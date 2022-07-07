Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Direct ferry link between UK and Norway could be set for return

A ferry link between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle could return after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would begin raising the funds to bring the route back. 

Published: 7 July 2022 11:00 CEST
Pictured is a ferry in Norway.
A ferry route between Newcastle and Norway could return by 2026. Pictured is a ferry in Norwegian waters. Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

Since 2008 there has not been a ferry link between England and Norway after the old ferry between Bergen and Newcastle stopped operating. 

Now, however, the route could be set for a return from 2026 after Bergen Cruise Line announced it would raise capital to fund a new ferry between Bergen, Stavanger and Newcastle. 

“We will re-establish an all-year direct high quality, cost-efficient, low emission cruise-ferry route between Norway & England,” Bergen Cruise Line said in a press release

The company has said it would offer departures three times a week during peak season and twice-weekly trips throughout the low season. 

Beginning in Bergen, the ferry would stop in Stavanger before continuing to Newcastle in the northeast of England. 

According to Bergen Cruise Line, the ferry would be more than 200 metres long and have the capacity for 2,380 passengers. 

In the autumn, the firm would begin the process of raising 2.1 billion kroner for the project. 

Several companies have tried to bring the route back before. Both in 2013 and 2016, projects were launched to bring the ferry between Norway and England back, but to no avail.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

ANALYSIS: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

SAS pilots are causing travel misery for thousands but how do they justify their strike action?

Published: 5 July 2022 16:51 CEST
ANALYSIS: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

As many as 900 pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden are participating in a strike which SAS has warned will affect 30,000 passengers each day the strike continues

Unions announced that strikes would go ahead after the deadline for the two parties to find an agreement was pushed back several times

When strike action was confirmed, union reps said that the gap between what pilots wanted and what was offered was too far to be bridged with negotiations. 

“We have not succeeded in agreeing with SAS. We have been in long, long negotiations. We have come a long way. We have tried to reach an agreement but experienced that no matter how far we go, it will never be enough,” Martin Lindgren from the Swedish Pilot Association and leader of the SAS Pilot Group told business and financial site E24

The gap between the parties stems from two issues. Firstly, pilots are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS. Unions have said that pilots were willing to take a five percent pay cut and work longer hours to strike a deal. 

READ ALSO: How long could the SAS pilot strike last?

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is instead being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

The creation of the two subsidiaries came at a similar time as when 560 pilots lost their jobs due to the airline slashing costs across the board. 

Meanwhile, the airline has argued that hiring new pilots to the subsidiaries is an essential part of cost-cutting practices to ensure the airline’s survival. The airline has said that the subsidiaries are a vital step in attempting to cut costs by 7.5 billion kroner annually as part of the firm’s SAS Forward plan. 

In contrast, pilots’ representatives argue that using subsidiaries was a form of union-busting and goes against the Scandinavian working model. 

Last week, Roger Klokset, head of the Norwegian SAS pilots’ association, told newspaper VG said they were willing to see the company go under if needs be. 

“Yes. Undoubtedly if the company fails to relate to the Scandinavian model, we believe that is an actor that doesn’t have the right to life,” Klokset told VG. 

SHOW COMMENTS