Six fantastic towns you can reach from Oslo that are perfect for a weekend trip

Want to escape the hustle and bustle of Oslo? These six charming Norwegian towns are ideal for a weekend getaway.

Published: 5 July 2022 13:37 CEST
Pictured is the Oscarborg fortress in Drøbak
Here are six great towns you can visit for a weekend from Oslo. File photo: Shows the coastal fortress Oscarsborg in the Oslo fjord near the town of Droebak in south eastern Norway. - The fortress is best known for sinking the German heavy cruiser Bluecher during WWII . Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP.

At the top of its fjord, Oslo is a capital surrounded by nature. Sometimes, though, the demands of city living can still be a bit much. Around half of Norwegians have access to a summer house. But, even if you don’t, with an array of small towns, islands and ski resorts to choose from, there’s no reason why you should miss out on the quiet escapes.

Tvedestrand

One of Norway’s so-called ‘‘book towns’, the white buildings (many of them book shops) couldn’t be more Norwegian. Take a boat trip through the islands to Lyngør, and you’ll find the Seilmakerfruens Kro restaurant, serving a delicious selection of seafood.

Several inlets and sounds act as natural bathing spots in summer, and the archipelago makes for perfect sailing and motor cruising (for boats fast and slow).

Though almost three hours from Oslo by car, the town is one of the capital’s most popular holiday spots, with its population nearly doubling during peak season. Furthermore, with Torp airport lying just over halfway between Tvedestrand and Oslo, it’s an option for visitors flying in for a visit.

 
 
 
 
 
Fyn

With an assortment of holiday homes, Fyn lies on the island of Hvasser (accessible over a small road bridge), below the ancient town of Tønsberg.

Close to several small beaches (including Lilleskagen) and surrounded by an array of little wooden houses, alongside plenty of campsites, its surrounding villages are charming, and its nature is characterised not only by sandy coves but also by sloping rocks.

The Tjønneberget kystradarstasjon on the island’s tip makes a nice end to an evening walk, but hiring a bicycle is a good alternative. Come in summer for camping, and in winter for bracing winds.

Tønsberg is also a perfect day trip from Oslo in itself, with an impressive fortress and Viking heritage. But, if you’re staying in Fyn, the town serves primarily as a place to stock up with supplies. The parallel Østeroya and Vesterøya peninsulas, jutting down from Sandefjord, have a similar appeal.

Drøbak

For centuries, Drøbak served as Oslo’s winter port, as the fjord froze from here to the capital. Today, it’s at Christmas the town comes alive, with traditional markets and sparkling decorations along its streets, lined with wooden houses. However, the town is equally picturesque during the summer. 

The town is home to a permanent ‘Christmas house’ (Tregaardens Julehuset), where (to the approval of some), you can soak up the festive spirit year-round. The inhabitants’ proudest moment came on 9th April 1940, when the Norwegian army torpedoed a German fleet nearby. The fleet had been sent to pave the way for Nazi occupation, and, though this ultimately succeeded, the delay it caused allowed the king and his parliament to escape to London, where they led a brave resistance.

 
 
 
 
 
The Oscarsborg fortress, from which that assault was launched, still characterises the middle of the sound off Drøbak (sitting on its own island). In the late evening, you’re treated to beautiful sunsets, both from the fortress (accessible by ferry) and from Drøbak itself.

Vesterøy

Pushing towards the Swedish border, Vesterøy is part of a collection of islands sitting comfortably below the mid-sized town of Fredrikstad. The islands are connected to the mainland by road, about one hour and forty-five minutes from Oslo city centre.

Crossing over the water, however, means entering another, more peaceful state of mind than Oslo’s hustle and bustle mindest. Take a drive through pristine meadows to the sweeping bays of Ørekroken and Storesand on the neighbouring island of Kirkeøy. Then, returning to the red fishing huts of Vesterøy, it’s about seafood and kayaking, made possible through this island’s sheltered coves and rich fishing industry. The islands around Vesterøy form national parks in two counties.

If you have a motor or sailing boat, trips to the islands of Nodre and Søndre Sandøy are well worth an afternoon outing along, perhaps, with some border hopping to the islands off Stensvik in Sweden.

Kongsberg

Developed as a silver mining base, Kongsberg today is a good hiking destination, though the legacy of the silver mines continues to draw some curious tourists.

Just an hour north of Oslo, driving up through Drammen, it’s a good place to see Norway’s interior, with forests and hills (providing some skiing in winter), all on the banks of the Numedalslågen.

Some of the best hiking is found on the Elsedam and Svartåsrunden trails, where traditional buildings can be seen on route. Alternatively, the Lågdalsmuseet in town holds a collection of thirty-two historic buildings from the region, while restaurants and cafés serve a variety of Norwegian favourites: refreshing in summer, warming in winter, all supplemented with the hiking staples of waffles and jam.

The area around Kongsberg also houses a collection of impressive waterfalls, such as Jøgerfoss, about 11km out of town, while a weir in Kongsberg’s centre only adds to its image as a relaxed resort town.

Lillehammer

Norway’s home of skiing, Lillehammer, hosted the Winter Olympics in 1994. A 5km cross-country ski course is floodlit, and, during the summer months, the former stadium is now used as a concert venue. Travel up with snow, however, and you’re treated to a resort town, not unlike those in the Alps, complete with shopping and Maihaugen: one of Europe’s largest open-air museums, near which sits the perfectly preserved Garmo stavkyrkje (wooden stave church).

Further up Gudbrandsdalslågen (about 15km north of Lillehammer), you’ll find the Hafjell downhill ski resort, with 40km of varied runs, priced around 600 kroner for a pass per day.

Lillehammer sits deep inland, surrounded by mountains, on the tripoint between Oslo and Bergen, though just two hours from the capital. The surrounding hills make for good hiking, such as ancient rock paintings at Drotten, on the left-hand side of the valley

Trolltunga: What you need to know about Norway’s iconic rock formation

Planning on tackling Trolltunga? Before you start packing your bags and mapping out your journey, there are a few things you'll need to know to help get you to the top of one of Norway's most famous hikes.  

Published: 1 July 2022 14:53 CEST
Trolltunga is one of Norway’s most beloved and picturesque rock formations. But, getting to the top is far easier said than done, as it’ll take between 8 to 12 hours to reach the summit. 

With such a long journey to the top, it’s more than worth taking the time to learn a few things that could make your journey that much easier, even if you’re relishing the challenge of a 28-kilometre round trip. 

For those who didn’t know already, Trolltunga is found in Ullensvang Municipality in Vestland county. The closest village to the site is Odda. 

When is it a good time to tackle Trolltunga? 

The hiking season for Trolltunga is from the beginning of June until the end of September. Throughout the rest of the years, only guided hikes are available. 

As the journey can stretch between 8 to 12 hours, depending on one’s fitness, pace, how often they stop, and experience they have, starting earlier is recommended. 

VisitNorway recommends that hikes in September start before 8am due to the shorter days. However, hikers can begin their trip in June and July after 8am. 

A bad time to attempt the trip is if strong winds, heavy rain or fog is forecasted. You can check the forecast for Trolltunga here

Proper equipment is important

The iconic cliff that makes Trolltunga so distinctive is 1,180 metres above sea level, and the journey has an ascent of 800 metres or so if you begin from the main trail top, P2. 

Given the lofty heights and ascent, it’s worth making sure you have plenty of layers, as it is likely much colder at the top than at the bottom. One big warm jacket won’t cut it as you’ll be too warm heading back down. 

Good shoes are also a prerequisite. While most of the journey takes place on a trail, you’ll want good ankle support in case you fall, and even in June, areas higher up can be covered with snow and ice. 

As the weather can change quickly up in the mountains, a raincoat should also be among your equipment. 

Consider taking a shuttle bus as parking is limited and expensive

Parking can cost an absolute fortune at Trolltunga, and there are limited spaces. There are three places people can leave their vehicles: the Tyssedal, Skjeggedal and Mågelitopp parking lots. If you choose to opt for parking, your location could affect your journey’s difficulty.

Tyssedal or P1 has 220 spots. Parking there starts from 300 kroner for one day, with a journey time of 15 hours. The most popular starting point is the Skjeggedal, or P2, parking lot, which charges 500 kroner per day. This location has a journey time of 8-12 hours and 180 spaces. 

Then finally, Mågelitopp has to be pre-booked and costs 600 kroner per day. Although it only has 30 parking spaces. If you start from here, you can cut your journey by up to 3 hours. 

Shuttle busses between Odda, P1 Tyssedal and P2 Skjeggedal are run between May 13th and September 26th. 

Shuttle prices will cost 300 kroner for a return, but it saves you the hassle of finding a space. 

You can camp on Trolltunga

If you don’t want to rush, and would rather spread your journey across two days, then it is possible to camp on Trolltunga if you wish to. 

This is due to the Norwegian concept of allemannsrettenthe right to public access. This right is protected by the Outdoor Recreation Act (1957). 

Essentially this gives the public the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land. 

However, there are still some ground rules, written and unwritten, you will need to be aware of. 

Tents should be pitched at one of the preferred sites to minimise the impact on the local environment. Additionally, you’ll need to be downhill from the trails and away from streams and lakes. There will be signs pointing out where camping is prohibited. People will need to pitch their tent on bare rock where possible too. 

No campfires are allowed between April 15th and September 15th. For more info on camping on Trolltunga specifically, click here

Where to get the best picture

Let’s face it: If you go on a 12-hour hike to one of the most famous peaks in Norway, you’ll want to get a decent picture. 

If you are alone, there will typically always be a willing stranger prepared to take a few snaps of you, with you taking a few of them in return. 

To get a picture of yourself on the famous cliff with it protruding outwards onto the lake, you’ll need to have a second person with you. 

A cliff at the top of the hike gives a full view of the rock protruding outwards. This is also a decent spot to take one of you with the cliff in the background. 

You can see an example of how pictures from this angle look below. 

A hiker atop Trolltunga.

The Local Norway’s editor, Frazer Norwell, at the top of Trolltunga in 2018. To get pictures like this you’ll need to have someone snap shot from a side-on angle on one on the surrounding cliffs. Photo: Frazer Norwell.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Expect queues 

The popularity of Trolltunga has increased exponentially over the past ten years. The number of hikers who make the trip has shot up from a few thousand annually to 80,000 each year. 

This means you can expect plenty of hikers on your journey up, and typically there will be a small queue to step foot on the cliff face. For that reason, hikers are advised not to strike more than two poses on the cliff to keep the queue moving. 

If you want to take more pictures, you can always rejoin the queue to take more. 

