Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

PM on Copenhagen shooting: ‘Tragic news’

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took to Twitter last night to express his sadness at Sunday’s mass shooting in a shopping centre in Denmark.

“Dramatic and tragic news from Copenhagen tonight. My thoughts go to the victims and their relatives, and to the aid crews who are currently working to save lives and secure the population,” the PM tweeted.

Three people were killed, and three more were critically injured in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. A 22-year-old Dane has been arrested.

The PM also expressed his sympathies for what happened in Denmark to newswire NTB.

“Tonight, we express sympathy and compassion with Denmark and Copenhagen, who are experiencing dramatic hours. Many in Norway will recognise the insecurity that follows from such news after the shooting in Oslo on the night of June 25th,” Støre said.

SAS mediation talks continue in hope of averting a pilots’ strike

Discussions on an agreement between airline SAS and its pilots will resume on Monday morning from 8am.

If an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline of midday, 900 pilots will be taken out on strike. However, the deadline has been postponed several times since June 29th, allowing talks to continue.

“We are still far apart. Do not think there will be an agreement tonight,” Marianne Hernæs, chief negotiator for SAS, told business news outlet E24.

The leader of Norway’s SAS pilots’ union said progress was being made, however.

“We are working at a good pace, so there is at least progression and will on both sides. However, this does not mean that you agree on everything. There are still many points that require a solution,” Jan Levi Skogvang, leader of the pilots’ union, told newswire NTB.

READ MORE: SAS and pilots resume negotiations on new agreement

11-year-old boy dead in fire

An 11-year-old boy died in a fire at a home in Sandefjord on Sunday night.

“It is deeply tragic what has happened, and our thoughts go to family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Bjørn Ole Gledtisch, mayor of Sandefjord, said in a statement.

The police said they were currently unsure what started the fire.

One in four Norwegians are sceptical about the cause of climate change

A recent survey has found that Norwegians may be among the most dubious about the cause of climate change among other Europeans, public broadcaster NRK reports.

“It is startling that Norway stands out as the country with the most climate sceptics,” professor Cathrine Holst and postdoctoral fellow Tørbjorn Gundersen, who both worked on the study, said.

Over 12,000 people participated in the study in Norway, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Germany and the UK. In Norway, 61 percent said climate change was manmade, while 15 percent said they weren’t sure, while 24 percent did not believe human activity affected the climate.

This 24 percent would correspond to 1.3 million climate sceptics in Norway if it represented the population as a whole.

READ ALSO: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change