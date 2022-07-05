For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
More than 160 SAS flights from Norway cancelled, three oil fields closed due to a strike and the population set to shrink in rural parts of the country. This and other headlines from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:15 CEST
Read the latest on the SAS strike which could drag on according to experts. Pictured is a view of Oslo from the inner Oslo Fjord. Photo by Franz Wender on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Norway's Prime Minister reacts to the shooting in Denmark, and will there finally be an outcome to the SAS mediation talks today? This, and other news from Norway on Monday.
Published: 4 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments