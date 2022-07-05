Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

More than 160 SAS flights from Norway cancelled, three oil fields closed due to a strike and the population set to shrink in rural parts of the country. This and other headlines from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 5 July 2022 09:15 CEST
Pictured is a view of Oslo from the inner Oslo Fjord.
Read the latest on the SAS strike which could drag on according to experts. Pictured is a view of Oslo from the inner Oslo Fjord. Photo by Franz Wender on Unsplash

SAS strike unlikely to be short-lived

Unfortunately for travellers booked with the airline, the current SAS strike looks set to rumble on for a while as there are two large issues pilots’ unions and the company will need to find consensus on before strike action ends, newspaper VG reports. 

“There are no reassuring signs that it will be short-lived. They have been negotiating for several days, with several postponements, and yet they did not agree,” aircraft analyst Jacob Pedersen from Danish Sydbank told VG. 

Pilots employed by SAS’s parent company, SAS Scandinavia, announced strike action because they were unsatisfied with their salary and working conditions.

In addition, the pilots are dissatisfied that instead of re-employing old SAS pilots, priority is given to hiring new pilots on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

READ MORE: What the SAS strike means for travellers in Norway

At least 163 flights out of Norway were cancelled due to the SAS strike

On Tuesday, 163 services from SAS out of Norway were cancelled due to a strike, according to an overview from newspaper VG.

Of the cancellations, 79 were overseas departures, while 84 were domestic flights. 

Yesterday 900 pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark went on strike after the company and unions failed to reach an agreement by the Monday midday deadline. 

The airline said that up to 30,000 passengers per day could be affected. 

READ MORE: What can SAS passengers do if their flight is affected by pilots’ strike?

Population in rural Norway to shrink by 2050

Most rural municipalities in Norway will begin to shrink in population by 2050, while the cities and suburbs will continue to grow. 

This is according to a projection by national statistics agency Statistics Norway. 

Norway’s population is expected to grow from 5.4 million to 6 million by 2050 and 6.2 million by 2100. 

“The growth in the population in the next decades will be unevenly distributed across the country. Viken county is expected to grow by 19 percent by 2050, while Nordland is expected to shrink by 2 percent,” Statistics Norway researcher Sturla Løkken said. 

Three oil fields to go on strike

Union Lederne has taken 74 members out on strike, which will lead to the shut down of the Gudrun, Oseberg sør and Oseberg Øst oil fields. 

More oil fields could close on Wednesday when 117 more workers at three other oil fields could go on strike. 

According to Norwegian Oil and Gas, 13 percent of gas exports abroad will be lost due to the strike. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Norway's Prime Minister reacts to the shooting in Denmark, and will there finally be an outcome to the SAS mediation talks today? This, and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 4 July 2022 09:16 CEST
PM on Copenhagen shooting: ‘Tragic news’

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took to Twitter last night to express his sadness at Sunday’s mass shooting in a shopping centre in Denmark. 

“Dramatic and tragic news from Copenhagen tonight. My thoughts go to the victims and their relatives, and to the aid crews who are currently working to save lives and secure the population,” the PM tweeted. 

Three people were killed, and three more were critically injured in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. A 22-year-old Dane has been arrested. 

The PM also expressed his sympathies for what happened in Denmark to newswire NTB. 

“Tonight, we express sympathy and compassion with Denmark and Copenhagen, who are experiencing dramatic hours. Many in Norway will recognise the insecurity that follows from such news after the shooting in Oslo on the night of June 25th,” Støre said. 

SAS mediation talks continue in hope of averting a pilots’ strike

Discussions on an agreement between airline SAS and its pilots will resume on Monday morning from 8am. 

If an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline of midday, 900 pilots will be taken out on strike. However, the deadline has been postponed several times since June 29th, allowing talks to continue. 

“We are still far apart. Do not think there will be an agreement tonight,” Marianne Hernæs, chief negotiator for SAS, told business news outlet E24

The leader of Norway’s SAS pilots’ union said progress was being made, however. 

“We are working at a good pace, so there is at least progression and will on both sides. However, this does not mean that you agree on everything. There are still many points that require a solution,” Jan Levi Skogvang, leader of the pilots’ union, told newswire NTB. 

READ MORE: SAS and pilots resume negotiations on new agreement

11-year-old boy dead in fire

An 11-year-old boy died in a fire at a home in Sandefjord on Sunday night. 

“It is deeply tragic what has happened, and our thoughts go to family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Bjørn Ole Gledtisch, mayor of Sandefjord, said in a statement

The police said they were currently unsure what started the fire. 

One in four Norwegians are sceptical about the cause of climate change

A recent survey has found that Norwegians may be among the most dubious about the cause of climate change among other Europeans, public broadcaster NRK reports

“It is startling that Norway stands out as the country with the most climate sceptics,” professor Cathrine Holst and postdoctoral fellow Tørbjorn Gundersen, who both worked on the study, said.  

Over 12,000 people participated in the study in Norway, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Germany and the UK. In Norway, 61 percent said climate change was manmade, while 15 percent said they weren’t sure, while 24 percent did not believe human activity affected the climate. 

This 24 percent would correspond to 1.3 million climate sceptics in Norway if it represented the population as a whole. 

READ ALSO: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change

