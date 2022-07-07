For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Air travel chaos leads to increased interest in ferries, scooter firm pushes for curfew in Oslo to be lifted, health chief says school closures during the pandemic was a mistake, and other news from Norway on Thursday.
Read about a growing interest in ferry travel and a scooter firm pushing for a curfew in Oslo to be dropped. Pictured is a ferry in Moss. Photo by Franz Wender on Unsplash
