Direct ferry link between UK and Norway could be set for return

Since 2008 there has not been a ferry link between England and Norway after the old ferry between Bergen and Newcastle stopped operating.
Now, however, the route could be set for a return from 2026 after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would raise capital to fund a new ferry between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle.
“We will re-establish an all-year direct high quality, cost-efficient, low emission cruise-ferry route between Norway & England,” Bergen Cruise Line said in a press release.
The company has said it would offer departures three times a week during peak season and twice-weekly trips throughout the low season.
Beginning in Bergen, the ferry would stop in Stavanger before continuing to Newcastle in the northeast of England.
According to Bergen Cruise Line, the ferry would be more than 200 metres long and have the capacity for 2,380 passengers.
In the autumn, the firm would begin the process of raising 2.1 billion kroner for the project.
Several companies have tried to bring the route back before. Both in 2013 and 2016, projects were launched to bring the ferry between Norway and England back, but to no avail.
