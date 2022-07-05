Read news from:
Strike could cut Norwegian gas exports by up to 60 percent

A Norwegian oil and gas industry group said Tuesday that a strike by oil and gas workers, which has already closed three fields, could cut Norway's gas exports by more than half by Saturday.

Published: 5 July 2022 14:41 CEST
Pictured is an oil rig in the North Sea
A potential strike escalation could half Norwegian gas exports. File Photo: A section of the BP ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) oil platform in the North Sea. AFP Photo / Pool / Andy Buchanan.

An escalation of a strike, in which 74 oil and gas workers are currently participating in, could end up halving oil and gas exports if the strike is escalated on Saturday. 

“Almost 60 per cent of gas exports from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) will be affected when the strike action is stepped up further from Saturday,” the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said in a statement, adding it would mean a production loss of 341,000 barrels of oil.

The Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) has 74 members out on strike, which has shut down the Gudrun, Oseberg Sør and Oseberg Øst oil fields. More oil fields could close on Wednesday when 117 more workers at three other oil fields could go on strike.

More oil field closures on Wednesday would account to a 13 percent cut of oil and gas exports. This is equates to around 292,000 barrels of oil equivalents being lost. 

“Norway is known as a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas to Europe in a time of unrest and uncertainty. The consequence of this strike is very serious, especially for the UK, which gets a lot of its gas from Aasta Hansteen,” Kolbjørn Andreassen, communications manager for working life and operational conditions in the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said to newswire NTB. 

Lederne said that it hadn’t received a solid offer from employer organisations in the hopes of avoiding a strike escalation. 

The strike comes at a time when energy prices have already soared as a result of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and associated sanctions.

“Norwegian deliveries account for a quarter of European energy supplies, and Europe is entirely dependent on Norway delivering as a nation at a time when Russian supply cuts have created a very tight market for natural gas,” the association said.

“A strike on this scale poses huge problems for countries which are wholly dependent on filling up their gas stores ahead of the autumn and winter,” it added.

Workers walked out after members of the Lederne union voted no to a proposal brought by mediators during wage negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Norwegian energy giant Equinor said it had shut down production at three oil and gas fields after oil workers walked out following

According to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, the extension of the strike to all the fields announced by the union would mean that “daily oil production of 341,000 barrels and gas exports of 1,117,000 boe per day are lost,” which corresponds to about 56 percent of total gas exports from the NCS.

SAS

How long could the SAS pilot strike last? 

Some 900 pilots from airline SAS are on strike affecting tens of thousands of passengers in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and beyond. But will the strike be over in days or drag on for weeks? Here's what we know so far.

Published: 5 July 2022 11:24 CEST
How long could the SAS pilot strike last? 

Pilots from Scandinavian airline SAS are on strike over a disagreement on wages and working conditions. The airline has said that each day that the strike continues, 30,000 passengers will be affected

The strike, in which 900 pilots are participating, could spell chaos for travellers travelling in and out of the Nordics this summer, the first without pandemic disruption since 2019. 

Many booked with the airline have been left sweating over whether or not their flight will be cancelled, with neither side signalling how long the strike will go on. 

Unfortunately, one aviation expert doesn’t see an end to the strike soon.

The reason for this is that pilots are not only striking over wages and working conditions but also because they are unhappy with how the airline are recruiting pilots.

Instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is instead being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

“There are no reassuring signs that it (the strike) will be short-lived. They have been negotiating for several days, with several postponements, and yet they did not agree,” Jacob Pedersen, an aircraft analyst at Danish Sydbank, told Norwegian newspaper VG

The hiring of new pilots to subsidiaries has caused a deep rift between the two parties during negotiations. The airline sees it as an essential part of cost-cutting practices required to ensure its survival. In contrast, pilots’ representatives argue that hiring pilots to subsidiaries on lower terms is a form of reducing the power and influence of the unions. 

However, one of the parties will have to compromise eventually, according to Alexander Sønderland Skjønberg, associate professor at BI Norwegian Business School.

“They disagree on a very fundamental question. How they will solve it, this is difficult to imagine. But one of the parties will give in at some point,” he said to VG. 

The professor predicted the strike could last for around a week. 

“It is so difficult to say because I do not know where they stand in the negotiations, but I guess maybe a week’s time (the strike could end)”, Skjønberg said. 

The reason being is partially due to the perilous financial state of SAS, with some analysts predicting that the strike could bankrupt the company if it drags on for too long. 

“Either the pilots give up, SAS gives up, otherwise the company goes,” Espen Andersen, an aviation analyst at BI Norwegian Business School, said to VG. 

Similarly, Christian Kamhaug said he didn’t envisage the strike lasting much longer than the previous strike in 2019 due to estimates that the strike is costing SAS between 80-100 million Norwegian kroner per day. 

“The previous pilot strike, which was in 2019, lasted for six days. It was a pretty long strike, really. It is said that SAS then lost 700 million kroner,” Kamhaug told Norwegian TV2.

