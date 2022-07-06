Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norwegian government forces an end to the oil strike

An oil strike that threatened to half gas exports by Saturday has been referred to an independent wage board by the government, bringing it to an end.

The move which ended the strike came after workers walked out of their jobs on Tuesday, with the potential for the strike to escalate on Wednesday and Saturday.

“The announced escalation is critical in today’s situation, both with regards to the energy crisis and the geopolitical situation we are in with a war in Europe,” Labour Minister Marte Mjo Persen said in a statement.

Under Norwegian legislation, the government can force parties in a labour dispute to a wage board which will decide on the matter. Last week the government brought an air technician strike to its end.

Expert doesn’t expect prolonged SAS strike

The SAS strike, which began on Monday and saw 900 pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark take strike action, could be over soon, according to an aviation expert.

“I do not think there will be a long strike. I think the pilots and the SAS leadership want a halt to this,” Frode Steen, professor of economics at the Norwegian School of Management, said to public broadcaster NRK.

“This strike is so stupid, to put it bluntly. It is so wrong for the company and the pilots. They lose so much in reputation and in the frustration around them. They can not really afford to continue in this way,” the professor added.

Highest passenger numbers for Norwegian since the pandemic

Figures from the airline show that 1.9 million passengers flew with airline Norwegian in June. This is the highest number of travellers for the airline since before the pandemic.

The high passenger numbers also come despite an air technician strike which led to several cancellations.

During the same month last year, only 225,000 passengers flew with the airline.

Norway takes a step towards digital estates

At the turn of the month, Norway took a step towards digitalised estate planning when an amendment came into force that allowed the sharing of information between public agencies, private companies and their heirs.

“We are developing a solution that gives the survivors an overview of the deceased’s financial conditions such as debt, assets, bank accounts, properties and vehicles,” Bredo Swanberg from the Digitisation Directorate told newswire NTB.

A simple launch version of digital estate planning will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024.