Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Norway's Prime Minister reacts to the shooting in Denmark, and will there finally be an outcome to the SAS mediation talks today? This, and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 4 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

PM on Copenhagen shooting: ‘Tragic news’

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took to Twitter last night to express his sadness at Sunday’s mass shooting in a shopping centre in Denmark. 

“Dramatic and tragic news from Copenhagen tonight. My thoughts go to the victims and their relatives, and to the aid crews who are currently working to save lives and secure the population,” the PM tweeted. 

Three people were killed, and three more were critically injured in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. A 22-year-old Dane has been arrested. 

The PM also expressed his sympathies for what happened in Denmark to newswire NTB. 

“Tonight, we express sympathy and compassion with Denmark and Copenhagen, who are experiencing dramatic hours. Many in Norway will recognise the insecurity that follows from such news after the shooting in Oslo on the night of June 25th,” Støre said. 

SAS mediation talks continue in hope of averting a pilots’ strike

Discussions on an agreement between airline SAS and its pilots will resume on Monday morning from 8am. 

If an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline of midday, 900 pilots will be taken out on strike. However, the deadline has been postponed several times since June 29th, allowing talks to continue. 

“We are still far apart. Do not think there will be an agreement tonight,” Marianne Hernæs, chief negotiator for SAS, told business news outlet E24

The leader of Norway’s SAS pilots’ union said progress was being made, however. 

“We are working at a good pace, so there is at least progression and will on both sides. However, this does not mean that you agree on everything. There are still many points that require a solution,” Jan Levi Skogvang, leader of the pilots’ union, told newswire NTB. 

READ MORE: SAS and pilots resume negotiations on new agreement

11-year-old boy dead in fire

An 11-year-old boy died in a fire at a home in Sandefjord on Sunday night. 

“It is deeply tragic what has happened, and our thoughts go to family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Bjørn Ole Gledtisch, mayor of Sandefjord, said in a statement

The police said they were currently unsure what started the fire. 

One in four Norwegians are sceptical about the cause of climate change

A recent survey has found that Norwegians may be among the most dubious about the cause of climate change among other Europeans, public broadcaster NRK reports

“It is startling that Norway stands out as the country with the most climate sceptics,” professor Cathrine Holst and postdoctoral fellow Tørbjorn Gundersen, who both worked on the study, said.  

Over 12,000 people participated in the study in Norway, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Germany and the UK. In Norway, 61 percent said climate change was manmade, while 15 percent said they weren’t sure, while 24 percent did not believe human activity affected the climate. 

This 24 percent would correspond to 1.3 million climate sceptics in Norway if it represented the population as a whole. 

READ ALSO: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Why food will be more expensive from today, a key strike deadline and a heavy rain warning for east Norway are among the main stories from Norway on Friday.

Published: 1 July 2022 09:41 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Food to be more expensive from today 

The price of food in Norway will be “noticeably” higher from today, with the annual shopping bill for families expected to rise by a few thousand kroner from July 1st. 

The reason is that July 1st is one of two days each year when supermarkets raise prices for many different food products. 

Food will become expensive for several reasons. Firstly, as part of the agricultural settlement this year, farmers are allowed to charge more for their grain, meat and dairy products, and fruit and vegetables. 

Suppliers to supermarkets have also raised their prices, and it has become more expensive for food to be imported to Norway. 

“There is no doubt that there will be price increases, noticeable price increases,” Bård Gultvedt, director of business policy and government contact in Norgesgruppen, which owns Kiwi and Meny, said. 

Oslo shooting: Police appeal for video evidence

Oslo police, which is investigating the shooting in Oslo that left two dead and 21 injured last weekend, has appealed for the public to submit more video evidence if it has any. 

So far, Oslo police have received more than 70 tips from the public. They have also asked that video recordings from CCTV and the like from before the attack be stored for eight weeks rather than the typical seven days. 

“We are now working primarily with what we call the video project,” police attorney Børge Enoksen said at a press conference. 

READ ALSO: Norwegian police to remain armed with advice to postpone Pride events dropped

Mediation deadline for potential SAS pilot strike 

The extended mediation deadline for SAS and pilots working for the airline to reach an agreement and avoid a strike is midnight, July 2nd. 

If the two parties cannot agree, nearly 900 pilots will go on strike, with 400 being in Norway. 

A strike would lead to many of SAS’s flights from Norway over the weekend being cancelled. Previously, VG has reported that a strike would ground around 140 flights. 

READ ALSO: What a potential SAS pilot strike means for travellers in Norway

Heavy rain warning

A yellow danger warning is in place for heavy rain in Eastern Norway on Friday. 

“Heavy rain showers are expected in the eastern region. There are large local variations in intensity and quantity, and the weather can change quickly. The location of the precipitation is uncertain. Locally, the precipitation is expected to pass 15 millimetres per hour,” meteorologists forecasted.

Rain is also expected in north Norway. 

“Heavy rain can cause locally difficult driving conditions due to surface water and danger of aquaplaning. Adjust the speed according to the conditions and have a safe and good trip,” the State Highways Authority tweeted. 

SHOW COMMENTS