Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

NIPH chief physician: Closing schools during the pandemic was a mistake

Preben Aavitsland, chief physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that the closure of schools during the pandemic was a mistake.

“Closing the schools was a mistake and should not have been done. It was not necessary,” Aavitsland told public broadcaster NRK.

He explained that the closure of schools created the impression that Covid-19 was dangerous for children.

“There are very few children who become seriously ill from the virus,” he said.

Aavitsland added that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health was mostly against closing schools throughout much of the pandemic.

Increase in ferry traffic following air travel chaos around Europe

Several ferry companies have said that they have seen an increase in traffic in the wake of the SAS pilot strike, which has seen around 50 percent of SAS departures from Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

“What we have noticed is that there are more who are looking for alternatives. There is increased activity on our website,” Erik Brynhildsbakken, Executive Vice President of communications at Color Line, told public broadcaster NRK.

CEO of Fjordline said that a mix of pandemic restrictions being lifted and chaos with air travel around Europe had contributed to a growing interest in ferry travel.

Electric scooter rental firm wants Oslo curfew lifted

Voi wants to see the curfew which prohibits the rental of electric scooters in Oslo lifted, saying there is no good reason for it to continue.

“Technology works, rules work, competition in cities works. There are no longer good reasons to ban the rental of electric scooters at night,” Christina Moe Gjerde, manager of Voi’s operations in the Nordics, said in a press release.

Last year a curfew was introduced after emergency rooms in Oslo registered 436 scooter-related injuries in a single month. Most of these occurred between 10pm, and 7am, leading to a curfew being introduced.

In June, new rules, including a blood alcohol limit, were introduced for scooter users nationwide.

READ ALSO: Have Oslo’s new electric scooter rules reduced accidents?

Police change emergency passport rules for holidaymakers

The police have updated their guidelines for applying for a Norwegian emergency passport as they have more capacity to offer travel documents.

The police have recommended everyone with travel booked apply for an emergency passport. However, travellers cannot apply any earlier than seven days before their planned trip.

The announcement was made on the Police Directorate’s website.