of the month, Norway took a step towards digitalised estate planning when an amendment came into force that allowed the sharing of information between public agencies, private companies and their heirs. 

“We are developing a solution that gives the survivors an overview of the deceased’s financial conditions such as debt, assets, bank accounts, properties and vehicles,” Bredo Swanberg from the Digitisation Directorate told newswire NTB. 

A simple launch version of digital estate planning will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024. 

