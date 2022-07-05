For members
DISCOVER NORWAY
Six fantastic towns you can reach from Oslo that are perfect for a weekend trip
Want to escape the hustle and bustle of Oslo? These six charming Norwegian towns are ideal for a weekend getaway.
Published: 5 July 2022 13:37 CEST
Here are six great towns you can visit for a weekend from Oslo. File photo: Shows the coastal fortress Oscarsborg in the Oslo fjord near the town of Droebak in south eastern Norway. - The fortress is best known for sinking the German heavy cruiser Bluecher during WWII . Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP.
For members
DISCOVER NORWAY
Trolltunga: What you need to know about Norway’s iconic rock formation
Planning on tackling Trolltunga? Before you start packing your bags and mapping out your journey, there are a few things you'll need to know to help get you to the top of one of Norway's most famous hikes.
Published: 1 July 2022 14:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments