Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

The latest on the SAS strike, the government forces a different strike to end, and another step towards digital estate planning are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 6 July 2022 09:29 CEST
Pictured is Lovanet in Norway
Read about the latest on the SAS strike and the government forcing another strike to end in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Lovanet in Norway. Photo by Till Daling on Unsplash

Norwegian government forces an end to the oil strike

An oil strike that threatened to half gas exports by Saturday has been referred to an independent wage board by the government, bringing it to an end. 

The move which ended the strike came after workers walked out of their jobs on Tuesday, with the potential for the strike to escalate on Wednesday and Saturday. 

“The announced escalation is critical in today’s situation, both with regards to the energy crisis and the geopolitical situation we are in with a war in Europe,” Labour Minister Marte Mjo Persen said in a statement.

Under Norwegian legislation, the government can force parties in a labour dispute to a wage board which will decide on the matter. Last week the government brought an air technician strike to its end. 

READ ALSO: Strike could cut Norwegian gas exports by up to 60 percent

Expert doesn’t expect prolonged SAS strike

The SAS strike, which began on Monday and saw 900 pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark take strike action, could be over soon, according to an aviation expert. 

“I do not think there will be a long strike. I think the pilots and the SAS leadership want a halt to this,” Frode Steen, professor of economics at the Norwegian School of Management, said to public broadcaster NRK

“This strike is so stupid, to put it bluntly. It is so wrong for the company and the pilots. They lose so much in reputation and in the frustration around them. They can not really afford to continue in this way,” the professor added. 

READ MORE: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

Highest passenger numbers for Norwegian since the pandemic

Figures from the airline show that 1.9 million passengers flew with airline Norwegian in June. This is the highest number of travellers for the airline since before the pandemic. 

The high passenger numbers also come despite an air technician strike which led to several cancellations. 

During the same month last year, only 225,000 passengers flew with the airline. 

Norway takes a step towards digital estates

At the turn of the month, Norway took a step towards digitalised estate planning when an amendment came into force that allowed the sharing of information between public agencies, private companies and their heirs. 

“We are developing a solution that gives the survivors an overview of the deceased’s financial conditions such as debt, assets, bank accounts, properties and vehicles,” Bredo Swanberg from the Digitisation Directorate told newswire NTB. 

A simple launch version of digital estate planning will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

More than 160 SAS flights from Norway cancelled, three oil fields closed due to a strike and the population set to shrink in rural parts of the country. This and other headlines from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 5 July 2022 09:15 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

SAS strike unlikely to be short-lived

Unfortunately for travellers booked with the airline, the current SAS strike looks set to rumble on for a while as there are two large issues pilots’ unions and the company will need to find consensus on before strike action ends, newspaper VG reports. 

“There are no reassuring signs that it will be short-lived. They have been negotiating for several days, with several postponements, and yet they did not agree,” aircraft analyst Jacob Pedersen from Danish Sydbank told VG. 

Pilots employed by SAS’s parent company, SAS Scandinavia, announced strike action because they were unsatisfied with their salary and working conditions.

In addition, the pilots are dissatisfied that instead of re-employing old SAS pilots, priority is given to hiring new pilots on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

READ MORE: What the SAS strike means for travellers in Norway

At least 163 flights out of Norway were cancelled due to the SAS strike

On Tuesday, 163 services from SAS out of Norway were cancelled due to a strike, according to an overview from newspaper VG.

Of the cancellations, 79 were overseas departures, while 84 were domestic flights. 

Yesterday 900 pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark went on strike after the company and unions failed to reach an agreement by the Monday midday deadline. 

The airline said that up to 30,000 passengers per day could be affected. 

READ MORE: What can SAS passengers do if their flight is affected by pilots’ strike?

Population in rural Norway to shrink by 2050

Most rural municipalities in Norway will begin to shrink in population by 2050, while the cities and suburbs will continue to grow. 

This is according to a projection by national statistics agency Statistics Norway. 

Norway’s population is expected to grow from 5.4 million to 6 million by 2050 and 6.2 million by 2100. 

“The growth in the population in the next decades will be unevenly distributed across the country. Viken county is expected to grow by 19 percent by 2050, while Nordland is expected to shrink by 2 percent,” Statistics Norway researcher Sturla Løkken said. 

Three oil fields to go on strike

Union Lederne has taken 74 members out on strike, which will lead to the shut down of the Gudrun, Oseberg sør and Oseberg Øst oil fields. 

More oil fields could close on Wednesday when 117 more workers at three other oil fields could go on strike. 

According to Norwegian Oil and Gas, 13 percent of gas exports abroad will be lost due to the strike. 

SHOW COMMENTS