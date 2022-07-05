Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

ANALYSIS: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

SAS pilots are causing travel misery for thousands but how do they justify their strike action?

Published: 5 July 2022 16:51 CEST
Pictured is an SAS aircraft.
This is why SAS pilots have gone on strike. File photo: A SAS plane approaches Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP.

As many as 900 pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden are participating in a strike which SAS has warned will affect 30,000 passengers each day the strike continues

Unions announced that strikes would go ahead after the deadline for the two parties to find an agreement was pushed back several times

When strike action was confirmed, union reps said that the gap between what pilots wanted and what was offered was too far to be bridged with negotiations. 

“We have not succeeded in agreeing with SAS. We have been in long, long negotiations. We have come a long way. We have tried to reach an agreement but experienced that no matter how far we go, it will never be enough,” Martin Lindgren from the Swedish Pilot Association and leader of the SAS Pilot Group told business and financial site E24

The gap between the parties stems from two issues. Firstly, pilots are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS. Unions have said that pilots were willing to take a five percent pay cut and work longer hours to strike a deal. 

READ ALSO: How long could the SAS pilot strike last?

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is instead being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

The creation of the two subsidiaries came at a similar time as when 560 pilots lost their jobs due to the airline slashing costs across the board. 

Meanwhile, the airline has argued that hiring new pilots to the subsidiaries is an essential part of cost-cutting practices to ensure the airline’s survival. The airline has said that the subsidiaries are a vital step in attempting to cut costs by 7.5 billion kroner annually as part of the firm’s SAS Forward plan. 

In contrast, pilots’ representatives argue that using subsidiaries was a form of union-busting and goes against the Scandinavian working model. 

Last week, Roger Klokset, head of the Norwegian SAS pilots’ association, told newspaper VG said they were willing to see the company go under if needs be. 

“Yes. Undoubtedly if the company fails to relate to the Scandinavian model, we believe that is an actor that doesn’t have the right to life,” Klokset told VG. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

Strike could cut Norwegian gas exports by up to 60 percent

A Norwegian oil and gas industry group said Tuesday that a strike by oil and gas workers, which has already closed three fields, could cut Norway's gas exports by more than half by Saturday.

Published: 5 July 2022 14:41 CEST
Strike could cut Norwegian gas exports by up to 60 percent

An escalation of a strike, in which 74 oil and gas workers are currently participating in, could end up halving oil and gas exports if the strike is escalated on Saturday. 

“Almost 60 per cent of gas exports from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) will be affected when the strike action is stepped up further from Saturday,” the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said in a statement, adding it would mean a production loss of 341,000 barrels of oil.

The Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) has 74 members out on strike, which has shut down the Gudrun, Oseberg Sør and Oseberg Øst oil fields. More oil fields could close on Wednesday when 117 more workers at three other oil fields could go on strike.

More oil field closures on Wednesday would account to a 13 percent cut of oil and gas exports. This is equates to around 292,000 barrels of oil equivalents being lost. 

“Norway is known as a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas to Europe in a time of unrest and uncertainty. The consequence of this strike is very serious, especially for the UK, which gets a lot of its gas from Aasta Hansteen,” Kolbjørn Andreassen, communications manager for working life and operational conditions in the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said to newswire NTB. 

Lederne said that it hadn’t received a solid offer from employer organisations in the hopes of avoiding a strike escalation. 

The strike comes at a time when energy prices have already soared as a result of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and associated sanctions.

“Norwegian deliveries account for a quarter of European energy supplies, and Europe is entirely dependent on Norway delivering as a nation at a time when Russian supply cuts have created a very tight market for natural gas,” the association said.

“A strike on this scale poses huge problems for countries which are wholly dependent on filling up their gas stores ahead of the autumn and winter,” it added.

Workers walked out after members of the Lederne union voted no to a proposal brought by mediators during wage negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Norwegian energy giant Equinor said it had shut down production at three oil and gas fields after oil workers walked out following

According to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, the extension of the strike to all the fields announced by the union would mean that “daily oil production of 341,000 barrels and gas exports of 1,117,000 boe per day are lost,” which corresponds to about 56 percent of total gas exports from the NCS.

READ ALSO: What does Norway do with its oil money?

SHOW COMMENTS