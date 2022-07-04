For members
HEALTH
HEALTH: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Norway
Going to the doctor is a necessary part of living overseas, but there are a few things you should be aware of before going for a check-up in Norway.
Published: 4 July 2022 11:46 CEST
This is what you should know about visiting a doctor in Norway. Pictured is a stethoscope. Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
HEALTH
WHO says European festivals should go ahead despite monkeypox risk
Most new cases of monkeypox are currently detected in Western Europe. The World Health Organisation says this is no reason to cancel more than 800 festivals scheduled to take place on the continent this summer.
Published: 25 June 2022 12:37 CEST
